Who goes on Disney cruise ships?

Most of your fellow passengers will be families and multigenerational groups, but you'll also find a sprinkling of honeymooners and couples without children (especially on Alaska itineraries) who appreciate the oversized staterooms and underutilized adults-only areas.

It's important to know that Disney's load factor is the highest in the industry (remember: lots of kids), so a 2,500-passenger ship may, in fact, be carrying 4,000.