Is everything free on Oceania cruises?

Oceania is partially inclusive. All Oceania cruisers get free and unlimited soft drinks, bottled water, specialty coffees, teas and juices, as well as free unlimited internet and at least one reservation at the specialty restaurants. (Repeaters can go again by getting placed on a waiting list.)

Oceania cruisers have two fare options: Cruise Only or OLife Choice. Those who select the higher-priced OLife Choice fare receive complimentary round trip airfare and their choice of one of three options: up to eight shore excursions, a free beverage package or up to $800 shipboard credit. Passengers in the same stateroom must select the same amenity.

Extra costs include shore excursions, alcoholic beverages, spa and beauty services, and shop purchases. Cruisers in higher accommodation categories may have more inclusions.