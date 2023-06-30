Celebrity Cruises set out to design its newest and most technologically advanced ship, Celebrity Edge, to make a statement. Not with titles -- it's not the largest, nor the most luxurious; it doesn't have the most water slides or the biggest suite at sea. But it is one of the most unusual and appealing cruise ships we've seen in a decade, and it was very much built to appeal to the contemporary traveler. (Note we didn't say cruiser.)

From Its Deck Plan to the Magic Carpet, Celebrity Edge Stays True to Its Name

The draw of Celebrity Edge is within its name: It's edgy. The Celebrity Edge deck plan focuses on entertainment and maximizes views over the surrounding landscape. Entertainment in the theater is loud and influenced by today's top hits. The cocktails you'll find in the ship's three-deck spiraling restaurant/lounge/theater called Eden are mind-bendingly one-of-a-kind, and enjoyed while performance artists wander around, drawing people into the show. The Rooftop Garden on the top deck combines the best of Celebrity’s Millennium-class and Solstice-class designs, with a stage for live bands and metallic trees for performers to perch in.

Celebrity Edge didn't just revolutionize entertainment. The ship has turned tendering -- that often unpleasant experience where you have to board a small boat to get to a port -- into an infinitely more pleasant experience. The Magic Carpet is a tennis court-sized moveable deck, kitted out with an open-air lounge and bar. From there, it's a breeze to get onto the tenders, or you can stay to get a drink and watch others get on and off -- talk about people-watching. It's somewhere people actually want to go, rather than escape.

And the Celebrity Edge Magic Carpet isn't just a tender platform. It can be positioned on Decks 5 and 14, where it serves as an eatery or bar. On special days, it climbs to Deck 16 for exclusive brunches and dinners "on the Edge." Additionally, the Celebrity Edge captain is Kate McCue, who is the first – and currently only – American female to captain a major cruise ship.

The Infinite Veranda and Sky Suite Top the List of Celebrity Edge Cabins

The experience on the ship also blends edges -- between indoor and outdoor, between stage and audience. There's so much greenery through Celebrity Edge interiors -- and so many massive windows -- it's easy to feel as though you're outside, even when sitting inside Eden or in your cabin. It's especially true if you're in one of the Celebrity Edge 918 Infinite Veranda rooms, cabins that can function as an ocean view with solarium with floor-to-ceiling views and air conditioning or as a quasi-traditional balcony with the push of button to lower the top window. (The innovation also gives you more space.)

Hungry? Celebrity Edge Menus Range from Sushi to High-Tech French Fare

Restaurants on Celebrity Edge are straight out of any big city, from a grab-and-go gourmet deli and a reservations-only sushi spot to a high-tech French bistro with an animated dining experience you have to see to believe.

While Kids Are Allowed, Celebrity Edge Is Best for Adults Looking for Lively Sophistication

With all these changes, there's a good chance past Celebrity cruisers, expecting the quiet sophistication that they've come to know and love from the line, are not going to be thrilled. In fact, many traditional cruisers may have a hard time with the ship. There are no quiet lounges for casual evenings of light music and a drink with friends, and for those who like to eat at the same table and time every night with the same tablemates, space is set aside in only one of the four main dining rooms.

But those who appreciate stylish, contemporary design will fall in love. In a few short years, Celebrity Edge has become a favorite for many adult cruisers seeking a sophisticated experience.

Health & Safety on Celebrity Edge

For the most up-to-date testing, masking, and vaccination requirements aboard Celebrity Edge, please refer to Celebrity Cruises' health and safety protocols. You can also refer to Cruise Critic’s guide to masking requirements on the world's major cruise lines.