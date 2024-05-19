Virgin Voyages Cruises

1,835 Reviews
Scarlet Lady (Photo: Virgin Voyages)

About Virgin Voyages Cruises

The Virgin Voyages fleet will comprise four 110,000-ton, 2,700-plus-passenger ships. The first one, which will debut in 2020, will be called Scarlet Lady. It will sail seven-night Caribbean itineraries out of Miami. All will be adult only, with a minimum sailing age of 18 years old.

Resilient Lady
Resilient Lady Virgin Voyages third ship

5 Night
A Virgin Celebration Voyage

337 Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scarlet Lady
Scarlet Lady (Photo: Virgin Voyages)

7 Night
The Irresistible Med

1,182 Reviews
Scarlet Lady
Scarlet Lady (Photo: Virgin Voyages)

15 Night
Miami To Casablanca & Barcelona

1,182 Reviews
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

Cruise Critic Favorite
Scarlet Lady
Scarlet Lady (Photo: Virgin Voyages)

7 Night
Irresistible Med & Rome

1,182 Reviews
7 Night
French Daze & Ibiza Nights

1,182 Reviews
7 Night
French Daze & Ibiza Nights

1,182 Reviews
8 Night
Eastern Caribbean Antilles

1,182 Reviews
13 Night
Portsmouth To Ireland Scotland & More

1,182 Reviews
6 Night
Grand Turk Puerto Plata & Bimini

337 Reviews
4 Night
Fire And Sunset Soirées

316 Reviews
5 Night
The Uk To Zeebrugge & Amsterdam

337 Reviews
6 Night
Western Caribbean Charm

1,182 Reviews
6 Night
Western Caribbean Charm

1,182 Reviews
4 Night
Fire And Sunset Soirées

316 Reviews
4 Night
Fire And Sunset Soirées

316 Reviews
Virgin Voyages Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Virgin Voyages cruise ships?

Virgin Voyages wants brand loyalists who have never cruised to make the leap and try out the line, so first-time cruisers are likely. The line's cool vibe and big personality is also expected to reach the Millennial market and bring in lots of under-30s (though no one under 18 is permitted onboard), but you'll find plenty of Gen Xers as well.

Do I have to dress up on a Virgin Voyages cruise?

No. There is no dress code on Virgin Voyages ships, but expect lots of chic "rent a runway"-style duds in the evening.

Is everything free on Virgin Voyages cruises?

No, but cruise fares will be fairly inclusive, especially for a big-ship cruise line. The cruise fare will include all dining, gratuities (even in the spa), basic drinks (soda, bottled and sparkling water, juices), basic Wi-Fi and group fitness classes.

Extra charges will include streaming Wi-Fi, alcoholic drinks, shore excursions, and spa and beauty treatments.

Cruisers staying in one of the line's RockStar Quarters will receive perks such as early boarding through a VIP entrance, priority access to booking, 24/7 access to "RockStar" agents who can fulfill any of your Rock Star needs, as well as the ability to create a rider (wish list) of just about anything they want their suite stocked with.

What are Virgin Voyages’s most popular activities?

With the first ship not yet launched, it's hard to know what the most popular activities will be, but the nightlife is expected to be one of the main draws of the ship, with lots of bars and lounges and unusual night activities, including aerialists, comedy, pop-up music, interactive theater and more. (There will be no traditional big-stage production shows.)

Additionally, the fleet is being designed around a "Vitamin Sea" philosophy that emphasizes daytime relaxation and wellness. The line expects cruisers to participate in a detox, retox array of activities throughout the day

Why go with Virgin Voyages?

  • Midsized cruise ships offer plenty to do without being overwhelming
  • All dining is complimentary
  • Active nightlife

Best for: Anyone with an active Instagram account and looking for a trendy downtown vibe on their vacation

Not for: Early-to-bed travelers and anyone who sneers at the word "selfie"

Virgin Voyages Cruises Cruiser Reviews

Amazing food concept

The best way to put this in the words is that I’m also booked on the Disney dream in six weeks weeks for a Mediterranean sailing, and to be honest the thought of the food on that cruise line depresses me after this experience.My only cry would be mattress quality, which isn’t bad but nothing great Though the blanket duvet is the best of any cruise line I’ve been on and I’ve been on.Read More
User Avatar
mousefan73

few6-10 Cruises

Age 51s

Our 2nd Virgin Voyage Cruise

Our luggage did not arrive in time for us to take on the cruise and the Sailor Service staff was more than accommodating.They worked with the airline luggage service in attempt to get our luggage to us.
User Avatar
ShellCee

few6-10 Cruises

Age 54s

Perfect cruise

After the safety briefing ( which was very quick ), we made some changes to our dinner times.Disembarking was quick.
User Avatar
1cruiser1

many10+ Cruises

Age 63s

It was okay

As a three-time sailor with Deep Blue Extras and Sea Rover designation, my experience aboard Virgin Voyages' French Daze Ibiza Nights from May 26 to June 2, 2024, offered a mix of highs and lows.Each restaurant offers a unique dining experience, with Test Kitchen being a highlight for foodies.
User Avatar
cjc56001

many10+ Cruises

Age 59s

