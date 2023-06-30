Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Vista might just be one of the line's most fun, with a tons of scheduled daily activities, outside attractions and a nightlife that doesn't slow down till late.

Even on a 10-night cruise, we weren't able to get to everything on Carnival Vista. We did the SkyRide (an elevated bike ride), but not the ropes course. We tried out the outdoor Twister board, but never got a chance to play mini-golf or outdoor billiards. We went to the 4D Thrill Theater movie theater but never saw an IMAX movie. We saw four Playlist Production shows in the main theater, but skipped the magic show in favor of an evening of comedy. We made it to only one RedFrog Pub & Brewery trivia session, and never got to try one of the pour-your-own-beer taps or enjoy a drink in the pub's outdoor seating area.

Cruisers we spoke with had the same experience -- Carnival Vista just has so much to do that there's not enough time.

Carnival Vista Deck Plans Bring Fun to Your Doorstep

The way deck plans have been designed on Carnival Vista – with a mix of public areas and cabins on most decks (except on decks 1, 2, 8 and 9) – means that light sleepers may get more noise in their cabin than you'd feel is ideal. However, Carnival Vista’s layout is great for those who never want to be far from the action.

The best decks on Carnival Vista for those who prioritize sleep over fun are decks 1 or 8, which are the only ones that have nothing but other rooms above or below. Note that some cabins between the aft and midship elevator banks on deck 8 may get noise from the IMAX theater.

Truth be told, despite the constancy of activities and a guest capacity of 3,934 passengers (double occupancy), Carnival Vista never felt manic. There was no sense that if you didn't do it all you were missing out. Perhaps that's because our fellow passengers were all laid-back, as ready to chill out as they were to have fun.

While you can find places to be solitary and quiet (the adults-only Sanctuary, for instance), Carnival Vista is not a ship for wallflowers. It's an extroverted ship full of friendly people, most of whom come from English-speaking countries, though you'll hear a fair amount of Spanish as well. And watch out during school holidays; the ship's passenger count can get pretty close to 5,000 with well over 1,000 kids during the busiest months.

Between the laid-back and friendly passengers, always-smiling crew and plethora of onboard activities, Carnival Vista maintains a vibe that is young at heart and down to earth.

Carnival Vista vs. Carnival Magic and Carnival Dream

Carnival Vista, Carnival Magic and Carnival Dream offer very similar experiences for those sailing to the Caribbean. Carnival Vista is the largest of all (3,500 tons heavier) and can hold a couple hundred additional passengers than its sister ships.

The biggest differences between them, however, are the dining and entertainment options available on each – and Carnival Vista beats both. Carnival Magic and Carnival Dream lack the IMAX theater, Dr. Seuss Bookville and SkyRide that Carnival Vista has. In addition, Dream does not have a SportSquare or a SkyCourse, which Carnival Vista does.

Health & Safety on Carnival Vista

Carnival Cruise Line is mandating a fully vaccinated policy for those 5 and older on Vista sailings from Galveston. Within the limits of the CDC's definition of a "vaccinated" cruise consisting of 95 percent all passengers and crew, vaccination exemptions are possible with preapproval, including for children.

Carnival ships are sailing with reduced overall capacity.

Before Boarding · Proof of travel insurance covering COVID for unvaccinated guests over the age of 12. · Proof of completed vaccination at least 14 days prior to sailing for over-12s · Negative PCR or antigen test within 72 hours of embarkation for all passengers regardless of age · Pre-embarkation online health questionnaire · Online check-in and arrival appointment required · Masks required for all guests over age 2 during the entire embarkation and debarkation process, and while on any form of transportation

Onboard · Masks are no longer required in most areas of the ships. Passengers will need to wear a mask in the medical center, during embarkation and disembarkation at the home port and during port calls and on transportation, such as water shuttles and indoors on any Carnival tour. Local regulations may also require wearing of masks. · Additional screenings, testing, and contact tracing as needed · No capacity limits in bars or restaurants · Cabin service once daily (rather than twice), with guests allowed to choose morning or evening · Bar and restaurant menus, The Fun Times, and safety drill are provided via QR codes and the Hub App · Sanitizing and hand-washing stations all over the ship · No supervised Camp Ocean, Circle C or Club O2 activities for unvaccinated children , youth and teens.