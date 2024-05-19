Virgin Voyages Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview
Who goes on Virgin Voyages cruise ships?
Virgin Voyages wants brand loyalists who have never cruised to make the leap and try out the line, so first-time cruisers are likely. The line's cool vibe and big personality is also expected to reach the Millennial market and bring in lots of under-30s (though no one under 18 is permitted onboard), but you'll find plenty of Gen Xers as well.
Do I have to dress up on a Virgin Voyages cruise?
No. There is no dress code on Virgin Voyages ships, but expect lots of chic "rent a runway"-style duds in the evening.
Is everything free on Virgin Voyages cruises?
No, but cruise fares will be fairly inclusive, especially for a big-ship cruise line. The cruise fare will include all dining, gratuities (even in the spa), basic drinks (soda, bottled and sparkling water, juices), basic Wi-Fi and group fitness classes.
Extra charges will include streaming Wi-Fi, alcoholic drinks, shore excursions, and spa and beauty treatments.
Cruisers staying in one of the line's RockStar Quarters will receive perks such as early boarding through a VIP entrance, priority access to booking, 24/7 access to "RockStar" agents who can fulfill any of your Rock Star needs, as well as the ability to create a rider (wish list) of just about anything they want their suite stocked with.
What are Virgin Voyages’s most popular activities?
With the first ship not yet launched, it's hard to know what the most popular activities will be, but the nightlife is expected to be one of the main draws of the ship, with lots of bars and lounges and unusual night activities, including aerialists, comedy, pop-up music, interactive theater and more. (There will be no traditional big-stage production shows.)
Additionally, the fleet is being designed around a "Vitamin Sea" philosophy that emphasizes daytime relaxation and wellness. The line expects cruisers to participate in a detox, retox array of activities throughout the day
Why go with Virgin Voyages?
- Midsized cruise ships offer plenty to do without being overwhelming
- All dining is complimentary
- Active nightlife
Best for: Anyone with an active Instagram account and looking for a trendy downtown vibe on their vacation
Not for: Early-to-bed travelers and anyone who sneers at the word "selfie"