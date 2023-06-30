  • Write a Review
Celebrity Silhouette Review

5.0 / 5.0
2,038 reviews
See all photos
Editor Rating
5.0
Excellent
Overall
Adam Coulter
U.K. Executive Editor

More energetic and with more extra-fee attractions than its three Solstice-class predecessors, the 122,400-ton, 2,995-passenger Celebrity Silhouette debuted in July 2011 as the fourth of five ships in the now-iconic series, and enjoyed a bow-to-stern refurb in 2020, which saw a number of new features added from the line’s new Edge-class ships. The Solstice signatures -- a stable of themed dining venues, a public hub that smells of waffles, a strikingly green and grass-covered deck space, the use of glass and marble throughout -- are all there. But Silhouette also reflects a handful of significant modifications to the blueprint.

The most visible are found on the Lawn Club, a square of real grass that tops every Solstice-class ship's stern sun deck area. On Silhouette, the public park has become something of a gated village green, and the space is much more exclusive -- and expensive -- to use than those planted on Solstice, Eclipse and Equinox. Gone is the (free) Corning Glass Show, replaced by the breezy Lawn Club Grill, where participants pay for a combination meatfest and cooking class under open skies. The Porch, a for-fee casual lunch or dinner option modeled after a private deck in the Hamptons, has also been slotted into space previously free to occupy. But the most controversial additions to Silhouette's Lawn Club are the eight alcoves, private cabana rentals that occupy prime real estate in what was a common sunning area on previous lawns. However, the 2020 addition of a giant screen showing movies and games has given this space a more egalitarian feel.

Further exclusivity extends to what was once the basketball court on Deck 16, which has become an exclusive key-card access only sundeck for suite passengers, called the Retreat Deck; while the popular Michael’s Club has become the Retreat Lounge, also for suite passengers only. Both of these new spaces are lifted from the line’s Edge-class ships.

Still, despite these distinctions (or perhaps in spite of them, considering the Lawn Club changes), Silhouette is nothing if not quintessential Solstice Class. It's the most sophisticated experience you'll find on a nearly 3,000-passenger ship -- see the focus on wine, sleekly styled spaces and upscale dining -- without being overly stuffy. Celebrity does a commendable job of keeping the pretentiousness quota in check by inserting playful touches, like an ice-topped martini bar that features juggling bartenders, the aforementioned cook-your-own steakhouse and another restaurant, Qsine, where passengers watch a fun animation called “Le Petit Chef”. Solstice-class stalwarts won't miss a beat, and for first-timers, Silhouette will showcase why the series has become one of the most acclaimed in modern cruising.

Pros

Outstanding service, top-notch cuisine and well-thought out design

Cons

Specialty dining charges can run high

Bottom Line

Sets standards for an upscale big ship experience for service, ambience, dining and decors

About

Passengers: 2995
Crew: 1500
Passenger to Crew: 2:1
Launched: 2011
Shore Excursions: 1007

Sails To

Western Caribbean, Baltic Sea, Western Mediterranean, Southern Caribbean, Bahamas, Eastern Caribbean, Eastern Mediterranean

Sails From

Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Southampton, Southampton, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Barcelona

Inclusions

Included with your cruise fare:

  • Main dining rooms, the buffet and select other eateries.

  • All theater shows and the comedy club

  • Use of table tennis

  • Most daily activities unless noted below

  • Use of the gym, but not most classes

Not included with your cruise fare:

  • Gratuities

  • Automatic beverage and spa tips (20 percent for both)

  • All drinks beyond water, tea (including iced-tea), coffee and select juices in the buffet

  • Spa treatments

  • Shore excursions

  • Wi-Fi

  • Photos and art work

Fellow Passengers

Celebrity draws a wide range of upper-middle-class couples and groups, with the average age of passengers being in the mid-50s. On cruises from Southampton (the ship splits its time between the Caribbean and Europe), expect a majority of Brits. The ratio of families with kids to couples may increase during the Caribbean season and the European summer season, bringing the average age down.

Celebrity Silhouette Dress Code

Daytime: Casual, with T-shirts, workout gear and shorts the norm.

Evening: Celebrity passengers tend to dress up for dinner -- typically button-down or dressy collared shirts and slacks for men and dresses or smart-casual pants for women. Evening Chic (twice a cruise) equals sport coat and collared shirt, with smart jeans. Women can wear cocktail dresses, sundresses or designer jeans or nice pants. In the buffet, almost any form of dress is allowed except swimwear, flip-flops, spa robes and bare feet.

Not permitted: T-shirts, tank tops and flip-flops are not allowed in the main dining room at any time; shorts are not allowed at dinner (although this rule isn't always enforced).

For more information, visit Cruise Line Dress Codes: Celebrity Cruises.

Any Month

More about Celebrity Silhouette

Where does Celebrity Silhouette sail from?

Celebrity Silhouette departs from Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Southampton, Southampton, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, and Barcelona

Where does Celebrity Silhouette sail to?

Celebrity Silhouette cruises to Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades), Cozumel, Southampton, Brugge (Bruges), Amsterdam, Malaga, Sardinia, Rome (Civitavecchia), La Spezia (Cinque Terre), Marseille, Seville, La Rochelle-La Pallice, Bilbao, La Coruna, Vigo, Le Havre, Porto (Leixoes), Lanzarote, Tenerife, Lisbon, Ponta Delgada, King's Wharf, Nassau, St. Maarten, Barbados, Scarborough, St. Lucia, Antigua, Key West, Grenada, Dominica, Bimini, St. Kitts (Port Zante), San Juan, St. Thomas, St. Vincent, Bergen, Olden, Stavanger, Akureyri, Reykjavik, Belfast, St. Peter Port (Guernsey), Cobh (Cork), Alesund, Oslo, Rotterdam, Dover, Liverpool, Greenock (Glasgow), Lerwick (Shetland Islands), Skagen, Berlin, Visby, Tallinn, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Molde, Kirkwall, Athens (Piraeus), Rhodes, Haifa (Tel Aviv), Jerusalem (Ashdod), Alexandria, Kusadasi, Santorini, Mykonos, Taormina (Messina), Naples, Palma de Mallorca (Majorca), Barcelona, Bordeaux, Gibraltar, Martinique, Edinburgh (South Queensferry), Limassol, Villefranche, Florence (Livorno), Kotor, and Dubrovnik

How much does it cost to go on Celebrity Silhouette?

Cruises on Celebrity Silhouette start from $212 per person.

Is Celebrity Silhouette a good ship to cruise on?

Celebrity Silhouette won 20 awards over the years.
Celebrity Silhouette Cruiser Reviews

Great 4 Day Getaway

The Silhouette is a Solstice Class ship that was revolutionized in 2022. We found the ship to be very nice with very few negatives. We stayed in a Sky Suite and had Suraj an amazing Butler .Read More
Scuba Dave

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Gorgeous ship, Amazing crew, Delicious food; an Elevated Experience

Celebrity is one of the cruise lines that I enjoy. It is one that tends to have fewer children and a more elevated, sophisticated experience. Silhouette didn't disappoint.Read More
joshsc

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

4/10/23 Silhouette Cruise

Overall: This was our 5th cruise with Celebrity, 1st time on the Silhouette, and 35th cruise overall.Read More
treehugr

10+ Cruises

Age 20s

Disappointing Cruise On Silhouette

Chose Celebrity Silhouette as previously sailed on Eclipse several times. For my wife and I this was a disappointing cruise in that the ship failed to deliver in many areas for us.Read More
Schiller2017

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

