Do I have to dress up on a Silversea cruise?

Yes, if you are going on a classic cruise ship; no if you're sailing on a luxury expedition cruise. The classic ships divide evenings among casual resort wear, informal attire (for men, this means a jacket, tie optional, and women wear dresses or pantsuits) and formal nights when eveningwear for women is an evening gown or cocktail dress and men wear tuxedos, dinner jackets or dark suits, and a tie is required.

The dress code is more casual on the expedition vessels, and there are no formal nights.