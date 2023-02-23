  • Newsletter
Club O2 on Carnival Cruise Line

Erica Silverstein
Contributor

Club 02 on Carnival Breeze

Carnival's Club O2 is where you'll find the teens who'd rather make new friends and hang out with their peers than with their parents on a cruise vacation.

What It Is

Club O2 is the teen lounge found on all Carnival cruise ships. Parents and younger kids are not allowed, though dedicated youth staff are always on hand to lead activities, serve as DJs and keep the peace.

The physical space resembles a dance club with a big dance floor, video screens, a DJ booth, a bar (for snacks and sodas or smoothies) and bar stool seating. Comfy couches, a foosball table and gaming spaces with X-Box and Wii round out the lounge.

Activities are less structured than in Camp Ocean, and teens can check themselves in and out as they wish. In-club events range from video and board game play to karaoke sessions, dance parties and listening to pop music. Carnival's Club O2 activities aren't limited to the club, so teens head out to other areas of the ship to play basketball, mini-golf or Ping Pong; have a pool party or water slide competition; or watch one of the evening shows.

Price

Use of Club O2 is included in your Carnival cruise fare.

Ships

Carnival's Club O2 is available fleetwide.

See photos of Club O2 on Carnival Breeze.

Updated September 21, 2017

