Carnival Glory Review

4.5 / 5.0
1,836 reviews
Editor Rating
4.5
Very Good
Overall
Karon Warren
Contributor

Carnival Glory is the epitome of what Carnival aims to provide on all its cruise ships: fun for all. But it does so in a smaller ship, without a feeling of being cramped. While there are some areas that attract large crowds, overall, there is ample space throughout the ship to move about and enjoy the ship's amenities.

Carnival Glory is outfitted with many of Carnival's newest and most popular attractions with regard to dining, entertainment and activities, so there's plenty to do day and night. It's also exceptionally family-friendly, and you're likely to see many multigenerational families, some in groups of 15 or more members. Anyone seeking a child-free cruise will likely be disappointed by Glory, but if you're a people person, you'll fit right in among the gregarious groups, all looking to have a good time.

Service on Carnival Glory is similarly friendly and is excellent. Whether passing in the hallways, sharing an elevator or walking by on an outside deck, crew members always greet passengers with a smile.

Despite keeping up-to-date in terms of attractions onboard, Carnival Glory is a somewhat older ship and you will likely notice signs of wear and tear onboard, mostly outside (railings, wooden decking), but don't let this distract from your enjoyment of the cruise. Carnival Glory is more about having a good time than anything else.

Pros

Quality dining and great service

Cons

Despite updates, shows its age in places

Bottom Line

Carnival Glory showcases Carnival's "Fun For All" philosophy in a smaller space

About

Passengers: 2980
Crew: 1150
Passenger to Crew: 2.59:1
Launched: 2003
Shore Excursions: 374

Sails To

Panama Canal & Central America, Bahamas, Western Caribbean, Eastern Caribbean

Sails From

New Orleans, Port Canaveral, Barcelona

Inclusions

Included with your cruise fare:

  • Two main dining rooms, the buffet, select specialty venues and some room service items

  • All theater shows and the comedy club

  • Use of the Carnival WaterWorks water park

  • Most daily activities unless noted below

  • Use of the gym, but not most classes

  • Kids club use until 10 p.m. for kids ages 2 to 17

Not included with your cruise fare:

  • Gratuities ($13.99 per person, per day or $15.99 per person, per day for those staying in suites)

  • Automatic beverage (18 percent) and spa tips (15 percent)

  • All drinks beyond water, tea (including iced tea), coffee and select juices in the buffet

  • Spa and salon treatments, personal training, group fitness classes

  • Shore excursions

  • Wi-Fi (three packages to choose from)

  • Activities such as bingo, arcade games and Build-A-Bear Workshop

  • Photos and artwork

  • Late-night group babysitting

Fellow Passengers

Carnival Glory attracts many families, including several multigenerational families, so passengers range in age from infants to seniors. There didn't appear to be one primary age group, but rather a mix of all ages. Because the ship sails from U.S. ports, the majority of passengers are American.

Carnival Glory Dress Code

Daytime: Carnival ships are as casual as they come during the daytime, with people dressed appropriately for the weather.

Evening: For most nights on Carnival Glory, the dress code remains casual. Most passengers wore sundresses, khaki pants, collared shirts or blouses. On elegant nights -- of which there are two in a one-week cruise -- most men and women wore nice dresses, pants suits and suits. There were the occasional passengers in cocktail attire, but not many.

Not Permitted: When eating dinner in the main dining room, the following attire is not permitted: men's sleeveless shirts, cutoff jeans, gym or basketball shorts, bathing suits, baseball hats or flip-flops. On elegant nights, in addition to the aforementioned list, jeans, shorts, T-shirts and sportswear are also not permitted.

For more information, visit What Should I Wear on a Cruise? A Guide to Cruise Line Dress Codes.

Find a Carnival Glory Cruise from $191

Any Month

More about Carnival Glory

Where does Carnival Glory sail from?

Carnival Glory departs from New Orleans, Port Canaveral, and Barcelona

Where does Carnival Glory sail to?

Carnival Glory cruises to New Orleans, Montego Bay, Grand Cayman (Georgetown), Cozumel, Roatan, Belize City, Key West, Freeport, Nassau, Aruba, Bonaire, Cartagena (Colombia), Puerto Limon, Port Canaveral (Orlando), Princess Cays, Barcelona, Valencia, Malaga, Las Palmas (Gran Canaria), Bimini, Costa Maya, and Half Moon Cay

How much does it cost to go on Carnival Glory?

Cruises on Carnival Glory start from $191 per person.

Is Carnival Glory a good ship to cruise on?

Carnival Glory won 4 awards over the years.
Carnival Glory Cruiser Reviews

Probably One of Our Best Carnival Cruises

All in all, it was a great trip and I would recommend the Carnival Glory to anyone looking for a fun and relaxed cruise vacation.Read More
kg4efq

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Tired ship, will skip this class of Carnival ships in the future.

This was the only reason for selecting the Glory.Read More
Cruiser Rick1

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Cost Cutting Measures Readily Visible

Our dining experiences aboard the Carnival Glory were mostly abysmal.Read More
jocruizer

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Typical Carnival Cruise

Shows: Carnival used to have first-class shows on their larger ships. The first couple of shows on the Glory were community college level productions at best.Read More
GomezAddams

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

