  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Cruise Deals

Fresh Deals, Ranked by the Cruise Critic
Deal Score

Top 15 Cruise Deals

Last-Minute Deal
1
'Cruises'
1

$479 pp
3-Nt Bahamas Balcony w/ Up to $2,250 to Spend, 50% All Fares, Free Drinks, Free Wi-Fi & More

Bahamas, from Miami

view map

3/03/23

Norwegian Sky

2,78 Reviews
CheapCruises.com
Deal score
91
91

Deal Score Analysis

What is the deal score?

Price
$160/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
Discount - Shore Excursions
Other
Bahamas
Norwegian Cruise Line
CheapCruises.com
2
'Cruises'
2

$2,199 pp
7nt Danube River: $25 deposit, free/reduced airfare, excursions, drinks + up to $300 OBC

Europe - River Cruise, from Budapest

view map

3/19/24

Viking Ingvi

153 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
Deal score
89
89

Deal Score Analysis

What is the deal score?

Price
$314/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free International Airfare
Free Wifi
Free Transfers
$300 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Reduced Deposit
Europe - River Cruise
Viking River Cruises
LuxuryOnly.com
Last-Minute Deal
3
'Cruises'
3

$819 pp
7nt Caribbean Balcony: exclusive up to $3000 back & free tips + 50% off, free drinks & more

Caribbean, from San Juan

view map

2/26/23

Norwegian Epic

4,240 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
Deal score
89
89

Deal Score Analysis

What is the deal score?

Price
$117/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Free Specialty Dining
Discount - Shore Excursions
Other
Caribbean
Norwegian Cruise Line
CruisesOnly.com
4
'Cruises'
4

$1,462 pp
7-Nt. Alaska Balcony – Up to $1,950 to Spend at Sea & More

Alaska, from Vancouver

view map

9/03/23

Celebrity Eclipse

1,880 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
87
87

Deal Score Analysis

What is the deal score?

Price
$209/night · Balcony
Inclusions
Gratuities
Drinks
Wifi
Bonus Offers
No Deposit
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
$300 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Alaska
Celebrity Cruises
CruiseWise
5
'Cruises'
5

$1,199 pp
7-Nt. Scandinavia – Up to $1,400 to Spend, Free Drinks & More

Norwegian Fjords, from Amsterdam

view map

6/24/23

Holland America Rotterdam

64 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
87
87

Deal Score Analysis

What is the deal score?

Price
$171/night · Inside
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free Cabin Upgrade
No Deposit
Kids Sail Free
$400 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Norwegian Fjords
Holland America Line
CruiseWise
6
'Cruises'
6

$539 pp
5nt Caribbean Oceanview: exclusive up to $3050 OBC, dining credit, 75% off 2nd & more

Caribbean, from Miami

view map

4/03/23

Celebrity Summit

2,399 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
Deal score
87
87

Deal Score Analysis

What is the deal score?

Price
$108/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Specialty Dining
$175 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Caribbean
Celebrity Cruises
CruisesOnly.com
Customize Your Deal Score
Answer three simple questions and see scores based on your preferences
Last-Minute Deal
7
'Cruises'
7

$539 pp
7NT Caribbean from New York with Free Drinks, Free Wifi & Military Discounts

Caribbean - Western, from Port Canaveral (Orlando)

view map

2/05/23 - 4/30/23

MSC Meraviglia

606 Reviews
Cruise.com
Deal score
87
87

Deal Score Analysis

What is the deal score?

Price
$77/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Other
Caribbean - Western
MSC Cruises
Cruise.com
Luxury Deal
8
'Cruises'
8

$3,299 pp
12nt Lux Caribbean Balcony: exclusive up to $3,000 bonus, $800 OBC, free drinks & more

Caribbean, from Barbados

view map

12/05/23

Insignia

210 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
Deal score
86
86

Deal Score Analysis

What is the deal score?

Price
$275/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
Free Gift Card
$800 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Caribbean
Oceania Cruises
LuxuryOnly.com
9
'Cruises'
9

$799 pp
7 Nt - Alaska Cruise - 50% Off, 5 Free Perks

Alaska, from Seattle

view map

4/15/23 - 4/22/24

Norwegian Bliss

1,282 Reviews
iCruise.com
Deal score
86
86

Deal Score Analysis

What is the deal score?

