Carnival Glory is the epitome of what Carnival aims to provide on all its cruise ships: fun for all. But it does so in a smaller ship, without a feeling of being cramped. While there are some areas that attract large crowds, overall, there is ample space throughout the ship to move about and enjoy the ship's amenities.

Carnival Glory is outfitted with many of Carnival's newest and most popular attractions with regard to dining, entertainment and activities, so there's plenty to do day and night. It's also exceptionally family-friendly, and you're likely to see many multigenerational families, some in groups of 15 or more members. Anyone seeking a child-free cruise will likely be disappointed by Glory, but if you're a people person, you'll fit right in among the gregarious groups, all looking to have a good time.

Service on Carnival Glory is similarly friendly and is excellent. Whether passing in the hallways, sharing an elevator or walking by on an outside deck, crew members always greet passengers with a smile.

Despite keeping up-to-date in terms of attractions onboard, Carnival Glory is a somewhat older ship and you will likely notice signs of wear and tear onboard, mostly outside (railings, wooden decking), but don't let this distract from your enjoyment of the cruise. Carnival Glory is more about having a good time than anything else.