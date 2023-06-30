Cool sophistication is the unmistakable vibe onboard Celebrity Reflection, the biggest of the five ships in the line's mega-popular Solstice Class. Standout features include the Lawn Club (featuring real grass), a Martini Bar and brilliant variety of restaurants, including one of our favorites, the Lawn Club Grill, where you can cook up your own meal or have a chef do it for you.
While at max capacity the ship can hold up to 3,609 passengers, Reflection rarely feels crowded, as passengers tend to find their own spaces to hang out in. It's also well designed, and favorite spots like the excellent thermal spa are capacity controlled.
Reflection stands out with its exceptional variety of cabins, including its beautiful suites. The ship's 32 AquaClass Spa Suites might be the most coveted cabins on the ship, as passengers booked in AquaClass and AquaClass Spa Suites receive complimentary access to the ship's lovely Persian Garden thermal suite. They also receive complimentary access to Blu, which serves up healthier "spa cuisine."
Another hit is the ship's Lawn Club, with its half-acre of grass, upcharge restaurants (the Lawn Club Grill and The Porch) and eight alcoves, private rentable cabanas for those who want shade and a little privacy away from the pool area.
It's impossible to miss the art -- a multimillion-dollar investment -- on Reflection. It's big. It's bold. And it's everywhere. Perhaps the most stunning piece is the Grand Foyer showstopper: a live tree that grows tall, while an illuminated aluminum tree hangs from the base.
Service overall is warm and attentive; however, the widespread upselling of drink packages and specialty dining, particularly during the first 48 hours of the cruise, can be somewhat off-putting for those seeking a relaxing cruise vacation.
Meals at the main restaurant, the Oceanview Cafe & Grill buffet and a number of other casual venues
Theater shows and other entertainment
Access to the Lawn Cub
Most daily activities
Access to the fitness center and some classes
Daily Gratuities, <strong>only</strong> if you booked your cruise in Australia and New Zealand in AU and NZ dollars
Tips ($15.50 per person, per day; $16 per person, per day for Concierge Class or AquaClass; $19 per person, per day for suites)
18 percent automatic beverage and spa tips
Alcoholic drinks, soda, bottled water, freshly squeezed juices
Specialty dining
Spa treatments and access to the thermal suite (except for passengers booked in select cabins)
Most fitness classes
Shore excursions
Cabanas
Wi-Fi
Activities, including arcade games, bingo and gambling at the casino
Photos and art
Daytime: Casual. Shorts and T-shirts are common, along with sundresses for women. Poolside, swimsuits and cover-ups are perfect choices.
Evening: Celebrity Reflection has a fairly casual approach to dress codes. The guidance is "smart casual and above," so for men, that's slacks and sports shirts or button-downs. It's looser for women, who will be comfortable in casual dresses, blouses and skirts, pants or capris. On evening chic nights, passengers can elect to go dressier. Even so, for men, jackets and ties aren't required.
Not permitted: T-shirts, swimsuits, robes, bare feet, tank tops, baseball caps and poolwear are not allowed in the main restaurant or specialty restaurants at any time. Shorts and flip-flops are not allowed in the evening hours.
For more information, visit Cruise Line Dress Codes: Celebrity.
Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts
Get Celebrity Reflection price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email
Celebrity Reflection- Pier 29 is a mess be prepared.
10+ Cruises
•
Age 50s
Another excellent Celebrity Cruise
10+ Cruises
•
Age 70s
Our take on 7 Days on Celebrity Reflection & Ports
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 60s
Exceptional Transatlantic Cruise
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 70s