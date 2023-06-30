Celebrity Millennium is not one of those glitzy, brand-new mega-ships with rock climbing walls, trampolines and craft breweries. Yet, despite its age (the ship launched in 2000), Celebrity Millennium shines, thanks in part to a sweeping refit in early 2019 that added a new deep-blue livery, refreshed public rooms, cabins, and some features and decor inspired by the line's trendsetting Celebrity Edge. The cruise line has maintained the ship well and it retains a timeless, yet modern beauty that can be seen everywhere onboard.

It's the little details that make Millennium (Millie to the ship's fans) special. The ship offers exterior midship elevators with panoramic views of the ocean and let in reams of natural light. Its Sky Lounge space, at the near-top of the ship, offers wraparound floor-to-ceiling windows and a dance floor. It's a hub for activity day and night. And then there's the expansive two-level Metropolitan main dining room, which has gorgeous two-deck high windows offering gorgeous natural light and tremendous views of the wake behind the ship.

For anyone seeking to avoid the crush of humanity you'll find on many mega-ships, Celebrity Millennium is just the right size, with a double occupancy of just more than 2,200 passengers. It's small enough that the ship feels intimate but large enough to support multiple restaurants, lounges and a true theater experience.

The ship has a touch of sophistication, but it never comes across as stuffy or pretentious, perhaps because the naturally inspired decor throughout gives the ship a light, airy feel. Add to that friendly crew with ready smiles and a genuine interest in helping, and Celebrity Millennium provides a truly pleasant and relaxed cruise.

We'd be remiss if we didn't mention the suite experience, which is excellent on Celebrity Millennium. Suite passengers have access to an exclusive restaurant, lounge (drinks included) and sun deck, and an always-on-demand concierge who can help with any requests.