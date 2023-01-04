Read on for our breakdown of the San Juan Cruise Port, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from San Juan Cruise Port and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from this Puerto Rico cruise port.
Old San Juan Terminal
Paseo Gilberto Concepcion de Gracia
San Juan, Puerto Rico 00901
Pan American Terminal
Isla Grande
San Juan, Puerto Rico 00901
The San Juan Cruise Port is the largest and busiest cruise port in the Caribbean. With up to nine ships berthing in a single day at two terminals, it’s important to review your specific cruise line's boarding documents to verify which terminal and pier you need to arrive at for embarkation day.
Pier 1: Azamara, Seabourn Cruises, Silversea Cruises, Windstar Cruises
Pier 3: Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas, Virgin Voyages
Pier 4: Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, MSC Cruises, Royal Caribbean
Pan American Pier: Celebrity Cruises, Disney Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean
Regardless of whether you're sailing from the Old San Juan or the Pan American Terminal, taxis and cruise line shuttles are pretty much the only way to get to your cruise ship from the airport.
For Old San Juan embarkation from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, follow PR-26 to Avenida Manuel Fernández Juncos. Once downtown, follow signage to the Old San Juan Cruise Port. From the airport to the Pan American Terminal, follow PR-26 to PR-1 N and then follow terminal signage as you exit on Calle Muelle.
There is no long-term parking for cruise guests at the Old San Juan Terminal, but there are a few unofficial parking options available within Old San Juan. There is parking available at the Sheraton Old San Juan Hotel & Casino as well, which is located across from the Old San Juan Piers.
Across from Pier 4 is the Covadonga Parking Garage and has special rates for cruisers. Making reservations via phone is recommended: (787) 722-2337.
For the Pan American Pier, there is overnight parking available at the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino. The Park & Cruise with "Estaciona y Vuela" offers long-term parking and transport services.
There is no public transit servicing the San Juan cruise ship terminals, but the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport is just a 15-minute drive from the Old San Juan Cruise Port piers or a 10-minute drive to the Pan American Terminal.
Airport transfers may also be available when arriving by air on the day of cruise departure.
Taxis are readily available at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport. Uber is the only rideshare service available in the area as well.
Cruisers embarking at the Pan American Terminal will want to shop for last-minute items and dine while in Old San Juan or at the airport, as this terminal has no services surrounding it. For those embarking in the Old San Juan Terminal, however, the downtown cruise port has plenty of eateries and shops surrounding the waterfront.
Cruisers departing from Old San Juan also have lots to see before they cruise. The old town's forts, museums, restaurants and shops are all within walking distance of the dock. If limited mobility is an issue, there's a free on-and-off trolley that takes you to the major attractions.
The Old San Juan Cruise Port Terminal and the Pan American Terminal do not routinely supply wheelchairs for embarkation. However, wheelchairs can be reserved in advance by contacting your cruise line.
Luggage assistance is available at each terminal.
Restrooms are available at each of the San Juan Cruise Port terminals.
Complimentary Wi-Fi is available at the Old San Juan Cruise Port Terminal, but not at the Pan American terminal.
There is limited seating at each embarkation pier. Terminals are mostly security pass-through facilities for embarkation day.
Walk with Caution: Old San Juan is lined with uneven and often slippery cobblestones, an important note for those with accessibility needs and also a reminder to wear sensible footwear.
Luggage Storage: There is no luggage storage at either terminal.