Price
$114/night · Balcony
Inclusions
Basic Drinks
Domestic Airfare
Shore Excursion(s)
Wifi
Taxes and Fees
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
iCruise.com
10
'Cruises'
10

$844 pp
7 NT Alaska: $335 Onboard credit, Free Drinks, Dining, Excursions & Wifi + up to 30% Off

Alaska, from Vancouver

view map

9/30/23

Koningsdam

814 Reviews
Cruise.com
Deal score
85
85

Deal Score Analysis

What is the deal score?

Price
$121/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
$335 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Reduced Deposit
Alaska
Holland America Line
Cruise.com
11
'Cruises'
11

$414 pp
3-Nt. Bahamas w/No Deposit, Up to $2,250 to Spend, Free Gratuities Included for All, Free Upgrades & More

Bahamas, from Port Canaveral (Orlando)

view map

5/05/23

Carnival Liberty

1,538 Reviews
CheapCruises.com
Deal score
84
84

Deal Score Analysis

What is the deal score?

Price
$138/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Free Cabin Upgrade
No Deposit
Free Gratuities
Other
Bahamas
Carnival Cruise Line
CheapCruises.com
Luxury Deal
12
'Cruises'
12

$3,483 pp
7nt Lux Suite to Spain & Morocco: exclusive $600 gift card, up to $500 OBC & free drinks, tips, more

Mediterranean, from Barcelona

view map

11/12/23

Seabourn Ovation

61 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
Deal score
82
82

Deal Score Analysis

What is the deal score?

Price
$498/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Gratuities
Free Specialty Dining
Free Gift Card
$500 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Mediterranean
Seabourn Cruise Line
LuxuryOnly.com
13
'Cruises'
13

$873 pp
7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony – Up to $1,050 to Spend & Kids Sail Free

Caribbean - Western, from Galveston

view map

4/30/23

Allure of the Seas

3,61 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
82
82

Deal Score Analysis

What is the deal score?

Price
$125/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Kids Sail Free
Free Gratuities
Free Specialty Dining
$125 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Caribbean - Western
Royal Caribbean International
CruiseWise
Luxury Deal
14
'Cruises'
14

$1,790 pp
9-Nt. Croatia – Up to $1,150 to Spend & More

Mediterranean, from Venice

view map

7/26/23

Azamara Quest

699 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
82
82

Deal Score Analysis

What is the deal score?

Price
$199/night · Inside
Inclusions
Gratuities
Drinks
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Discount - Airfare
$800 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Mediterranean
Azamara
CruiseWise
Last-Minute Deal
15
'Cruises'
15

$471 pp
4-Nt. Bahamas w/ Up to $2,300 to Spend, 30% off & More

Bahamas, from Miami

view map

1/23/23

Freedom of the Seas

2,367 Reviews
CheapCruises.com
Deal score
82
82

Deal Score Analysis

What is the deal score?

Price
$118/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Bahamas
Royal Caribbean International
CheapCruises.com

Want more deals like this?

Sign up for our weekly emails

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

Explore more deals

Cruises

$3,659 pp 7nt France River: exclusive up to $3,000 back & $300 OBC + free drinks, excursions, more

Europe - River Cruise
Travel 6/22 - 8/23
AmaCello
Deal score
81
Price
$523/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Transfers
Free Gift Card
$300 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Europe - River Cruise
AmaWaterways
Departure Dates: 6/22/23 - 8/23/23
LuxuryOnly.com
Cruises

$2,899 pp 7nt Lux Tahiti: exclusive up to $3,000 bonus & up to $1000 to spend onboard

South Pacific, from Tahiti (Papeete)
Travel 3/30
Wind Spirit
Deal score
80
Price
$414/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Gift Card
$1,000 Onboard Credit (OBC)
South Pacific
Windstar Cruises
Departure Date: 3/30/23
LuxuryOnly.com
Cruises

$579 pp Discounted Alaska Cruise w/ Free Perks!

