Carnival Valor Review

4.0 / 5.0
1,502 reviews
Editor Rating
4.0
Very Good
Overall
Gina Kramer
Contributor

If you're looking for a fun, affordable cruise with fewer sea days and floating resort-like amenities, Carnival Valor might be your perfect match.

The 2,980-passenger ship stands out among its fleetmates with port-intensive itineraries (one sea day versus two on a five-night sailing, for example), and, like its fleetmates, embraces the "no shoes, no shirt, no problems" mantra with multiple pools, Tiki-style bars, a three-deck-high water slide and handful of complimentary dining options.

Many of its bars and restaurants were added during a May 2016 refurb -- part of Carnival's $500 million Fun Ship 2.0 investment. The line's much-loved Guy's Burger Joint and BlueIguana Cantina are now open for lunch, while the BlueIguana Tequila Bar, RedFrog Rum Bar, RedFrog Pub and Alchemy Bar serve even more flowing drinks from morning to night. Those who've sailed on the ship before also will notice the new Cherry on Top candy shop and changes to the kids' club.

One of Carnival Valor's most appealing attributes is that it doesn't seem to draw one particular type of traveler over another. Friends can let loose, families can bond and couples can play without the ship ever feeling like a spring break party or playground. All ages and backgrounds come together at the main pool, outdoor movie nights and various deck games like Ping-Pong and cornhole (beanbag toss).

The service is also some of the friendliest and most attentive we've experienced on a mainstream cruise ship. Every crew member -- from the cabin stewards and guest services receptionists to the bartenders and waiters -- embodied the line's "Fun Ship" culture and made sure everyone was satisfied and having a good time.

Another reason we fell in love with this ship? Its decor pays tribute to American history in a fun, creative way.

Unlike some of the line's older ships that flaunt trippy colors and sculptures, Carnival Valor doesn't come across as ostentatious. Floors and cocktail tables are American flag print, and the trim is decked out with tiny Liberty Bells. Passing through the atrium, hallways and lounges almost feels like a scavenger hunt. See how many U.S. presidents, landmarks and major events you can identify in the artwork -- keep your eyes peeled for the Apollo 11 moonwalk!

It's also worth noting, the new Carnival Hub app is an extremely fun (and useful) addition to Valor. While cruisers still receive the nightly Fun Times newsletter in their staterooms, the app offers so much more. It has all the obvious info like weather forecasts, deck plans and an updated version of what’s on where and when. But you can also manage your account on the app, book shore excursions and even interact with the ship’s performers. Top tip: not many people realize it, but the Hub even has a pizza delivery service. Just click the button and that thin crust Hawaiian you've been craving will be delivered to you (for a fee) to wherever you are on the ship, night or day, in a pizza box -- now that’s what we call service!

Pros

More free than for-fee specialty dining venues

Cons

Unusual kids' club location near spa and Serenity deck

Bottom Line

Excellent value and fun, comfortable atmosphere for all ages

About

Passengers: 2984
Crew: 1180
Passenger to Crew: 2.53:1
Launched: 2004
Shore Excursions: 85

Sails To

Western Caribbean

Sails From

New Orleans

Inclusions

Included with your cruise fare:

  • Two main dining rooms, the buffet and select other eateries

  • All theater and comedy shows

  • Use of the sports court and water slide

  • Most daily activities unless noted below

  • Use of the gym, but not most classes

Not included with your cruise fare:

  • Gratuities of $13.99 per person, per day or $15.99 per person, per day for those staying in suites

  • Most room service deliveries, plus tip

  • All drinks beyond water, tea (including ice tea), coffee and select juices in the buffet, plus an automatic 18 percent tip

  • Spa treatments, plus automatic 15 percent gratuity

  • Shore excursions

  • Wi-Fi

  • Activities including, but not limited to arcade games, bingo and Build-A-Bear

  • Photos

Fellow Passengers

Carnival Valor attracts a lively mix of families as well as couples and groups of friends, most of whom are in their 20s, 30s and 40s. The majority of passengers hails from North America, though you might notice other nationalities depending on the itinerary. The demographic also fluctuates depending on when you sail. For example, cruises during the holidays will likely see more families, while spring break months like March and April tend to draw a rowdier crowd.

Carnival Valor Dress Code

Daytime: "Cruise Casual" is how Carnival describes its dress code. During the day, T-shirts, shorts, bathing suit cover-ups and flip-flops prevail.

Evening: At night, the dress code translates to T-shirts with khaki pants or shorts for men and billowy blouses with shorts or casual sundresses for women. Both men and women can wear jeans, as long as they're not cutoff. Carnival also hosts "Cruise Elegant" nights, once during a short cruise and twice on longer sailings. This is an opportunity for passengers to get dolled up to their liking. Dress slacks, dress shirts and sport coats (optional) are suitable for men. The line suggests cocktail dresses, pantsuits, elegant skirts and blouses for women. Quite a few passengers on our sailing went all-out with tuxedos and evening gowns, plus some that looked like prom dresses.

Not permitted: Bathing suits are not allowed in any of the dining rooms -- even if you're simply passing through the buffet. Gym shorts, flip-flops and men's sleeveless shirts are prohibited in all dining venues except the buffet at night.

For more information, visit Cruise Line Dress Codes: Carnival.

Find a Carnival Valor Cruise from $276

Any Month

More about Carnival Valor

Where does Carnival Valor sail from?

Carnival Valor departs from New Orleans

Where does Carnival Valor sail to?

Carnival Valor cruises to New Orleans, Cozumel, Costa Maya, and Progreso

How much does it cost to go on Carnival Valor?

Cruises on Carnival Valor start from $276 per person.

Is Carnival Valor a good ship to cruise on?

Carnival Valor won 10 awards over the years.
Carnival Valor Cruiser Reviews

Great time at sea

Over all the cruise was great and I would defiantly recommend Carnival (Valor) to to everyone. We bought the cheers package.Read More
David DeBroux

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

Food Quality and Services were Poor

Our biggest issue with the Valor was the Dining options. We had My Time Dining. Each night we checked in (via the Carnival Hub App) there was at least a half hour wait.Read More
popepete

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

DO NOT believe the negative people here, unless you're one of 'em

The Valor itself is nice and clean. I also didn't wear a white glove and drag a finger along the railing around the lido deck, so maybe I missed some dust, but I was too busy ENJOYING MYSELF.Read More
jp0379

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Great Cruise!

We had a great time aboard the Carnival Valor! The ship was very clean and the service was excellent. Everyone we encountered was friendly and helpful.Read More
lwu2116

6-10 Cruises

Age 30s

