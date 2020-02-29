"For the last 8 years we have done our Christmas cruise to the Mexican Riviera, and were excited to be on a new ship (2nd regular cruise for the ship). Already booked for the same suite for next year. Our steward,..."Read More
To start, embarkation was not all that great. We had a 10:30 arrival time. When we arrived I provided our paper boarding passes and was immediately given an attitude because they were printed 2-sided, we had to wait for a supervisor to come and print us new ones. Testing for the little ones went smoothly, after the results were ready we were transferred over to the main check-in area. Once we were ...
I was worried about Covid-19 before we got on board the ship. The biggest hassle for my wife and i was getting the results back from the lab for the Covid- 19 test 3 days before the ship departed. We ended paying $100 each to a testing center to have our Covid-19 required PCR tests, guaranteed to receive the results back the next day before 7 pm.
The food was awesome! The Carnival Panorama is ...
As I write all this, I tend to just keep adding as I go. Not as organized as categories, but it gets the job done. If I waited to get home probably would not do it. Our arriving time was for 1030-1100, so we arrived at 1015. Did not see any people getting off ship. After one hour I Googled the ship, on the Long Beach page, “Panorama delayed due to technical issues.” I did not receive any text ...
Oh my. Where to begin. Hmm. Let’s start with the boarding process.
Embarkation was so poorly planned (regardless of the ship being late). Little to no signage. Onsite staff didn’t have answers… or had conflicting ones (one said to come back; the other said to stay). We had an 11AM check-in time and were told to come back at 2PM. We came back at 1PM (to be safe) and there were no clear signs of ...
We sailed on this cruise departing on 02/29/2020 along with our son and his girlfriend. Embarkation was somewhat delayed. We were in the "A" group and embarked around 12;30 p.m. Once we arrived on the ship, we found ourselves on the 4th floor and worked ourselves up to the 11th floor AFT to the Mongolian Wok for lunch
We really enjoyed the new methodology with the elevators; you choose the ...
I don't know if I am the first to write about the Mexican Riviera that sale 2/29-3/7, but let me start by sharing we were one of the ships on the news that was held up at Long Beach, unable to Disembark due to a sick passenger that LOCAL authorities wanted to first be sure didn't have COVID-19 and she didn't. However, this hold up did give us an extra day onboard, being fed and entertained at no ...
My wife and I sailed on the Carnival Panorama on Feb 29th –Mar 7/8th (I will explain more on that later). We are experienced mass market cruisers having sailed on Carnival, Princess, Holland America, Norwegian, Celebrity and Royal Caribbean previously. This was our 28th cruise. We are senior citizens.
Those of you who have read my reviews before know that I might be politely described as ...
Just back from a week on the Panorama plus a bonus day on the ship when a passenger got sick and needed medical testing to ensure it wasn’t corona. It wasn’t, thank goodness.
The ship is clean and modern. It follows the Carnival layout for the most part. However, for those of us who need accessibility features, Panorama is vastly better than its predecessors. There are handicapped restrooms ...
We chose this cruise because my hubby and i wanted to see the pacific side of mexico, Why not on a NEW SHIP?! .We only have Celebrity to measure to but here is what we found... the main DR was ALWAYS cold...like very cold. The food was just...meh.. and the decor was not as nice as celebrity, however.. playing to a different crowd, i wouldnt want to have it super posh and kids jumping all over it. ...
This was my second Caraval Cruise my first was with Dream. I have to say it was easy bordering ship just beware uphill walking to get on board in terminal. Once on ship is beautiful designed started out in Hero’s Bar waiting for other family members. First stop of course buffet, it was too crowded and as the week progressed they serve the same items . We had burgers at Guys(lifesaver of ...