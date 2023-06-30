Service is excellent onboard. At every dining venue the staff is attentive and courteous, doing everything they can to make your time on Liberty worth every penny and every second. That courtesy flows through to every bartender, housekeeper and deck attendant you run into.

In fact, it's as if the whole ship was designed around courtesy. The cabins are roomy and balconies a lovely addition (even if they can feel a little cramped); there are plenty of places on deck to lounge and laze and sun yourself; the entertainment options seem limitless. And the food is far better than expected, especially Pizza Pirate and Diamonds Steakhouse; the continued popularity of Guy's Burger Bar (that's Guy Fieri's burger project with Carnival) proves the ship's culinary offerings are in line with what passengers want.

The same can be said for most of the ship. Passengers look happy and never bored. Dive-In Movies (nightly on deck movies) are well attended. The comedy club is packed. Karaoke has a signup sheet two pages long. The casino is hopping every night. The dance parties and big Broadway-style productions are full to capacity. Even the teens and tweens onboard look happy to be there. The fact that they have their own lounges and hangouts goes a long way to say why.

All of this goes to show that Carnival is listening to and responding correctly to their passengers' desires for options in dining, activities and overall experience. No ship or sailing is without fault, but as far as value goes, there's not much Carnival is getting wrong on this one.