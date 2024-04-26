Regent Seven Seas Cruises

One of the most inclusive luxury cruise lines out there, Regent Seven Seas bundles tips, drinks, even shore tours in its fares. Its all-suite ships are on the larger side for luxury, with spacious suites, multiple specialty restaurants and Canyon Ranch spas.

We found you 302 cruises

Seven Seas Grandeur
Grandeur Ship rendering Flat

10 Night
Mexico Cruise

20 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Seven Seas Voyager
Seven Seas Voyager

14 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

355 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Seven Seas Mariner
Seven Seas Mariner (Photo: Regent)

150 Night
150 Night World Cruise

393 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

Seven Seas Explorer
Seven Seas Explorer

7 Night
Alaska Cruise

271 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
14 Night
South Pacific Cruise

393 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

56 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

116 Night
116 Night World Cruise

393 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Alaska Cruise

271 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

18 Night
Africa Cruise

355 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

393 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

321 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
12 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

321 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Caribbean - Western Cruise

20 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

18 Night
Panama Canal Cruise

393 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

30 Night
Southeast Asia Cruise

271 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Regent Seven Seas cruise ships?

Regent Seven Seas Cruises attracts mostly well-traveled, affluent adults, generally 50-plus, who enjoy the complete all-inclusive experience. The majority are North Americans, and you'll find lots of loyal past Regent passengers, especially on the longer itineraries. Shorter cruises can pull in a slightly younger crowd, and you will find families onboard during school holidays, especially in Alaska.

Do I have to dress up on a Regent Seven Seas cruise?

Regardless of the actual dress code, Regent passengers do dress up for dinner. Daytime wear is casual (resort-style), up until 6 p.m., when it changes to "elegant casual" except on the final night of the cruise (when everyone is packing) or when dining at the pool grill or bar. T-shirts, shorts, baseball caps and sneakers are not allowed in any public area in the evening, but you'll usually find people take the dress code further, favoring the "elegant" part of the dress code over the "casual," with skirts or slacks paired with blouses or sweaters, pant suits or dresses for ladies and slacks and collared shirts for men. Jackets are optional, but they're fairly common.

On cruises longer than two weeks, there will also be two optional formal nights, when many passengers opt for even more formal dress.

Is everything free on Regent Seven Seas cruises?

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is fairly all-inclusive, wrapping up gratuities, shore excursions (and not just run-of-the-mill bus tours), pre-cruise hotel stays and transfers, beverages throughout the ship and in the in-suite mini-bars, unlimited Wi-Fi, specialty restaurants, and round trip business air on intercontinental flights or round trip coach air on domestic flights into the cruise fare.

What you will pay for are spa and beauty salon treatments, as well as laundry, the casino and retail shop purchases.

What are Regent Seven Seas’s most popular activities?

Since an exceptional roster of excursions is included in the fare, passengers take advantage of them all day in port. This also means they get to know one another more than on many other cruises, so there is quite a bit of social gathering on the ship. The entertainment is pretty traditional, with passengers enjoying Broadway-type productions, trivia contests, live music performances, culinary classes and educational lectures on the history and culture of the region.

Dining -- all complimentary -- is a major part of the Regent Seven Seas cruise experience, with passengers enjoying a fine dining experience in one of the specialty venues or in the main restaurant, Compass Rose, where you can order from a set menu or put together almost anything you can conceive of, from choosing the main ingredient to the method of cooking, kind of sauce and side dishes.

Why go with Regent Seven Seas?

  • Luxury line with excellent dining and service.
  • Full fleet of all-suite ships.
  • Complimentary excursion programs.

Best for: Couples and multigenerational families desiring a luxury all-inclusive cruise with spacious suite-style cabins and gourmet dining choice

Not for: Travelers who prefer a la carte drinks and tours, families who need nonstop entertainment, folks on a budget

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Amazing Cruise to Remember!

She made the process of adding a future cruise so easy and exciting.Annabel for future cruise was such a lovely lady who was able to take time with us and answer our questions.Read More
User Avatar
Janice Jurgens

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 56s

Beautiful ship, but execution errors

Nearly all the tours left from Ward Cove, so if one is touring all day and does not wish to explore Ketchikan, it's OK.There is no outside viewing from the front of the ship.Read More
User Avatar
kahuna21

many10+ Cruises

Age 76s

Not a good value bc of the food!

While the hassle free concept is excellent, the culinary and service experience is so subpar that I wouldn’t recommend this cruise line to anyone.The Haven experience on NCL is 100x better experience than Regent.Read More
User Avatar
FamilyCarlson

many10+ Cruises

Age 48s

Excellent Cruise

I ate mostly at the Italian restaurant and loved eating outside where there were amazing sunsets nightly.Here is a tip, if eating in the Italian restaurant, skip the anti-pasta they bring to the table and go inside and make up your own plate.Read More
User Avatar
worldtravel1972

many10+ Cruises

Age 68s

