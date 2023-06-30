Carnival Breeze has a light and lively Caribbean feel, with friendly and accommodating crew members. In fact, service is one of the ship's strongest points.

As befits a mega, self-titled "Fun Ship" catering to thousands, you'll find a nearly nonstop range of activities (from beanbag tossing to the notorious hairy chest competition), entertainment (30-minute song-and-dance shows, live music throughout the ship) and lots of chow-down options, from 24-hour handmade pizza to a Michelin-quality chef's table. You'll be lucky to get a seat at a $6 blackjack table in the smoky casino, which buzzes on sea nights. During the day, kids make a beeline for two scream-inducing water slides, mini-golf and an elevated ropes course.

The 3,690-passenger Breeze, which can pack in 4,724 when every bed is occupied, attracts everyone from young partiers to wedding groups, families and gay and hetero couples both young and old, and it often sails at capacity. This ship's passenger list is as diverse as the United States (90 percent of cruisers are from North America), but you probably won't rub shoulders with the country club set.

There's not much formality either: Passengers tend to be unpretentious, friendly and social. Infants crawl in the halls and cabin doors are decorated like school lockers. The dress code is one of the more lax at sea, though you can dress up if you like.

As you might have guessed, Carnival Breeze is not for those seeking serenity at sea. Prepare to stand in line at popular eateries, such as the Guy Fieri barbecue and burger joints. You'll hear babies crying, groups calling to each other and the late-night stumble of an overimbiber trying to find his stateroom.

Those who do need a break from the crowds can find it on the lesser-populated Lanai Deck or in some secluded front-of-ship deck space. Then again, why sign up for a Fun Ship if you're seeking tranquility? Better get back to the Lido Deck now 'cause they're doing the electric slide.

Health & Safety

Carnival Cruise Line is mandating a fully vaccinated policy for those 12 and older on Vista and Breeze sailings from Galveston. Within the limits of the CDC's definition of a "vaccinated" cruise consisting of 95 percent all passengers and crew, vaccination exemptions are possible with preapproval, including for children.

Carnival ships are sailing with reduced overall capacity, currently around 70 percent.

Before Boarding

Proof of travel insurance covering COVID

Proof of completed vaccination at least 14 days prior to sailing

Negative PCR or antigen test within 72 hours of embarkation for all passengers, regardless of age

Pre-embarkation online health questionnaire

Online check-in and arrival appointment required

Masks required for all guests over age 2 during the entire embarkation and debarkation process, and while on any form of transportation

Onboard

All passengers age two and older are required to wear face masks in elevators and in designated indoor entertainment areas, all retail shops, and in the casino, except when eating or drinking.

Additional screenings, testing, and contact tracing as needed

No capacity limits in bars or restaurants

Cabin service once daily (rather than twice), with guests allowed to choose morning or evening

Bar and restaurant menus, The Fun Times , and safety drill are provided via QR codes and the Hub App

Sanitizing and hand-washing stations all over the ship

No supervised Camp Ocean children's activities for children under age 12

Off the ship