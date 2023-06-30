  • Write a Review
Celebrity Reflection Review

5.0 / 5.0
1,927 reviews
Editor Rating
5.0
Excellent
Overall

Cool sophistication is the unmistakable vibe onboard Celebrity Reflection, the biggest of the five ships in the line's mega-popular Solstice Class. Standout features include the Lawn Club (featuring real grass), a Martini Bar and brilliant variety of restaurants, including one of our favorites, the Lawn Club Grill, where you can cook up your own meal or have a chef do it for you.

While at max capacity the ship can hold up to 3,609 passengers, Reflection rarely feels crowded, as passengers tend to find their own spaces to hang out in. It's also well designed, and favorite spots like the excellent thermal spa are capacity controlled.

Reflection stands out with its exceptional variety of cabins, including its beautiful suites. The ship's 32 AquaClass Spa Suites might be the most coveted cabins on the ship, as passengers booked in AquaClass and AquaClass Spa Suites receive complimentary access to the ship's lovely Persian Garden thermal suite. They also receive complimentary access to Blu, which serves up healthier "spa cuisine."

Another hit is the ship's Lawn Club, with its half-acre of grass, upcharge restaurants (the Lawn Club Grill and The Porch) and eight alcoves, private rentable cabanas for those who want shade and a little privacy away from the pool area.

It's impossible to miss the art -- a multimillion-dollar investment -- on Reflection. It's big. It's bold. And it's everywhere. Perhaps the most stunning piece is the Grand Foyer showstopper: a live tree that grows tall, while an illuminated aluminum tree hangs from the base.

Service overall is warm and attentive; however, the widespread upselling of drink packages and specialty dining, particularly during the first 48 hours of the cruise, can be somewhat off-putting for those seeking a relaxing cruise vacation.

Pros

Newest ship in the Celebrity fleet, impressive free and for-a-fee dining options

Cons

Exclusive venues for suite guests could make other passengers feel excluded

Bottom Line

Stylish and contemporary mega-ship cruising with exceptional service

About

Passengers: 3046
Crew: 1255
Passenger to Crew: 2.43:1
Launched: 2012
Shore Excursions: 707

Sails To

Western Mediterranean, Southern Caribbean, Western Caribbean, Eastern Caribbean, Bahamas

Sails From

Rome, Civitavecchia, Barcelona, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades

Inclusions

Included with your cruise fare:

  • Meals at the main restaurant, the Oceanview Cafe &amp; Grill buffet and a number of other casual venues

  • Theater shows and other entertainment

  • Access to the Lawn Cub

  • Most daily activities

  • Access to the fitness center and some classes

  • Daily Gratuities, <strong>only</strong> if you booked your cruise in Australia and New Zealand in AU and NZ dollars

Not included with your cruise fare:

  • Tips ($15.50 per person, per day; $16 per person, per day for Concierge Class or AquaClass; $19 per person, per day for suites)

  • 18 percent automatic beverage and spa tips

  • Alcoholic drinks, soda, bottled water, freshly squeezed juices

  • Specialty dining

  • Spa treatments and access to the thermal suite (except for passengers booked in select cabins)

  • Most fitness classes

  • Shore excursions

  • Cabanas

  • Wi-Fi

  • Activities, including arcade games, bingo and gambling at the casino

  • Photos and art

Celebrity Reflection Dress Code

Daytime: Casual. Shorts and T-shirts are common, along with sundresses for women. Poolside, swimsuits and cover-ups are perfect choices.

Evening: Celebrity Reflection has a fairly casual approach to dress codes. The guidance is "smart casual and above," so for men, that's slacks and sports shirts or button-downs. It's looser for women, who will be comfortable in casual dresses, blouses and skirts, pants or capris. On evening chic nights, passengers can elect to go dressier. Even so, for men, jackets and ties aren't required.

Not permitted: T-shirts, swimsuits, robes, bare feet, tank tops, baseball caps and poolwear are not allowed in the main restaurant or specialty restaurants at any time. Shorts and flip-flops are not allowed in the evening hours.

For more information, visit Cruise Line Dress Codes: Celebrity.

More about Celebrity Reflection

Where does Celebrity Reflection sail from?

Celebrity Reflection departs from Rome, Civitavecchia, Barcelona, Fort Lauderdale, and Port Everglades

Where does Celebrity Reflection sail to?

Celebrity Reflection cruises to Rome (Civitavecchia), Katakolon (Olympia), Athens (Piraeus), Rhodes, Santorini, Mykonos, Malta (Valletta), Barcelona, Marseille, Palma de Mallorca (Majorca), Cartagena (Spain), Gibraltar, King's Wharf, Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades), Antigua, Barbados, Grenada, Martinique, St. Kitts (Port Zante), Nassau, Falmouth, Grand Cayman (Georgetown), Cozumel, Bimini, San Juan, St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Tortola, Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Key West, Labadee, Villefranche, Florence (Livorno), Genoa, Taormina (Messina), Naples, Corsica (Ajaccio), La Spezia (Cinque Terre), and Perfect Day at CocoCay

How much does it cost to go on Celebrity Reflection?

Cruises on Celebrity Reflection start from $218 per person.

Is Celebrity Reflection a good ship to cruise on?

Celebrity Reflection won 48 awards over the years.
Celebrity Reflection Cruiser Reviews

Celebrity Reflection- Pier 29 is a mess be prepared.

Just got off the Reflection and it was a great week. As usual celebrity is one of the best. Ice bar, luminee, tuscan grill some of the best at sea.Read More
cruisemonster

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Another excellent Celebrity Cruise

The Reflection is a 10 year- old ship, but to me it seemed in excellent shape.. In sum, I have no hesitation in recommending both the Reflection and Celebrity Cruises.Read More
ashstreet

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Our take on 7 Days on Celebrity Reflection & Ports

We have already booked another cruise on the Celebrity Eclipse which is a sister ship to the Reflection and the same cabin location. Will again be in the caribbean.Read More
Drigerman

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Exceptional Transatlantic Cruise

This was our third cruise on Celebrity, two on Eclipse and now Reflection.Read More
MashieNiblick

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

