Crown Grill: Princess Cruises' Popular Steakhouse

Crown Grill on Princess Cruises is a worthy splurge for meat-loving foodies. The cruise line's signature steakhouse offers an impressively extensive menu of steaks and seafood. There's even a selection of flavored gourmet salts to titillate diners' taste buds. Come hungry and walk out totally satisfied -- but make sure you leave room for dessert.
Crown Grill is a steakhouse that tops nearly all others at sea. The restaurant was named among the "Best Cruise Ship Steakhouses" by USA Today and even landed on our list of the six best cruise ship steakhouses, too.
We compiled all the information you need to know about this fan favorite spot, including the enticing Crown Grill menu, the restaurant's ambiance and so much more.
With cozy booths, dim lighting and dark earth tones, Crown Grill epitomizes a classic steakhouse. The venue is a quiet one, as you hardly see many kids, despite it being open to those who are ages 3 and up.
You will, however, feel more energy near the theater-style kitchen, which allows diners to see the chefs hard at work behind a wall of windows. While eating, you can watch the masters expertly crafting your delectable
The undeniable attention to detail also adds to the existing ambiance. Servers make the rounds with a cart that showcases all the various meat cuts and marbling and take the time to thoroughly explain each option.
On Royal-class ships, Crown Grill is attached to the Wheelhouse Bar, which is a British pub-style venue that features live music via a piano or band. You'll notice a more upbeat vibe in the Crown Grill on these particular ships.
The Crown Grill menu at dinnertime is divided into seven key areas: appetizers, soups and salads, seafood, steaks, chops, salts and desserts. Popular dishes include the 14-ounce rib-eye with heavy marbling, New Zealand double lamb chops with rosemary essence and four-ounce Maine lobster tails.
An important factor to take into account is that, unlike many cruise line specialty restaurants, there is no extra fee for special items such as the Maine lobster. That means that, if you so chose to do so, you could enjoy gourmet meals such as that without shelling out extra cash.
Hawaiian black salt, smoked applewood salt and Himalayan mountain pink salt can be added to complement the steak dishes. Desserts cater to every taste, with options for chocolate-lovers, cheesecake fans and those with a sweet tooth who just want to cleanse their palate.
Crown Grill is only open for dinner fleetwide, though select ships use the space for Princess' suite-only breakfast as well. These options run the gamut from eggs Benedict to French toast, and include an assortment of Norman Love chocolate pastries and tarts.
There is an extra charge for those looking to add an extra entree to their order, which is cheaper than the overall cover charge.
Crown Grill implements a cover charge for individuals, which varies for adults and children ages 3 to 12 years or old. Check with Princess Cruises directly for specific prices. Suite-passenger breakfast is complimentary. Children up to two years of age dine for free.
You can check out the extensive Crown Grill Menu to get a better idea of what is specifically offered.
Editor's Note: Menu is for illustration purposes only. Contact the cruise line for an updated Crown Grill menu.
Crown Grill can be found on the following Princess ships: Caribbean Princess, Crown Princess, Emerald Princess, Grand Princess, Majestic Princess, Regal Princess, Royal Princess, Ruby Princess, Sky Princess and Sun Princess.
Hungry for more of Crown Grill? Check out our photos of Crown Grill on Regal Princess.