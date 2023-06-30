  • Write a Review
Carnival Liberty Review

4.5 / 5.0
1,563 reviews
Editor Rating
4.5
Very Good
Overall
Jason Frye
Contributor

Launched in 2005 and refurbished in 2011, Carnival Liberty makes the most of its $500 million overhaul with crowd-pleasing options at ever turn.

Service is excellent onboard. At every dining venue the staff is attentive and courteous, doing everything they can to make your time on Liberty worth every penny and every second. That courtesy flows through to every bartender, housekeeper and deck attendant you run into.

In fact, it's as if the whole ship was designed around courtesy. The cabins are roomy and balconies a lovely addition (even if they can feel a little cramped); there are plenty of places on deck to lounge and laze and sun yourself; the entertainment options seem limitless. And the food is far better than expected, especially Pizza Pirate and Diamonds Steakhouse; the continued popularity of Guy's Burger Bar (that's Guy Fieri's burger project with Carnival) proves the ship's culinary offerings are in line with what passengers want.

The same can be said for most of the ship. Passengers look happy and never bored. Dive-In Movies (nightly on deck movies) are well attended. The comedy club is packed. Karaoke has a signup sheet two pages long. The casino is hopping every night. The dance parties and big Broadway-style productions are full to capacity. Even the teens and tweens onboard look happy to be there. The fact that they have their own lounges and hangouts goes a long way to say why.

All of this goes to show that Carnival is listening to and responding correctly to their passengers' desires for options in dining, activities and overall experience. No ship or sailing is without fault, but as far as value goes, there's not much Carnival is getting wrong on this one.

Pros

The crew goes out of their way to ensure you're enjoying yourself

Cons

Enrichment opportunities could be tailored to actually enrich the Bahamian experience

Bottom Line

The carefree atmosphere and abundance of activities make it a great value

About

Passengers: 2974
Crew: 1160
Passenger to Crew: 2.56:1
Launched: 2005
Shore Excursions: 350

Sails To

Bahamas, Panama Canal & Central America, Western Caribbean, Eastern Caribbean

Sails From

Port Canaveral, New Orleans

Inclusions

Included with your cruise fare:

  • All meals in the two main dining rooms, buffet, Guy’s Burger Joint, BlueIguana Cantina, pizzeria and select room service items

  • All Punchliner Comedy performances and Broadway-style revues in the main theater

  • Use of the water park, sports deck and sports activities including including mini-golf

  • Daily activities excluding those noted below and in the FunTimes daily program

  • Use of the fitness center, excluding organized classes or training sessions

  • Carnival kids club programs for children, ages 2 to 17, until 10 p.m.

Not included with your cruise fare:

  • Gratuities ($13.99 per person, per day for standard staterooms; $15.99 per person, per day for suites)

  • Automatic gratuities of 18 percent added to beverages and spa treatments

  • All drinks with the exception of water, tea, basic coffee and select juices served in the buffet

  • Meals in Diamonds Steakhouse

  • Spa and salon treatments

  • Fitness center classes and personal training sessions

  • Shore excursions

  • Wi-Fi

  • Select activities including bingo, Build-a-Bear workshops and alcohol tasting events

  • Cruise photos and artwork available in the art and photo galleries

  • Late-night group babysitting in the Kids Club

Fellow Passengers

Passengers aboard the ship are mostly Americans and are evenly distributed across families with kids, seniors, couples and small groups (think family reunions, social clubs and the like) traveling together.

Carnival Liberty Dress Code

Daytime: During the day the dress code is very casual.

Evening: Evening dress codes on Liberty come in two levels: Cruise Casual and Cruise Elegant. On each sailing there's one Cruise Elegant night on which most passengers get quite dressed up for the occasion, with many female passengers wearing floor-length gowns and most gentlemen donning suits (approximately a third wore tuxedos). The rest of the time, the evening dress code is Cruise Casual, which is to say resortwear.

Not permitted: At night, and at all but the most casual Lido Deck eateries, the following are not permitted: cutoff jeans, men's sleeveless shirts, gym and basketball shorts, baseball hats, bathing suits and flip-flops.

For more information, visit Cruise Line Dress Codes: Carnival Cruise Line.

Any Month

More about Carnival Liberty

Where does Carnival Liberty sail from?

Carnival Liberty departs from Port Canaveral and New Orleans

Where does Carnival Liberty sail to?

Carnival Liberty cruises to Port Canaveral (Orlando), Nassau, Princess Cays, Bimini, New Orleans, Grand Cayman (Georgetown), Aruba, Curacao, Cartagena (Colombia), Colon (Cristobal), Puerto Limon, Cozumel, Roatan, Belize City, Key West, Freeport, Montego Bay, and Costa Maya

How much does it cost to go on Carnival Liberty?

Cruises on Carnival Liberty start from $201 per person.

Is Carnival Liberty a good ship to cruise on?

Carnival Liberty won 14 awards over the years.
Carnival Liberty Cruiser Reviews

Fantastic crew on a cramped and unexpected party cruise

I probably wouldn’t sail the Carnival Liberty again but that’s through no fault of the hardworking crew.Read More
AJ1111

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

First timer with high expectations

This was my first cruise and chose the Liberty because I was told that there would be lots to do aboard hence it was called the “party ship”.Read More
Deetime7

First Time Cruiser

Age 40s

A Review in Defense of the Carnival Liberty!!

Because of the quirks in our vacation schedule, my wife and I, cruise veterans of over 25 voyages on different lines, decided to take a 3 day voyage on the Carnival Liberty.Read More
mbruck

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Satisfied Cruisers

LIBERTY is not a current-gen mega-ship; but, definite value for price.Read More
4RCPandCWC

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

