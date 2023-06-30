The fun doesn't stop at night. There are musical shows and guest performers, a lively casino, outdoor movies, deck parties, bars with live music and comedy that ranges from family-friendly to R-rated.

The downside of all the bustle is that it's hard to find quiet. Book a balcony cabin or suite if you need to escape the crowds; breakfast and lunch in the dining room or specialty restaurant is much more relaxing than braving the buffet. The ship's design creates bottlenecks, especially around the pool deck dining venues and forces passengers to walk through the smoky casino to access the major midship dining and entertainment areas.

Carnival Sunrise has a wide range of restaurants, including barbecue, sushi, Mexican and seafood. Food ranges from adequate to good in the free venues; you'll need to pay for a more memorable dining experience in the steakhouse or Italian restaurant. (The free pizza is excellent, however.) Be aware of constant opportunities for upcharges, whether that be waiters continuously asking if you want a drink or extra-fee menu items in otherwise complimentary venues.

Cabins are basic but spacious, with plenty of options for families and groups wanting to be together. Suites give more space but don't come with tons of perks or fancy decor.

Sunrise is kid-friendly, with complimentary drop-off kid activities, general family activities and kids' menus in nearly every restaurant. It can carry close to 1,000 under-18s during school breaks; kid-avoiding couples should watch out.

The crew is friendly and helpful, and the entertainment staff is tireless in their efforts to show everyone a good time. Whether you have one depends on whether you're energized or fatigued from the nonstop people and activity.