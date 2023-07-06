  • Write a Review
Island Princess Review

4.0 / 5.0
1,199 reviews
Editor Rating
4.0
Very Good
Overall
Gilly Pickup
Contributor

Island Princess is one of the two 92,000-ton Coral-class ships -- the other is Coral Princess -- that offer transits through the Panama Canal. They were custom built to do so and are the only two Princess ships in the fleet small enough to get through the locks.

A 2015 dry dock added 121 staterooms and reorganized and refurbished certain public areas of the ship to accommodate the new cabins. The Horizon Court was remodeled to improve passenger flow, and its updated design includes the addition of an Italian pastry shop. If you sailed the ship previously, you will feel like a first timer as many public spaces have changed locations: The Sanctuary sun deck is now on one deck instead of two and its pool is gone; the teen center has moved to Deck 14, while the kids club has lost its outdoor space; the fitness center exchanged its former Deck 14 location to one on Deck 6; and even the shore excursions desk and future cruise booking office have new locations. The multipurpose Universe Lounge is no more. The end result is that the remaining public areas can feel more crowded with the addition of the extra passengers.

Despite the refit, the ship still feels a little dated, especially in the corridors (which can be uneven in places) and cabin bathrooms. While the four-story atrium -- undoubtedly eye-catching with its lovely, tinkling waterfall, glass-fronted elevator, comfortable seating, white grand piano and profusion of greenery -- is the centerpiece of the ship, the area still has a cramped feeling, which is particularly noticeable on sea days.

Island Princess is a comfortable ship. It won't intimidate virgin cruisers like some of the newest behemoths might do, and staff throughout the ship are pleasant and willing to help with queries or requests. With plenty of onboard entertainment opportunities, a good selection of shore excursions, good food and fantastic kids' programs, the ship makes it easy for guests to have an enjoyable holiday.

Pros

Comfortable, mid-sized ship; peaceful adults-only sun deck; good variety of food.

Cons

Ship generally feels cramped; bathrooms and standard balconies are also small.

Bottom Line

Ideal for those looking for a traditional cruise ship experience with no surprises.

About

Passengers: 2214
Crew: 900
Passenger to Crew: 2.46:1
Launched: 2003
Shore Excursions: 1459

Sails To

Panama Canal & Central America, British Isles & Western Europe, Baltic Sea, Mediterranean, Europe, Caribbean, Canada & New England

Sails From

Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Southampton, Southampton, Rome, Civitavecchia, Sydney, Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Barcelona, Dubai, Manhattan

Fellow Passengers

Island Princess attracts families, couples and a few singles. Although it is a ship for all ages, summer holidays tend to attract more families with children and teenagers. Our Mediterranean cruise attracted a good mix of ages, with the bulk of passengers hailing from the United States, followed by Brits and a healthy smattering of Australians. Other nationalities -- including Chinese, Japanese, Canadians and Italians -- made up the balance. Depending on itinerary, however, it would be fair to say that the majority of Island Princess passengers are American. Announcements are kept to a minimum.

Island Princess Dress Code

During the day, anything goes, although beachwear is not allowed in the restaurants without a cover-up. On most nights, recommended evening dress is smart casual -- an open-neck shirt and trousers for men and a dress, skirt ensemble or trouser suit for women. Cruises of five nights or longer include at least one formal dining night, while cruises of seven to 13 nights have two formal evenings.

Although Princess asks that passengers observe the dress code, particularly in the main dining rooms, we saw many people flouting the rules. Men, in particular, turned up in short sleeve, open-neck checked shirts, casual trousers and sneakers. Generally speaking, ladies were better turned-out; while less than a handful wore evening gowns, most turned up in cocktail dresses or elegant trouser suits. Staff seemed to turn a blind eye to any dress code infractions.

More about Island Princess

Where does Island Princess sail from?

Island Princess departs from Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Southampton, Southampton, Rome, Civitavecchia, Sydney, Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Barcelona, Dubai, and Manhattan

Where does Island Princess sail to?

Island Princess cruises to Los Angeles, Puerto Vallarta, Huatulco, San Juan del Sur, Puntarenas (Puerto Caldera), Fuerte Amador (Balboa), Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades), Cartagena (Colombia), Southampton, Hamburg, Aarhus, Copenhagen, Gothenburg, Oslo, Rotterdam, Brussels, Paris, Rome (Civitavecchia), Sardinia, Malaga, Casablanca, Madeira (Funchal), Stavanger, Tromso, Alta, Alesund, Cornwall (Falmouth), Cobh (Cork), Akureyri, Isafjord, Reykjavik, Katakolon (Olympia), Athens (Piraeus), Kusadasi, Jerusalem (Ashdod), Haifa (Tel Aviv), Limassol, Rhodes, Mykonos, Taormina (Messina), Salerno, Sydney (Australia), Burnie, Adelaide, Perth (Fremantle), Bali, Singapore, Kelang (Kuala Lumpur), Colombo, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Florence (Livorno), Genoa, Villefranche, Marseille, Barcelona, Seville, Lisbon, Agadir, Lanzarote, Tenerife, King's Wharf, St. Peter Port (Guernsey), Holyhead, Liverpool, Greenock (Glasgow), Lerwick (Shetland Islands), Invergordon (Inverness), Kirkwall, Newcastle (England), La Coruna, Gibraltar, Cartagena (Spain), Palma de Mallorca (Majorca), St. Kitts (Port Zante), Guadeloupe, Barbados, St. Lucia, Grenada, Port of Spain (Trinidad), Curacao, Aruba, Honolulu, Maui, Apia, Samoa (formerly Western Samoa), Auckland, Picton, Dunedin, Salalah, Aqaba (Petra), Crete (Heraklion), Malta (Valletta), Catania, Naples, Bilbao, Porto (Leixoes), Tangier, Corfu, Kotor, Dubrovnik, Zadar, Trieste, Tunis (La Goulette), Argostoli (Kefalonia), Santorini, Ibiza, Saint-Tropez, Portofino, Puerto Quetzal (Antigua), Suva, Napier, Melbourne, Muscat, Alexandria, Patmos, Volos, Bar Harbor, Corsica (Ajaccio), Andalsnes, Trondheim, New York (Manhattan), Halifax, Corner Brook, St. Maarten, Martinique, Sibenik, Ravenna (Bologna), Istanbul, San Juan, Boston, Yorktown, Charleston, and Newport

How much does it cost to go on Island Princess?

Cruises on Island Princess start from $697 per person.

Is Island Princess a good ship to cruise on?

Island Princess won 12 awards over the years.
Island Princess Cruiser Reviews

Great 14 day trip on the Island Princess

The Island Princess was the perfect size. I wanted 'sea days', and with only 4 port days, this itinerary was perfect. I'm in my 60's and took my adult daughter.Read More
safe sax

10+ Cruises

Age 20s

Lifetime Adventure -- a Good (not Great) Cruise

Plus Points: The Promenade: even though it only goes 3/4 of the way around, the Promenade Deck on Island Princess is still the most spacious of any cruise ship I've ever sailed on, and a delightfulRead More
kenny654

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Great itinerary, generally good execution

Princess did add Melbourne Australia as a replacement port. We used a mix of Tours By Locals (TBL), Viator, and Princess excursion.Read More
dance4fun

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Pay more, get less with Princess

We booked local tours through Travel Advisor for all ports but Puntarenas which we booked through Princess. The Princess tour in Puntarenas was the worst we have had in 12 cruises.Read More
ice8011@comcast.net

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

