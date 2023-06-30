Carnival Sunshine is the result of a 2012 massive, $155 million, 49-day transformation that saw the former Carnival Destiny completely overhauled and renamed. The changes to the ship were not just cosmetic: Carnival replaced the elevators, air-conditioning units, electrical stations and laundry machines.
Although Sunshine isn't a Dream-class ship, it does contain almost all of the elements found on Magic and Breeze, making it one of the most active Carnival ships out there: 20-minute standup comedy routines, 30-minute production shows, and fast-food sushi, burgers and burritos. The dining and drinking include a burger counter designed by spiky-haired Food Network personality Guy Fieri, a rolled-to-order Mexi-Cali burrito stop and a pair of Caribbean beach bars with mascots (RedFrog and BlueIguana) and booze specialties (rum and tequila, respectively).
To offset these temples to unhealthy eating, there are also two Asian restaurants onboard: Bonsai Sushi, a for-fee, sit-down Japanese restaurant, and Ji Ji, a truly outstanding restaurant offering pan-Asian cuisine.
The design throughout is also radically different from that found on the old Carnival ships, as former designer Joe Farcus' garish color schemes give way to the more understated designs of Hamburg-based Partner Design. Colors are subtle, and the palette throughout -- from the main dining rooms to the corridors and cabins -- is distinctly muted. Certain areas -- the corridor on Deck 5 with Fahrenheit 555, the Piano Bar, Ocean Plaza and the main dining rooms -- could actually do with more decor, as they're so featureless.
What you come away with is the distinct feeling that there has been a quiet revolution going on, with a triumph of style over tack. In fact, there are certain areas of the ship, such as the Library Bar, Java Blue, Havana Bar, Fahrenheit 555 and Ji Ji, where you'd be hard pressed to tell this was even a Carnival ship.
Having said that, Sunshine still attracts Carnival's bread-and-butter passengers. They're the unpretentious, highly social, price-conscious cruisers out for organized fun. (The relentless emphasis on fun at all times is still ever-present onboard.)
Meals in the main dining rooms, buffet, pizzeria, Guy’s Burger Joint, BlueIguana Cantina and certain room service items
Nightly live music performances throughout the ship
All main theaters shows, comedy performances and deck parties
Use of Carnival Waterworks, the Sports Square and mini-golf
Use of the fitness center, not including most classes or any personal training appointments
Most daily activities onboard, except where noted
Poolside movies at the Seaside Theater
Programs for kids ages 2 to 17 in the Camp Ocean kids club until 10 p.m.
Gratuities ($13.99 per person, per day for those staying in standard staterooms; $15.99 per person, per day for all suite passengers)
Gratuities of 18 percent, added automatically to bar and spa purchases
Meals in Cucina del Capitano, Ji Ji Asian Kitchen, Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse and at Bonsai Sushi
Most drinks onboard, with the exception of water, tea, basic coffees and select juices in the buffet
Spa treatments, salon services and entry to the Cloud 9 Thermal Suite
Most fitness classes and all personal training sessions
Shore excursions
Internet and Wi-Fi
Selected activities like alcohol tasting events, the Build-a-Bear workshop, certain arts and crafts classes, arcade games and Win-A-Cruise bingo
Onboard photographs or artwork
Onboard retail purchases
After-hours events for kids in Camp Ocean
Carnival attracts an outgoing set of North American couples, families and multigenerational groups. The average passenger is in the 40's and more than 90 percent of its passenger base is American.
Daytime: During the day, beachy or port-specific attire is the norm.
Evening: Carnival's evening dress code is typically "cruise casual," but on two nights during the voyage "cruise elegant" eveningwear is suggested. On cruise casual nights, the line recommends sport slacks, khakis, jeans (no cutoffs), long dress shorts and collared sports shirts for men, and casual dresses, casual skirts or pants and blouses, summer dresses, capri pants, dress shorts and jeans (no cutoffs) for women. Cruise elegant dress means dress slacks, dress shirts and sports coats (suggested, not required) for men and cocktail dresses, pantsuits, elegant skirts and blouses for women. Men might dress in suits and ties or tuxedos, while women might wear evening gowns.
Not permitted: Flip-flops, bathing suits, caps and men's sleeveless shirts are never permitted in the main dining room or specialty restaurants during dinner.
For more information, visit Cruise Line Dress Codes: Carnival Cruise Line.