Alaska, from Seattle
Travel 5/13
Eurodam
Deal score
80
Price
$83/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$500 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Alaska
Holland America Line
Departure Date: 5/13/23
Avoya Travel
Cruises

$229 pp 4nt Mexico from LA: exclusive up to $2300 OBC + no deposit & 30% off

Mexican Riviera, from Los Angeles
Travel 12/11
Navigator of the Seas
Deal score
79
Price
$57/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
No Deposit
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Mexican Riviera
Royal Caribbean International
Departure Date: 12/11/23
CruisesOnly.com
Cruises

$1,429 pp 7-Night Mediterranean - 35% Off - Free Drinks, Tips & Wi-Fi + $250 Credit

Europe - Western Mediterranean, from Barcelona
Travel 5/27 - 6/03
Celebrity Edge
Deal score
79
Price
$204/night · Inside
Inclusions
Inclusions
Gratuities
Shore Excursion(s)
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
$250 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Europe - Western Mediterranean
Celebrity Cruises
Departure Dates: 5/27/23 - 6/03/23
iCruise.com
Cruises

$933 pp 7-Nt Norwegian Fjords - 50% Off + Up to $500 off Airfare to London

Norwegian Fjords, from Southampton
Travel 6/16 - 8/02
Anthem of the Seas
Deal score
79
Price
$133/night · Outside
Inclusions
Inclusions
Basic Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Taxes and Fees
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Discount - Airfare
Norwegian Fjords
Royal Caribbean International
Departure Dates: 6/16/23 - 8/02/24
iCruise.com
Cruises

$10,449 pp 8nt Lux Iceland Suite: exclusive $2,250 gift card, 20% off + free drinks, excursions, upgrades, hotel

Iceland, from Reykjavik
Travel 8/23
Seven Seas Splendor
Deal score
78
Price
$1,306/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Cabin Upgrade
Free Pre-Cruise Hotel
Free Wifi
Free Gift Card
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Reduced Deposit
Iceland
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Departure Date: 8/23/23
LuxuryOnly.com
Cruises

$8,599 pp 10nt Aegean Lux Suite: exclusive $2,025 bonus, 20% off, upgrades & free drinks, excursions, more

Mediterranean, from Rome (Civitavecchia)
Travel 6/11
Seven Seas Mariner
Deal score
78
Price
$860/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Cabin Upgrade
Free Pre-Cruise Hotel
Free Wifi
Free Gift Card
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Reduced Deposit
Mediterranean
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Departure Date: 6/11/23
CruisesOnly.com
Cruises

$644 pp 5-Nt. Mexico & Bahamas – Gratuities Included & up to $600 for Drinks

Bahamas, from Miami
Travel 5/07
Scarlet Lady
Deal score
78
Price
$129/night · Inside
Inclusions
Inclusions
Basic Drinks
Gratuities
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Bahamas
Virgin Voyages
Departure Date: 5/07/23
CruiseWise
Cruises

$244 pp 4-Nt. Bahamas – Up to $1,050 to Spend & Gratuities Included

Bahamas, from Port Canaveral (Orlando)
Travel 9/25
Carnival Liberty
Deal score
76
Price
$61/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
No Deposit
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Gratuities
$25 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Bahamas
Carnival Cruise Line
Departure Date: 9/25/23
CruiseWise

About Cruise Critic's Cruise Deals

Cruise deals are your key to scoring a perfect vacation at sea without breaking your budget. Whether you're looking for a last-minute deal, discounts on a luxury cruise or family-friendly cruise deal, or extra onboard credit, finding real deals on cruises can take a lot of work. Cruise lines and travel agents offer a huge variety of confusing extras -- some that are an amazing value and others that aren't.

So how do you know whether or not a cruise deal is worth your hard-earned cash? Cruise Critic's Deal Score is a data-based tool that measures inclusions and extras with itinerary length and nightly fare discounts to help you understand how much of a deal you're actually getting.

Use Cruise Critic's Deal Score to see if those Carnival cruise deals really are amazing. At the same time, you can check out deals with Royal Caribbean, MSC, or Celebrity Cruises (or even a proper all-inclusive cruise deal like you'll find on Viking Ocean Cruises). If you have a specific destination in mind, you can search cruise deals to places like the Caribbean and Alaska too. Trust us: The cruise of your dreams is out there, and it's more affordable than you think.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.