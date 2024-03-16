Is everything free on Azamara cruises?

No, but the fare is semi-inclusive, with items like select standard spirits, international beers and wines, gratuities, bottled water, soft drinks, specialty coffees and teas, self-service laundry, shuttle service to and from port communities (where available) and concierge services for personal guidance and reservations all included.

All cruises, except transatlantic and transpacific sailings, also include one special evening shore excursion, referred to as an AzAmazing Evening, a private onshore experience that is specially arranged by the cruise line for its passengers.

On top of all the standard inclusions, suite passengers also receive English butler service and free dining in specialty restaurants.

Extra costs include specialty dining, shore excursions, Wi-Fi, spa treatments and retail store purchases.