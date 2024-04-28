Oceania Cruises

3,120 Reviews
Regatta

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania is a small-ship cruise line for grownups, with an emphasis on destination-intensive itineraries. A focus on culinary exploration translates into multiple onboard dining venues with no surcharges, wine-pairing dinners and a series of unique foodie tours in port.

We found you 509 cruises

We found you 509 cruises

Oceania Vista
Oceania's new Vista docked alongside in Valletta, Malta on May 8, 2023 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

10 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

107 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Oceania Vista
Oceania's new Vista docked alongside in Valletta, Malta on May 8, 2023 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

10 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

107 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Nautica
Nautica

12 Night
Canada Cruise

400 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

Cruise Critic Favorite
Nautica
Nautica

7 Night
Bermuda Cruise

400 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Caribbean - Southern Cruise

232 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

107 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Transpacific Cruise

437 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Bermuda Cruise

232 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Middle East Cruise

400 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Caribbean - Southern Cruise

400 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

15 Night
Transpacific Cruise

437 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

120 Night
120 Night World Cruise

107 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

294 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

18 Night
World Cruise

400 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

20 Night
World Cruise

232 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Oceania Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Oceania cruise ships?

Passengers tend to be 50-plus and well traveled, hailing mostly from the U.S. and Canada; generally, the longer the cruise, the older the cruiser. The line also draws travelers from the U.K., Ireland, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

Generally, Oceania doesn't have a formal children's program or onboard facilities, but in Alaska the line offers the Alaska Explorer Youth Program for kids between the ages of 5 and 12, with activities that reflect the region.

Do I have to dress up on a Oceania cruise?

The dress code onboard Oceania cruise ships is country club casual, intended to partner perfectly with the line's "whatever you want, whenever you want" mindset. Passengers typically do dress up, by their own choice, for occasions like a night dining in Jacques Pepin's onboard restaurant, and you won't see jeans, shorts, T-shirts or tennis shoes in the dining venues.

Is everything free on Oceania cruises?

Oceania is partially inclusive. All Oceania cruisers get free and unlimited soft drinks, bottled water, specialty coffees, teas and juices, as well as free unlimited internet and at least one reservation at the specialty restaurants. (Repeaters can go again by getting placed on a waiting list.)

Oceania cruisers have two fare options: Cruise Only or OLife Choice. Those who select the higher-priced OLife Choice fare receive complimentary round trip airfare and their choice of one of three options: up to eight shore excursions, a free beverage package or up to $800 shipboard credit. Passengers in the same stateroom must select the same amenity.

Extra costs include shore excursions, alcoholic beverages, spa and beauty services, and shop purchases. Cruisers in higher accommodation categories may have more inclusions.

What are Oceania’s most popular activities?

The spotlight onboard an Oceania sailing is on the destination, and enrichment lectures are always well attended. When the ships are at sea, many passengers head for the English-style library to stake out a huge leather chair and a good book along with pastry and coffee. The fitness center and spa also get a lot of use, and on Marina and Riviera, the large Artist's Loft studio is usually filled to capacity for creative workshops in painting and drawing, as are the Culinary Center's hands-on cooking classes.

Cruisers also show up for martini and wine tastings, lavish afternoon teas and classical string ensembles.

Why go with Oceania?

  • Luxury, destination-intensive sailing focusing on dining, service.
  • Country club casual dress code onboard.
  • One of the best value-for-money options in cruising.

Best for: Foodies, and those who want a more a la carte upscale experience

Not for: Night owls who want a variety of entertainment options

Oceania Cruises Cruiser Reviews

We have a new favorite ship with the Vista!

Our room was kept extremely clean and we appreciated the metal water bottles as we went walking or hiking at every stop.We did use an Oceania Hotel for a pre-cruise stay and it was the Hoxton-Rome.Read More
User Avatar
minnieannie

few6-10 Cruises

Age 25s

Alaska, a bucket list location

We selected this particular trip because of the unique ports, Homer, Kodiak, Sitka.We loved everything and are planning another Oceania trip in summer 2026.Read More
User Avatar
tripkyrt

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 25s

Beautiful Itinerary, Great Service, Some Glitches!

With that floor, we were able to get great tables in dining room, 3 bags of 20 pc of laundry, the self serve laundry (Only one on the ship)was on the 7th floor....Dining: The food in the 2 specialty restaurants was great.Read More
User Avatar
fjeldbar

many10+ Cruises

Age 69s

Joining the Oceania for life club

One night, a man couldn't find his way to the Polo Grill for his reservation and he came to the Horizon bar for directions.Relaxation time at the Horizon Bar was pretty special because of Rhynan and Suparno making excellent drinks!Read More
User Avatar
Spunky Spud

couple2-5 Cruises

Age 63s

Related Cruises

Oceania Regatta

Oceania Regatta

437 Reviews
Oceania Nautica

Oceania Nautica

400 Reviews
Oceania Marina

Oceania Marina

820 Reviews
Oceania Riviera

Oceania Riviera

801 Reviews
Oceania Insignia

Oceania Insignia

232 Reviews
Oceania Sirena

Oceania Sirena

294 Reviews
Oceania Vista

Oceania Vista

107 Reviews
Oceania Allura

Oceania Allura

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.