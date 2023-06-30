Celebrity Eclipse is scheduled for an extensive refurbishment in March 2020 when the ship will receive additional suites, cabin upgrades and transformations of several venues. Michael's Club will become the Retreat Lounge with its own sun deck and the Oceanview Cafe buffet and Cellar Masters wine bar will be redesigned.
Celebrity Eclipse is, without a doubt, one of the most beautiful big ships we've ever sailed. Its interiors blend sophistication with a bit of whimsy -- akin to a trendy W Hotel but with softer edges.
It's a food-lovers paradise, with many options onboard from the complimentary Moonlight Sonata, which will satisfy almost any tastes, to the upscale but extra-cost French bistro Murano and the fun, animated experience at Qsine. Music fans will also appreciate the diversity of bands, duos and soloists that perform in various venues from early evening until late at night.
We love that the ship positions itself perfectly for the first timer -- not so big that it's overwhelming but not so small that you get bored. It's got a good selection of activities, the entertainment is high quality and cabins are bigger than the industry average.
On the downside, the rampant upselling and fee surcharges are a bit of a turnoff. Service is sometimes overwhelmed, and on warm sea days, the pool deck can feel crowded, especially when the ship is at its maximum capacity of 3,148.
But none of the negatives is enough to deter us from taking another cruise on this lovely ship.
Meals in the main dining room, the buffet and select other eateries
All theater shows and most entertainment
Most daily activities unless noted below
Use of the gym but not all classes
Gratuities, <strong>only</strong> if you booked your cruise in Australia and New Zealand in AU or NZ dollars
Gratuities ($15.50 per person, per day for those in standard cabins; $16 per person, per day, for Concierge and AquaClass passengers; and $19 per person, per day, for those staying in suites)
Automatic beverage, mini-bar, sushi and spa tips (18 percent)
All drinks beyond water, tea, iced tea, coffee and select juices in the buffet
Meals at five specialty restaurants and snack venues
Spa treatments
Persian Garden thermal suite (except for passengers in AquaClass)
Shore excursions
Wi-Fi
Select themed parties
Photos and artwork
Daytime: Casual throughout, with bathing suits and cover-ups common on the pool deck.
Evening: Two evening chic nights take place per seven-night cruise. The rest of the time, it's smart-casual, with sport shirts and slacks appropriate for men, while women will be comfortable in skirts or pants and blouses, or casual dresses. On "evening chic" evenings, men can ditch the full suit and tie in favor of a sport coat and collared shirt, with nice pants or even designer jeans. Women can wear cocktail dresses, sundresses, designer jeans or nice pants.
Not permitted: Swimwear, spa robes and bare feet are not permitted in the buffet, while T-shirts, tank tops and flip-flops are not allowed in the main dining room at any time; shorts are not allowed at dinner (although this rule isn't always enforced).
