Silversea Cruises

1,281 Reviews
Exterior shot of Silver Moon during the ship's sea trials

About Silversea Cruises

Silversea offers ultra-luxurious all-inclusive cruises that include unlimited beverages and gratuities. Five ships in its fleet sail traditional luxury ocean cruise itineraries while the remaining four are earmarked for expedition journeys to remote regions of the world. Stellar service and butlers for everyone are hallmarks of both types of experiences.

Silversea Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Silversea cruise ships?

Silversea caters to Baby Boomers, affluent and often retired, with the leisure and the resources to make Silversea their cruise line of choice. Silversea Expeditions also appeals to that demographic, as well as younger professionals with a desire for active cruising that includes posh cabins and stellar service alongside Zodiac expeditions, snorkeling excursions and in-port hikes. Shorter classic voyages also tend to draw younger passengers. About 60 percent of passengers onboard come from the Americas, the rest from international markets.

Do I have to dress up on a Silversea cruise?

Yes, if you are going on a classic cruise ship; no if you're sailing on a luxury expedition cruise. The classic ships divide evenings among casual resort wear, informal attire (for men, this means a jacket, tie optional, and women wear dresses or pantsuits) and formal nights when eveningwear for women is an evening gown or cocktail dress and men wear tuxedos, dinner jackets or dark suits, and a tie is required.

The dress code is more casual on the expedition vessels, and there are no formal nights.

Is everything free on Silversea cruises?

Silversea cruises are fairly inclusive, with the only extras being shore excursions (except on Silversea's expedition cruises on which they're included in the cruise price), shop purchases, spa and beauty treatments, and send-out laundry. Some specialty restaurants also cost extra (and caviar on the room service menu).

Cruise fares include gratuities, unlimited beverages (soft and alcoholic), internet access and round trip transportation into town in most ports. Most itineraries also include transfers to/from the ship, and some even include complimentary round trip economy airfare.

What are Silversea’s most popular activities?

Onboard, each Silversea cruise ship has a pool and hot tubs that see a lot of action, and the spa gets a lot of use, as well. Silversea cruisers also enjoy attending lectures on the culture and history of the destinations they visit, and like to spend time in the library. Evening shows, which range from opera-themed to swing-era classics, also draw a crowd. When in port, most Silversea cruisers opt for one of the line's many shore excursion offerings.

Expedition cruises bring cruisers together with experts to lead hiking, Zodiac, snorkeling, diving and other small group excursions.

Why go with Silversea?

  • All-suite, all-inclusive cruise line.
  • True luxury in suites, service, food and wine -- even in remote regions.
  • Itineraries blend exotic ports and mainstream locales.

Best for: Sophisticated international travelers who enjoy unusual destinations yet want a hint of traditional formality, complete with butler service

Not for: Young families and American-centric cruisers who like to be casual all the time

Silversea Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Silversea never disappoints!

The only critiques I have are: (a) the reception area on Silver Dawn was more thought out as it was part of Dulche Vita so if a passenger had something to complain about (like water being wet) he or she could go to the bar to cool off.The bar at Silver Note on Dawn was always full giving that restaurant such a fun vibe.Read More
User Avatar
The Boys of Boca

few6-10 Cruises

Age 43s

Silversea, Sorry - Never Again

Couldn’t help but wonder how some of the clearly sick passengers were going to answer the health questionnaire.The vehicle, a Mercedes van, was rather rundown and not the cleanest but we were happy that things were going smoothly.Read More
User Avatar
Gourmet Gal

few6-10 Cruises

Age 39s

Outstanding Service, Food needs improvement

To get good internet you need to upgrade, which is $29 a day (a bit less if you buy it for the whole cruise)..Food: The food was between good and very good, excellent on very few occasions, and it lacked the Wow factor that we experienced on Oceania.Read More
User Avatar
ak1004

many10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Silversea has gone way downhill.

Wife and I were confronted by a large fat loud drunk in the small night club as we sat at the bar.Clientele ran the gamut as a some passengers were just plain loud, rude, obnoxious, and drunk.Read More
User Avatar
Boynton beach

many10+ Cruises

Age 71s

