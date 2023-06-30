  • Write a Review
Carnival Sunrise Review

4.0 / 5.0
168 reviews
Editor Rating
4.0
Very Good
Overall
Erica Silverstein
Contributor

The 2,984-passenger Carnival Sunrise is NOT a quiet ship. It bustles day and night, with constant activity. If you like group activities, you can bounce from trivia to bingo to crafts to a bean bag toss competition all in the course of a few hours. If you prefer a few thrills, you can race down a water slide, traverse a ropes course or challenge a friend to a basketball game. If you're into sunning and swimming, you can join the crowds on the pool deck, or find a comfy day bed on the adults-only Serenity Deck.

The fun doesn't stop at night. There are musical shows and guest performers, a lively casino, outdoor movies, deck parties, bars with live music and comedy that ranges from family-friendly to R-rated.

The downside of all the bustle is that it's hard to find quiet. Book a balcony cabin or suite if you need to escape the crowds; breakfast and lunch in the dining room or specialty restaurant is much more relaxing than braving the buffet. The ship's design creates bottlenecks, especially around the pool deck dining venues and forces passengers to walk through the smoky casino to access the major midship dining and entertainment areas.

Carnival Sunrise has a wide range of restaurants, including barbecue, sushi, Mexican and seafood. Food ranges from adequate to good in the free venues; you'll need to pay for a more memorable dining experience in the steakhouse or Italian restaurant. (The free pizza is excellent, however.) Be aware of constant opportunities for upcharges, whether that be waiters continuously asking if you want a drink or extra-fee menu items in otherwise complimentary venues.

Cabins are basic but spacious, with plenty of options for families and groups wanting to be together. Suites give more space but don't come with tons of perks or fancy decor.

Sunrise is kid-friendly, with complimentary drop-off kid activities, general family activities and kids' menus in nearly every restaurant. It can carry close to 1,000 under-18s during school breaks; kid-avoiding couples should watch out.

The crew is friendly and helpful, and the entertainment staff is tireless in their efforts to show everyone a good time. Whether you have one depends on whether you're energized or fatigued from the nonstop people and activity.

Pros

Action-packed ship offers constant food and entertainment.

Cons

It's impossible to escape the crowds; pool deck food venues have long lines and bad flow.

Bottom Line

A great ship if you like activities and people, not so good for peace and quiet.

About

Passengers: 2984
Crew: 1108
Passenger to Crew: 2.69:1
Shore Excursions: 179

Sails To

Bahamas, Eastern Caribbean, Western Caribbean

Sails From

Miami

Inclusions

Included with your cruise fare:

  • Two main dining rooms, the buffet, four lunchtime venues and select room service items

  • All theater shows and the comedy club

  • Use of the ropes course, water park, mini-golf and other outside SportSquare activities

  • Most daily activities unless noted below

  • Use of the gym, but not most classes

  • Kids club use until 10 p.m. for kids ages 2 to 17

Not included with your cruise fare:

  • Gratuities ($12.95 per person, per day or $13.95 per person, per day for those staying in suites)

  • Automatic beverage and spa tips (18&nbsp;percent for both)

  • All drinks beyond water, tea (including iced tea), coffee and select juices in the buffet

  • Spa and salon treatments, personal training, group fitness classes, thermal suite

  • Shore excursions

  • Wi-Fi

  • Activities such as bingo, arcade games and Build-a-Bear Workshop

  • Photos and artwork

  • Late-night group babysitting, baby and toddler drop-off play

Carnival Sunrise Dress Code

Daytime: Casual dress for the weather, with shorts, jeans and tees are the norm.

Evening: Most nights are casual; jeans and dress shorts are OK, but some prefer khakis, sundresses or pants with cute tops. One or two elegant evenings (depending on how long your sailing is) are an opportunity to dress up (especially for photos) in dress slacks and dress shirt or suit and tie for men, and cocktail dresses or dressy separates for women. (And people do get all dolled up unless they plan to eat in the buffet.)

Not permitted: Cutoff jeans, sleeveless or T-shirts, gym shorts and swimwear are not permitted in the main dining room and Fahrenheit 555 steakhouse.

For more information, visit What Should I Wear on a Cruise? A Guide to Cruise Line Dress Codes.

Find a Carnival Sunrise Cruise from $200

Any Month

More about Carnival Sunrise

Where does Carnival Sunrise sail from?

Carnival Sunrise departs from Miami

Where does Carnival Sunrise sail to?

Carnival Sunrise cruises to Miami, Half Moon Cay, Nassau, Princess Cays, Grand Turk, Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman (Georgetown), Key West, and Cozumel

How much does it cost to go on Carnival Sunrise?

Cruises on Carnival Sunrise start from $200 per person.
Carnival Sunrise Cruiser Reviews

Our first annual all girl cruise.

We chose Carnival for the fun atmosphere. It was our first cruise on Sunrise. We had previously sailed The Liberty with Carnival.Read More
Rn traveling

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

First time on a cruise and I was hooked!

There are so many others who made this cruise extra special and I wish I had their names, but thank you to all at the Carnival Sunrise for making this first experience one to forever remember!Read More
Tatipain10

First Time Cruiser

Age 30s

Ship was alright. 7/10

Carnival sunrise is an ok ship. I can definitely tell that it used to be the triumph. Lots of crowds and long wait. Had to wait on two lines for food. Doesn't make any sense.Read More
Cruisedaniel1989

10+ Cruises

Age 30s

Not nearly as bad as some of the other reviews stated

I just returned from cruising with Carnival for the first time on the Carnival Sunrise (Sept 15) I am so glad that I did not allow a lot of the negative reviews about the ship alter my decision becauseRead More
nuyrequalznume09

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

