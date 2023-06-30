While at max capacity the ship can hold up to 3,609 passengers, Reflection rarely feels crowded, as passengers tend to find their own spaces to hang out in. It's also well designed, and favorite spots like the excellent thermal spa are capacity controlled.

Reflection stands out with its exceptional variety of cabins, including its beautiful suites. The ship's 32 AquaClass Spa Suites might be the most coveted cabins on the ship, as passengers booked in AquaClass and AquaClass Spa Suites receive complimentary access to the ship's lovely Persian Garden thermal suite. They also receive complimentary access to Blu, which serves up healthier "spa cuisine."

Another hit is the ship's Lawn Club, with its half-acre of grass, upcharge restaurants (the Lawn Club Grill and The Porch) and eight alcoves, private rentable cabanas for those who want shade and a little privacy away from the pool area.

It's impossible to miss the art -- a multimillion-dollar investment -- on Reflection. It's big. It's bold. And it's everywhere. Perhaps the most stunning piece is the Grand Foyer showstopper: a live tree that grows tall, while an illuminated aluminum tree hangs from the base.

Service overall is warm and attentive; however, the widespread upselling of drink packages and specialty dining, particularly during the first 48 hours of the cruise, can be somewhat off-putting for those seeking a relaxing cruise vacation.