The 90,940-ton, 2,170-passenger Celebrity Infinity is one of Celebrity Cruises' four vessels known as Millennium-class. That means they have some of the line's signature features -- lots of specialty restaurants, a OneSpaWorld spa, a gorgeous indoor Solarium and a variety of cabin classes. But it also means the ship is older and there are places where it seems tired. That should change in late 2020, when Celebrity Infinity receives a "Revolution" makeover, a complete renovation that will modernize restaurants and update all cabins and public areas to look more like a boutique hotel.
For now, fans of Celebrity and those new to the line will appreciate the focus on dining. Although the ship is older, it has continually added restaurants so there is a wide variety -- but many come with an extra fee. You can watch an animated chef make dinner during the Le Petit Chef experience at Qsine, enjoy sushi and go to an Italian steakhouse, but you'll pay for those. The good news is that the included dining in the Oceanview Cafe buffet, the pool grill and the Trellis main dining room is decent, with lots of choices (although it's not gourmet). Passengers in AquaClass have their own restaurant, Blu, and suite passengers can dine in Luminae, which is a notch up from the main dining room in both food and service.
Sun worshippers also will be very happy on Celebrity Infinity. Two pools are outdoors: One is tiered -- so you can get your feet wet and cool off without getting all the way in -- while the other is deeper. Then there's the enclosed Solarium, which has a jetted thalassotherapy pool and a roof so you can enjoy it even when it rains. Finally, the Outdoor Retreat has covered cabanas and a big screen for movie nights. And an upper outdoor sun deck toward the front of the ship has plenty of loungers.
While Celebrity rarely has the party vibe of sister company Royal Caribbean, there are plenty of options for cocktail connoisseurs. With a prime location overlooking the Grand Foyer, the shaved-ice-covered Martini Bar is almost always crowded. Additionally, wine-lovers will gravitate to Cellar Masters.
That being said, Celebrity Infinity is not a ship for high-octane partying and crazy outdoor activities (water slides, surfing, ropes courses). Unless you're on a charter -- this is the ship that the line often uses for theme cruises -- Celebrity Infinity is a ship for people who like to linger over dinner, sip a drink in a comfy lounge while listening to music (or doing a bit of ballroom dancing), take in a show or lounge by a pool.
Meals taken in the main dining room and Oceanview Cafe buffet, as well as snacks at the Spa Cafe; also Continental breakfast room service
Meals in Luminae for suite guests only and meals in Blu for Aqua Class cabin guests only
All theater production shows and most entertainment options
Daily activities unless noted
Fitness center use (excluding most organized classes)
Gratuities (*only* for guests from Australia or New Zealand who booked and paid for their cruise in AU and NZ dollars)
Daily gratuities
Beverages except water, tea (including iced tea), coffee and select juices from the buffet
Most specialty dining; room service outside Continental breakfast
OneSpaWorld Spa services and treatments and most fitness classes in the gym
Use of the Persian Garden Thermal Suite (except for guests staying in AquaClass staterooms, for whom entry is complimentary)
Automatic gratuities of 20 percent for all beverage, mini-bar, spa and salon purchases
Activities including wine tastings, bingo, onboard art auctions, select theme parties and casino gaming
Shore tours
Internet access and packages
Photos, artwork and retail shop purchases
Celebrity Infinity passengers tend to be adults, ages 45 and older, who have outgrown the party-hearty scene (on charters, the demographic can change dramatically). On shorter cruises, expect more families, particularly during the summer and winter holidays. The line is popular with both North Americans and Brits but also can draw a regional international crowd, depending on the sailing.
Daytime: During the day, dress is resort casual.
Evening: Celebrity passengers tend to dress up for dinner -- typically button-down or dressy Tommy Bahama-type sport shirts and slacks for men and dresses or smart-casual pants for women. Formal night on Celebrity has been replaced by "evening chic" in the main dining room. This means that men can ditch the full suit and tie in favor of a sport coat and collared shirt, with designer jeans. Women can wear cocktail dresses, sundresses or designer jeans or nice pants.
Not permitted: T-shirts, swimsuits, robes, tank tops, caps and pool wear are not allowed in the main or specialty restaurants at any time. Shorts and flip-flops are not allowed during evening hours.
