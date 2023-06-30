For now, fans of Celebrity and those new to the line will appreciate the focus on dining. Although the ship is older, it has continually added restaurants so there is a wide variety -- but many come with an extra fee. You can watch an animated chef make dinner during the Le Petit Chef experience at Qsine, enjoy sushi and go to an Italian steakhouse, but you'll pay for those. The good news is that the included dining in the Oceanview Cafe buffet, the pool grill and the Trellis main dining room is decent, with lots of choices (although it's not gourmet). Passengers in AquaClass have their own restaurant, Blu, and suite passengers can dine in Luminae, which is a notch up from the main dining room in both food and service.

Sun worshippers also will be very happy on Celebrity Infinity. Two pools are outdoors: One is tiered -- so you can get your feet wet and cool off without getting all the way in -- while the other is deeper. Then there's the enclosed Solarium, which has a jetted thalassotherapy pool and a roof so you can enjoy it even when it rains. Finally, the Outdoor Retreat has covered cabanas and a big screen for movie nights. And an upper outdoor sun deck toward the front of the ship has plenty of loungers.

While Celebrity rarely has the party vibe of sister company Royal Caribbean, there are plenty of options for cocktail connoisseurs. With a prime location overlooking the Grand Foyer, the shaved-ice-covered Martini Bar is almost always crowded. Additionally, wine-lovers will gravitate to Cellar Masters.

That being said, Celebrity Infinity is not a ship for high-octane partying and crazy outdoor activities (water slides, surfing, ropes courses). Unless you're on a charter -- this is the ship that the line often uses for theme cruises -- Celebrity Infinity is a ship for people who like to linger over dinner, sip a drink in a comfy lounge while listening to music (or doing a bit of ballroom dancing), take in a show or lounge by a pool.