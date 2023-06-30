Celebrity Eclipse is, without a doubt, one of the most beautiful big ships we've ever sailed. Its interiors blend sophistication with a bit of whimsy -- akin to a trendy W Hotel but with softer edges.

It's a food-lovers paradise, with many options onboard from the complimentary Moonlight Sonata, which will satisfy almost any tastes, to the upscale but extra-cost French bistro Murano and the fun, animated experience at Qsine. Music fans will also appreciate the diversity of bands, duos and soloists that perform in various venues from early evening until late at night.

We love that the ship positions itself perfectly for the first timer -- not so big that it's overwhelming but not so small that you get bored. It's got a good selection of activities, the entertainment is high quality and cabins are bigger than the industry average.

On the downside, the rampant upselling and fee surcharges are a bit of a turnoff. Service is sometimes overwhelmed, and on warm sea days, the pool deck can feel crowded, especially when the ship is at its maximum capacity of 3,148.

But none of the negatives is enough to deter us from taking another cruise on this lovely ship.