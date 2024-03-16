Azamara Cruises

1,817 Reviews
Azamara Journey

About Azamara Cruises

Azamara's fleet serves up a delightful ambiance that's a hybrid of luxury and destination-immersive cruising. The ships, which hold only 690 passengers each, offer a superb blend of amenities, yet they are small enough to feel friendly and cozy.

We found you 204 cruises

Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

18 Night
Africa Cruise

732 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey

10 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

836 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

15 Night
Africa Cruise

732 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Onward
Azamara Onward (Photo: Azamara)

17 Night
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

76 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

Cruise Critic Favorite

22 Night
South America Cruise

732 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Canada Cruise

836 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

836 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

157 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Africa Cruise

732 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

732 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

732 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
New England Cruise

836 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Canada Cruise

732 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

76 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

157 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Azamara cruise ships?

Azamara primarily attracts baby boomers who are active and well-traveled, and looking for port-intensive itineraries that include marquee cities and offbeat places. About 60 percent come from North America, 18 percent from the U.K., 11 percent from Australia and New Zealand, and the remainder from the rest of the world.

Do I have to dress up on a Azamara cruise?

Yes and no. The dress code does prohibit bare feet, tank tops, baseball caps, bathing suits and shorts in the dining room or specialty restaurants, and jeans are not permitted anywhere after 6 p.m., but formal wear is never required. In general, most women wear sundresses and pant and blouse outfits in the evening, while men will put on nice pants and collared shirts. In the casual Windows Cafe, cruisers can dress more casually even at dinner but are always required to wear shoes and a cover-up or shirt.

Is everything free on Azamara cruises?

No, but the fare is semi-inclusive, with items like select standard spirits, international beers and wines, gratuities, bottled water, soft drinks, specialty coffees and teas, self-service laundry, shuttle service to and from port communities (where available) and concierge services for personal guidance and reservations all included.

All cruises, except transatlantic and transpacific sailings, also include one special evening shore excursion, referred to as an AzAmazing Evening, a private onshore experience that is specially arranged by the cruise line for its passengers.

On top of all the standard inclusions, suite passengers also receive English butler service and free dining in specialty restaurants.

Extra costs include specialty dining, shore excursions, Wi-Fi, spa treatments and retail store purchases.

What are Azamara’s most popular activities?

Azamara's shoreside activities are the real attention-getters. Shore excursions are divided into different types (Taste Local, Bike Local, Meet Local) and often sell out. Many passengers take advantage of overnight excursion options to inland cities like Berlin, Madrid and Moscow or to UNESCO World Heritage sites like Bagan and Angkor Wat that require full days or longer.

In the evening, passengers gather for shows, one of which is an at-sea version of New York supper club and cabaret, Feinstein's 54 Below with Broadway talent, along with local dancers and musicians from the destinations. Enrichment lectures with the World Wildlife Fund Guest Speaker Series are well attended, and foodies hit the culinary demonstrations and wine tastings. There are ship parties, like ABBA Night, dancing in the Living Room and occasionally karaoke, but destination immersion rules.

Why go with Azamara?

  • Itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, West Indies, Central and North America
  • Tips, all nonalcoholic and select alcoholic drinks, and more included in fares
  • Smaller vessels with personalized service

Best for: Baby boomers, older Gen Xers and foodies who prize destination immersion and experiences rather than things

Not for: Big-ship cruisers looking for lots onboard activities and late-night parties

Azamara Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Great cruise on Azamara Quest

Overall a fantastic cruise on a great and comfortable ship.A great short cruise with a very mixed crowd.Read More
User Avatar
peter spain

many10+ Cruises

Age 55s

Azamara Pursuit-Croatia cruise

(we are tough connoisseurs) We never felt the need to eat at the specialty restaurants because the food was so good in the main dining room.We were a large group and everyone was very extensive impressed with Azamara!Read More
User Avatar
TravelerAS

few6-10 Cruises

Age 65s

Not worth the money.

Room at the hotel was badly equipped- no full-length irrompible, no luggage racks, no iron, 2 towels for two people, it was next to the elevator so it was noisy.The service was slow, the staff were shamelessly flirtatious, staff at reception were not helpful, and pre-cruise hotel experience was subpar.Read More
User Avatar
PerpetuallyCcuising

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Good for ports; less so for dining.

The ship had one main outdoor swimming pool, which was fairly small.Mainly, this is due to their overall disappointing dining, but I also found the ship just a bit too small and sedate, even for me.Read More
User Avatar
Ocean Liner Enthusiast

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 33s

