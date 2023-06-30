Carnival Glory is the epitome of what Carnival aims to provide on all its cruise ships: fun for all. But it does so in a smaller ship, without a feeling of being cramped. While there are some areas that attract large crowds, overall, there is ample space throughout the ship to move about and enjoy the ship's amenities.
Carnival Glory is outfitted with many of Carnival's newest and most popular attractions with regard to dining, entertainment and activities, so there's plenty to do day and night. It's also exceptionally family-friendly, and you're likely to see many multigenerational families, some in groups of 15 or more members. Anyone seeking a child-free cruise will likely be disappointed by Glory, but if you're a people person, you'll fit right in among the gregarious groups, all looking to have a good time.
Service on Carnival Glory is similarly friendly and is excellent. Whether passing in the hallways, sharing an elevator or walking by on an outside deck, crew members always greet passengers with a smile.
Despite keeping up-to-date in terms of attractions onboard, Carnival Glory is a somewhat older ship and you will likely notice signs of wear and tear onboard, mostly outside (railings, wooden decking), but don't let this distract from your enjoyment of the cruise. Carnival Glory is more about having a good time than anything else.
Two main dining rooms, the buffet, select specialty venues and some room service items
All theater shows and the comedy club
Use of the Carnival WaterWorks water park
Most daily activities unless noted below
Use of the gym, but not most classes
Kids club use until 10 p.m. for kids ages 2 to 17
Gratuities ($13.99 per person, per day or $15.99 per person, per day for those staying in suites)
Automatic beverage (18 percent) and spa tips (15 percent)
All drinks beyond water, tea (including iced tea), coffee and select juices in the buffet
Spa and salon treatments, personal training, group fitness classes
Shore excursions
Wi-Fi (three packages to choose from)
Activities such as bingo, arcade games and Build-A-Bear Workshop
Photos and artwork
Late-night group babysitting
Carnival Glory attracts many families, including several multigenerational families, so passengers range in age from infants to seniors. There didn't appear to be one primary age group, but rather a mix of all ages. Because the ship sails from U.S. ports, the majority of passengers are American.
Daytime: Carnival ships are as casual as they come during the daytime, with people dressed appropriately for the weather.
Evening: For most nights on Carnival Glory, the dress code remains casual. Most passengers wore sundresses, khaki pants, collared shirts or blouses. On elegant nights -- of which there are two in a one-week cruise -- most men and women wore nice dresses, pants suits and suits. There were the occasional passengers in cocktail attire, but not many.
Not Permitted: When eating dinner in the main dining room, the following attire is not permitted: men's sleeveless shirts, cutoff jeans, gym or basketball shorts, bathing suits, baseball hats or flip-flops. On elegant nights, in addition to the aforementioned list, jeans, shorts, T-shirts and sportswear are also not permitted.
For more information, visit What Should I Wear on a Cruise? A Guide to Cruise Line Dress Codes.
Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts
Get Carnival Glory price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email
Probably One of Our Best Carnival Cruises
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 50s
Tired ship, will skip this class of Carnival ships in the future.
10+ Cruises
•
Age 60s
Cost Cutting Measures Readily Visible
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 60s
Typical Carnival Cruise
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 60s