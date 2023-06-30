Carnival Sunshine is the result of a 2012 massive, $155 million, 49-day transformation that saw the former Carnival Destiny completely overhauled and renamed. The changes to the ship were not just cosmetic: Carnival replaced the elevators, air-conditioning units, electrical stations and laundry machines.

Although Sunshine isn't a Dream-class ship, it does contain almost all of the elements found on Magic and Breeze, making it one of the most active Carnival ships out there: 20-minute standup comedy routines, 30-minute production shows, and fast-food sushi, burgers and burritos. The dining and drinking include a burger counter designed by spiky-haired Food Network personality Guy Fieri, a rolled-to-order Mexi-Cali burrito stop and a pair of Caribbean beach bars with mascots (RedFrog and BlueIguana) and booze specialties (rum and tequila, respectively).

To offset these temples to unhealthy eating, there are also two Asian restaurants onboard: Bonsai Sushi, a for-fee, sit-down Japanese restaurant, and Ji Ji, a truly outstanding restaurant offering pan-Asian cuisine.