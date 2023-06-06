Congratulations on booking your first cruise. Now comes the fun part: Figuring out everything you want to see, do, taste and experience on and off of your ship during your cruise vacation.

Just like any first -- from vacation destinations to jobs -- it's helpful to gather a few tips and tricks before you embark on your first cruise. From all-important questions about scoring a table at a hot restaurant on your ship to making sure your luggage arrives and everything in between, we've compiled our decades of cruising experience to make sure that you have the first time cruise tips you need to ace your adventure.

Read on for 15 tips that will help you prepare for and enjoy your first cruise vacation.