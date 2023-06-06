Cruise Costs: What's Included in Your Cruise Fare

Drinks on Cruise Ships

Free Drinks on Cruises: Cruise ship drinks that are available in the buffet or in the main dining room at breakfast are typically included in your cruise fare. These include items such as tap water, iced tea, select juices, regular coffee and regular tea.

Depending on your cruise line or loyalty status, sparkling wine might be included at embarkation, at art auctions and/or during certain special events like a cocktail party with the captain. Soda is included in the cruise fare for Disney sailings.

You can bring your own wine, soda and bottled water onboard most cruises for in-cabin consumption, but note that cruise lines have strict policies around this that must be followed. See our comprehensive rundown of cruise line alcohol policies for specific rules.

Luxury cruises often include some free alcoholic beverages. Some even offer an open bar to their guests, such as Seabourn, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas. Check out our compilation of cruises that include alcohol in your fare for more info.

Drinks That Cost Extra on Cruises: Beverages that cost you extra onboard usually include the following: bottled or sparkling water; specialty coffees and teas at bars, cafes and dining venues; smoothies and specialty blended fruit drinks, fresh-squeezed orange juice and juice ordered at onboard bars.

All alcoholic beverages and soft drinks ordered in dining venues, bars and through room service incur a fee. If you bring your own booze to the dining room, you'll be charged a corkage fee.

Our Tip: Get the best value with daily drink specials, happy hour deals or all-you-can-drink beverage packages. You will likely get better value with a la carte drinks if you simply enjoy a glass of wine with your dinner.

Tap water is safe to drink on cruise ships. If you're looking to buy bottled water, do so in port where it will be much cheaper.

If you're used to having Starbucks every morning, you might want to continue the trend onboard. Many cruisers have reported buffet coffee to be dire. On the other hand, you could pack a French press and your favorite coffee or tea and save money. Check out our 14 ways to get "free" (or cheaper) drinks at sea.