Do I have to dress up on a Regent Seven Seas cruise?

Regardless of the actual dress code, Regent passengers do dress up for dinner. Daytime wear is casual (resort-style), up until 6 p.m., when it changes to "elegant casual" except on the final night of the cruise (when everyone is packing) or when dining at the pool grill or bar. T-shirts, shorts, baseball caps and sneakers are not allowed in any public area in the evening, but you'll usually find people take the dress code further, favoring the "elegant" part of the dress code over the "casual," with skirts or slacks paired with blouses or sweaters, pant suits or dresses for ladies and slacks and collared shirts for men. Jackets are optional, but they're fairly common.

On cruises longer than two weeks, there will also be two optional formal nights, when many passengers opt for even more formal dress.