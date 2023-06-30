  • Write a Review
Celebrity Eclipse Review

4.5 / 5.0
1,900 reviews
Editor Rating
4.5
Very Good
Overall
Adam Coulter
U.K. Executive Editor

Celebrity Eclipse is scheduled for an extensive refurbishment in March 2020 when the ship will receive additional suites, cabin upgrades and transformations of several venues. Michael's Club will become the Retreat Lounge with its own sun deck and the Oceanview Cafe buffet and Cellar Masters wine bar will be redesigned.

Celebrity Eclipse is, without a doubt, one of the most beautiful big ships we've ever sailed. Its interiors blend sophistication with a bit of whimsy -- akin to a trendy W Hotel but with softer edges.

It's a food-lovers paradise, with many options onboard from the complimentary Moonlight Sonata, which will satisfy almost any tastes, to the upscale but extra-cost French bistro Murano and the fun, animated experience at Qsine. Music fans will also appreciate the diversity of bands, duos and soloists that perform in various venues from early evening until late at night.

We love that the ship positions itself perfectly for the first timer -- not so big that it's overwhelming but not so small that you get bored. It's got a good selection of activities, the entertainment is high quality and cabins are bigger than the industry average.

On the downside, the rampant upselling and fee surcharges are a bit of a turnoff. Service is sometimes overwhelmed, and on warm sea days, the pool deck can feel crowded, especially when the ship is at its maximum capacity of 3,148.

But none of the negatives is enough to deter us from taking another cruise on this lovely ship.

Pros

Excellent fine dining, active bar scene, quiet spaces to relax and robust suite perks

Cons

Anyone not traveling in suites (the vast majority) are excluded from certain bars and restaurants

Bottom Line

One of the most sophisticated, stylish and contemporary mainstream cruise experiences

About

Passengers: 2850
Crew: 1250
Passenger to Crew: 2.28:1
Launched: 2010
Shore Excursions: 809

Sails To

Alaska, South America, Mexican Riviera, Eastern Caribbean, Southern Caribbean, Bermuda, Canada & New England

Sails From

Vancouver, Buenos Aires, Los Angeles, Santiago (Valparaiso), Valparaiso, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Bayonne, Cape Liberty, Bayonne, Reykjavik, Boston, Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro

Inclusions

Included with your cruise fare:

  • Meals in the main dining room, the buffet and select other eateries

  • All theater shows and most entertainment

  • Most daily activities unless noted below

  • Use of the gym but not all classes

  • Gratuities, <strong>only</strong> if you booked your cruise in Australia and New Zealand in AU or NZ dollars

Not included with your cruise fare:

  • Gratuities ($15.50 per person, per day for those in standard cabins; $16 per person, per day, for Concierge and AquaClass passengers; and $19 per person, per day, for those staying in suites)

  • Automatic beverage, mini-bar, sushi and spa tips (18 percent)

  • All drinks beyond water, tea, iced tea, coffee and select juices in the buffet

  • Meals at five specialty restaurants and snack venues

  • Spa treatments

  • Persian Garden thermal suite (except for passengers in AquaClass)

  • Shore excursions

  • Wi-Fi

  • Select themed parties

  • Photos and artwork

Celebrity Eclipse Dress Code

Daytime: Casual throughout, with bathing suits and cover-ups common on the pool deck.

Evening: Two evening chic nights take place per seven-night cruise. The rest of the time, it's smart-casual, with sport shirts and slacks appropriate for men, while women will be comfortable in skirts or pants and blouses, or casual dresses. On "evening chic" evenings, men can ditch the full suit and tie in favor of a sport coat and collared shirt, with nice pants or even designer jeans. Women can wear cocktail dresses, sundresses, designer jeans or nice pants.

Not permitted: Swimwear, spa robes and bare feet are not permitted in the buffet, while T-shirts, tank tops and flip-flops are not allowed in the main dining room at any time; shorts are not allowed at dinner (although this rule isn't always enforced).

For more information, visit Cruise Line Dress Codes: Celebrity.

Find a Celebrity Eclipse Cruise from $279

Any Month

More about Celebrity Eclipse

Where does Celebrity Eclipse sail from?

Celebrity Eclipse departs from Vancouver, Buenos Aires, Los Angeles, Santiago (Valparaiso), Valparaiso, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Bayonne, Cape Liberty, Bayonne, Reykjavik, Boston, Copacabana Beach, and Rio de Janeiro

Where does Celebrity Eclipse sail to?

Celebrity Eclipse cruises to Vancouver, Sitka, Juneau, Ketchikan, Icy Strait, Buenos Aires, Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego), Stanley, Montevideo, Los Angeles, Catalina Island (California), Santa Barbara, San Francisco, San Diego, Ensenada, Cabo San Lucas, Victoria, Seattle, Astoria, Oregon, Huatulco, Puntarenas (Puerto Caldera), Lima, Santiago (Valparaiso), Punta del Este, Punta Arenas, Puerto Vallarta, Puerto Montt, Mazatlan, Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades), Labadee, St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Antigua, Tortola, Barbados, Dominica, St. Kitts (Port Zante), Bonaire, Aruba, Curacao, Grand Cayman (Georgetown), St. Lucia, Bimini, Santos (Sao Paulo), Buzios, Rio de Janeiro, Bayonne (Cape Liberty), Martha's Vineyard (Oak Bluffs, Vineyard Haven), King's Wharf, Halifax, St. John's (Newfoundland), Akureyri, Reykjavik, Boston, Sydney (Nova Scotia), Quebec City, Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island), Portland (Maine), San Juan, and Rockland

How much does it cost to go on Celebrity Eclipse?

Cruises on Celebrity Eclipse start from $279 per person.

Is Celebrity Eclipse a good ship to cruise on?

Celebrity Eclipse won 102 awards over the years.
