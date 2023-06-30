  • Write a Review
Carnival Breeze Review

4.0 / 5.0
1,333 reviews
Editor Rating
4.0
Very Good
Overall

Carnival Breeze has a light and lively Caribbean feel, with friendly and accommodating crew members. In fact, service is one of the ship's strongest points.

As befits a mega, self-titled "Fun Ship" catering to thousands, you'll find a nearly nonstop range of activities (from beanbag tossing to the notorious hairy chest competition), entertainment (30-minute song-and-dance shows, live music throughout the ship) and lots of chow-down options, from 24-hour handmade pizza to a Michelin-quality chef's table. You'll be lucky to get a seat at a $6 blackjack table in the smoky casino, which buzzes on sea nights. During the day, kids make a beeline for two scream-inducing water slides, mini-golf and an elevated ropes course.

The 3,690-passenger Breeze, which can pack in 4,724 when every bed is occupied, attracts everyone from young partiers to wedding groups, families and gay and hetero couples both young and old, and it often sails at capacity. This ship's passenger list is as diverse as the United States (90 percent of cruisers are from North America), but you probably won't rub shoulders with the country club set.

There's not much formality either: Passengers tend to be unpretentious, friendly and social. Infants crawl in the halls and cabin doors are decorated like school lockers. The dress code is one of the more lax at sea, though you can dress up if you like.

As you might have guessed, Carnival Breeze is not for those seeking serenity at sea. Prepare to stand in line at popular eateries, such as the Guy Fieri barbecue and burger joints. You'll hear babies crying, groups calling to each other and the late-night stumble of an overimbiber trying to find his stateroom.

Those who do need a break from the crowds can find it on the lesser-populated Lanai Deck or in some secluded front-of-ship deck space. Then again, why sign up for a Fun Ship if you're seeking tranquility? Better get back to the Lido Deck now 'cause they're doing the electric slide.

Health & Safety

Carnival Cruise Line is mandating a fully vaccinated policy for those 12 and older on Vista and Breeze sailings from Galveston. Within the limits of the CDC's definition of a "vaccinated" cruise consisting of 95 percent all passengers and crew, vaccination exemptions are possible with preapproval, including for children.

Carnival ships are sailing with reduced overall capacity, currently around 70 percent.

Before Boarding

  • Proof of travel insurance covering COVID

  • Proof of completed vaccination at least 14 days prior to sailing

  • Negative PCR or antigen test within 72 hours of embarkation for all passengers, regardless of age

  • Pre-embarkation online health questionnaire

  • Online check-in and arrival appointment required

  • Masks required for all guests over age 2 during the entire embarkation and debarkation process, and while on any form of transportation

Onboard

  • All passengers age two and older are required to wear face masks in elevators and in designated indoor entertainment areas, all retail shops, and in the casino, except when eating or drinking.

  • Additional screenings, testing, and contact tracing as needed

  • No capacity limits in bars or restaurants

  • Cabin service once daily (rather than twice), with guests allowed to choose morning or evening

  • Bar and restaurant menus, The Fun Times, and safety drill are provided via QR codes and the Hub App

  • Sanitizing and hand-washing stations all over the ship

  • No supervised Camp Ocean children's activities for children under age 12

Off the ship

  • Vaccinated guests may participate in Carnival operated tours or explore independently

  • Some ports, including Grand Cayman, Belize, and ports in Jamaica may require additional testing or screenings before disembarking

  • Masks may be required on tours, in some ports, and in some businesses

Pros

Variety of diversions and dining options

Cons

Crowds and informal party atmosphere might be a turn-off

Bottom Line

Carnival's fun-for-everyone ethic at its best

About

Passengers: 3690
Crew: 1386
Passenger to Crew: 2.66:1
Launched: 2012
Shore Excursions: 90

Sails To

Western Caribbean

Sails From

Galveston

Inclusions

Included with your cruise fare:

  • Two main dining rooms, the buffet and select other eateries

  • All theater and comedy shows

  • Use of the ropes course, water park, mini-golf and other outdoor activities

  • Most daily activities unless noted below

  • Use of the gym, but not most classes

Not included with your cruise fare:

  • Gratuities ($13.99 per person, per day or $15.99 per person, per day for those staying in suites)

  • Automatic beverage (18 percent) and spa tips (15 percent)

  • Most room service deliveries, plus tip

  • All drinks beyond water, tea (including ice tea), coffee and select juices in the buffet

  • Spa treatments

  • Shore excursions

  • Wi-Fi

  • Activities including, but not limited to the Thrill Theater, arcade games, bingo and Build-A-Bear

  • Photos

Carnival Breeze Dress Code

Daytime: Dress is casual, mainly shorts and jeans and T-shirts.

Evening: On most nights, evening attire is casual -- a slightly dressier version of daywear with nice jeans and dress shorts acceptable. One or two nights are "elegant" nights in the dining room and steakhouse. Women will be fine packing dressy tops and pants or short dresses; men should bring collared shirts and slacks. Daytime dress is always acceptable in the buffet at dinner.

Not permitted: Cutoff jeans, tank tops (for men), athletic shorts, flip-flops, baseball hats and swimwear are not permitted in the main dining room and steakhouse. (However, we've seen people break the rules and get away with it.)

For more information, visit Cruise Line Dress Codes: Carnival.

Any Month

More about Carnival Breeze

Where does Carnival Breeze sail from?

Carnival Breeze departs from Galveston

Where does Carnival Breeze sail to?

Carnival Breeze cruises to Galveston, Cozumel, Costa Maya, and Progreso

How much does it cost to go on Carnival Breeze?

Cruises on Carnival Breeze start from $336 per person.

Is Carnival Breeze a good ship to cruise on?

Carnival Breeze won 13 awards over the years.
Carnival Breeze Cruiser Reviews

We have sailed 9 times with Carnival-Carnival Breeze the worse.

We will probably cruise with Carnival again, but never on the Breeze. We just hope this is not an example of what other Carnival ships are to become.Read More
ALBERT51

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Disappointing

I chose the Carnival Breeze for a 5 day cruise because it was sailing out of Galveston which is near our home. I took my daughter and her two children.Read More
CGBCruiser

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Pleasantly surprised

Sailed on the Carnival Breeze January 16-21 We chose this cruise kind of last minute since our cruise was cancelled at the beginning of the pandemic.Read More
granttrina

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Carnival Breeze 5 day 4/20-4/24 review from a first time Carnival passenger

Bar wise, whoever is in charge of supply for Breeze needs a swift kick. 2 hours after leaving port, the Atrium Bar was already out of mix for some of the most popular drinks on their menu.Read More
Nomorerum

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

