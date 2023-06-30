  • Write a Review
Celebrity Millennium Review

4.0 / 5.0
1,706 reviews
Editor Rating
4.0
Very Good
Overall
Cruise Critic
Staff

Celebrity Millennium is not one of those glitzy, brand-new mega-ships with rock climbing walls, trampolines and craft breweries. Yet, despite its age (the ship launched in 2000), Celebrity Millennium shines, thanks in part to a sweeping refit in early 2019 that added a new deep-blue livery, refreshed public rooms, cabins, and some features and decor inspired by the line's trendsetting Celebrity Edge. The cruise line has maintained the ship well and it retains a timeless, yet modern beauty that can be seen everywhere onboard.

It's the little details that make Millennium (Millie to the ship's fans) special. The ship offers exterior midship elevators with panoramic views of the ocean and let in reams of natural light. Its Sky Lounge space, at the near-top of the ship, offers wraparound floor-to-ceiling windows and a dance floor. It's a hub for activity day and night. And then there's the expansive two-level Metropolitan main dining room, which has gorgeous two-deck high windows offering gorgeous natural light and tremendous views of the wake behind the ship.

For anyone seeking to avoid the crush of humanity you'll find on many mega-ships, Celebrity Millennium is just the right size, with a double occupancy of just more than 2,200 passengers. It's small enough that the ship feels intimate but large enough to support multiple restaurants, lounges and a true theater experience.

The ship has a touch of sophistication, but it never comes across as stuffy or pretentious, perhaps because the naturally inspired decor throughout gives the ship a light, airy feel. Add to that friendly crew with ready smiles and a genuine interest in helping, and Celebrity Millennium provides a truly pleasant and relaxed cruise.

We'd be remiss if we didn't mention the suite experience, which is excellent on Celebrity Millennium. Suite passengers have access to an exclusive restaurant, lounge (drinks included) and sun deck, and an always-on-demand concierge who can help with any requests.

Pros

Never feels overly crowded; friendly, efficient service and modern cabins.

Cons

Limited daily activities; about 50 percent of listed offerings actually for-fee or retail-oriented.

Bottom Line

Beautiful, easy-to-navigate midsize ship with comfortable, modern cabins and excellent dining.

About

Passengers: 2593
Crew: 1024
Passenger to Crew: 2.53:1
Launched: 2000
Shore Excursions: 252

Sails To

Alaska, Asia

Sails From

Vancouver, Seward, Singapore, Bali, Tanah Ampo, Yokohama, Mumbai

Inclusions

Included with your cruise fare:

  • Celebrity now includes standard alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, Wi-Fi and gratuities as part of its "All Included" pricing, though upgrades to premium packages are available for an additional cost.

  • Meals in the main dining room, the buffet and Solarium

  • All theater shows and most entertainment

  • Most daily activities, unless noted below

  • Use of the gym, but not most classes

Not included with your cruise fare:

  • Upgraded "All Included" Packages (Elevate, Indulge), which add shore excursion credits, premium beverages, and onboard credits.

  • Meals at specialty restaurants and the juice/smoothie bar

  • Room service, except continental breakfast

  • Spa treatments

  • Persian Garden Thermal Suite (unless in AquaClass)

  • Shore excursions

  • Babysitting

  • Laundry services

  • Photos and artwork

Fellow Passengers

The passenger mix on Celebrity Millennium varies widely by destination. When sailing in North America, you'll mostly be sailing with people from the United States, although there will usually be several hundred Canadians as well, plus a smattering of people from the U.K. and Europe, Australia and Asia. Ages run the gamut from young to old, with lots of families onboard.

Overall, passengers bring a friendly, upscale vibe. People are looking to have fun but also expect a high level of service. It's a beloved ship to Celebrity fans, so you might find a higher percentage of experienced cruisers onboard who love to talk about their favorite brand.

Celebrity Millennium Dress Code

Daytime: Casual is the name of the game during the day, with most people dressing for the climate of the destination they're traveling. You'll see lots of shorts, capris and jeans paired with T-shirts and polo shirts.

Evening: Mostly smart-casual. Men wear long pants and collared shirts and women don pants or skirts with blouses. During Evening Chic nights (two for seven-night or longer cruises), women might wear cocktail dresses or nice pants or skirts with elegant tops, and men don nice slacks and dress shirts or sweater, plus an optional sport coat or blazer. You won't feel out of place if you elect not to dress to the nines for Chic nights; smart casual is fine.

Not Permitted: T-shirts, swimsuits, robes, bare feet, tank tops, baseball caps, shorts and sandals are not permitted in the main dining room or specialty restaurants at dinner time. You can go to the buffet in shorts and a T-shirt, though. For more information, visit Cruise Line Dress Codes: Celebrity.

Any Month

More about Celebrity Millennium

Where does Celebrity Millennium sail from?

Celebrity Millennium departs from Vancouver, Seward, Singapore, Bali, Tanah Ampo, Yokohama, and Mumbai

Where does Celebrity Millennium sail to?

Celebrity Millennium cruises to Vancouver, Ketchikan, Icy Strait, Juneau, Skagway, Seward, Singapore, Phuket, Langkawi, Penang, Kelang (Kuala Lumpur), Lombok, Bali, Colombo, Kochi (Cochin), Mumbai (Bombay), Nha Trang, Hong Kong, Taipei (Keelung), Kagoshima, Osaka, Kobe, Hakodate, Da Nang, Hiroshima, and Nagasaki

How much does it cost to go on Celebrity Millennium?

Cruises on Celebrity Millennium start from $299 per person.

Is Celebrity Millennium a good ship to cruise on?

Celebrity Millennium won 5 awards over the years.
Celebrity Millennium Cruiser Reviews

Celebrity Millennium Alaska May 2023

Celebrity Millennium, 7 day southbound Hubbard Glacier from Seward to Vancouver Concierge class cabin 19-26 May 2023 I’d never been on a cruise until 11 months ago and just finished my third.Read More
Jaworskym

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Beautifully Renovated Ship

This was our first time on a Celebrity ship and were advised by our travel agent to book with Celebrity and its ship the Millennium as it was recently refurbished.Read More
Trode1

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Magnificent Alaska

Having been loyal to Royal for many years my husband and I recently started cruising with Celebrity as we prefer fewer young kids and a more adult-luxury-relaxed type experience.Read More
Cruiser-4Ever

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

A very enjoyable, relaxing cruise

We have cruised on multiple cruise lines and were very surprised and pleased with Celebrity this year.Read More
holden101

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

