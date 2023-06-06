Crown Grill: Princess Cruises' Popular Steakhouse

Crown Grill on Princess Cruises is a worthy splurge for meat-loving foodies. The cruise line's signature steakhouse offers an impressively extensive menu of steaks and seafood. There's even a selection of flavored gourmet salts to titillate diners' taste buds. Come hungry and walk out totally satisfied -- but make sure you leave room for dessert.

Crown Grill is a steakhouse that tops nearly all others at sea. The restaurant was named among the "Best Cruise Ship Steakhouses" by USA Today and even landed on our list of the six best cruise ship steakhouses, too.

We compiled all the information you need to know about this fan favorite spot, including the enticing Crown Grill menu, the restaurant's ambiance and so much more.