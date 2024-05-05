Disney Cruises

2,425 Reviews
Disney Magic

About Disney Cruises

An extension of the superb experience on land, Disney Cruise Line offers some of the most family-friendly cruise ships at sea, with opportunities to meet princesses or Mickey and the gang, while also offering adult-friendly experiences. Pricing is at a premium.

We found you 123 cruises

We found you 123 cruises

Disney Dream
Disney Dream

4 Night
Bahamas Cruise

786 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Disney Wonder
Disney Wonder departing New Orleans (Photo: Disney Cruise Line)

4 Night
Alaska Cruise

579 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Disney Wonder
Disney Wonder departing New Orleans (Photo: Disney Cruise Line)

5 Night
Alaska Cruise

579 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

Cruise Critic Favorite
Disney Wonder
Disney Wonder departing New Orleans (Photo: Disney Cruise Line)

16 Night
South Pacific Cruise

579 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

3 Night
Bahamas Cruise

494 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

786 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

8 Night
Alaska Cruise

579 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

5 Night
Alaska Cruise

579 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

4 Night
Caribbean - Western Cruise

494 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

5 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

786 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Alaska Cruise

579 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

457 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

786 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

5 Night
Bahamas Cruise

494 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

5 Night
Caribbean - Western Cruise

494 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Disney Cruises Tips, Activities, and Overview

Who goes on Disney cruise ships?

Most of your fellow passengers will be families and multigenerational groups, but you'll also find a sprinkling of honeymooners and couples without children (especially on Alaska itineraries) who appreciate the oversized staterooms and underutilized adults-only areas.

It's important to know that Disney's load factor is the highest in the industry (remember: lots of kids), so a 2,500-passenger ship may, in fact, be carrying 4,000.

Do I have to dress up on a Disney cruise?

Most of the time, no, but there are optional formal and semiformal nights when most people do go dressier. Also, expect the kids to want to dress up -- as pirates, princesses and other Disney characters. During the day, the dress code is always casual; at night it's usually the same, though you can't wear swimwear and tank tops in the dining rooms, but you can wear jeans or shorts. On the optional formal and semiformal night, you'll find many people glitzing it up.

Is everything free on Disney cruises?

No. Cruise fares cover meals in the main dining rooms and buffet, soft drinks served at meals and at each ship's beverage station in the buffet and on the pool deck, character meet and greets, and Youth Club activities, big stage production shows and showings of first-run as well as classic Disney movies.

Additional costs include: shore excursions, Wi-Fi, laundry, spa and salon services, babysitting in the ships' nurseries, onboard photography service, alcoholic beverages and specialty dining venues: Palo (on all ships) and Remy (on Dream and Fantasy).

What are Disney’s most popular activities?

The most popular activities on a Disney cruise ship vary by age. Kids (and their parents) love being able to interact with Disney characters in a much smaller environment than the theme parks; characters may call kids by name during the cruise and there are scheduled meet-and-greet sessions on the ship and the private island. On two ships, kids and adults alike flock to the AquaDuck, the first-ever water coaster on a cruise ship, and cruisers of all ages love hanging out poolside, as well as the festive deck parties and once-per-cruise fireworks found on all ships.

Adults like the adults-only spaces, including pools, sun decks and bars (varies by ship).

Why go with Disney?

  • Family-friendly cruises with roomier-than-average staterooms
  • Nostalgic ships offer elegance with subtle nods to Disney
  • Most Caribbean itineraries stop at the line's private island Castaway Cay

Best for: Disney fanatics, both with and without kids, who love the pixie dust and entertainment options -- and will pay a premium for it

Not for: Adults looking for a kid-free getaway, families looking for a budget vacation or anyone who can't stomach constant Disney branding

Disney Cruise Line Cruiser Reviews

A Mixed Bag of Adventure and Disappointment

With a few adjustments, especially in the buffet quality and trivia sessions, the Disney Wonder could offer a more uniformly enjoyable cruise experience.Our recent cruise to Alaska aboard the Disney Wonder was a journey of highs and lows, where the beauty of Alaska and the charm of the Disney experience sometimes clashed with unexpected shortcomings.Read More
User Avatar
sd duderino

many10+ Cruises

Age 50s

exceeded our expectations

The character meet and greets were a favorite as well as the interesting kids activities and family games, such as trivia and drawing tutorials.There wasn't one thing that disappointed our family on this cruise and we would definitely do it again.Read More
User Avatar
Artemis595

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 45s

Great cruise for a family group

Parents and grandparents each did one night in Palo, which was pretty good, but not any better than high-end Italian food we've had at home.Kids (ages 9, 6 & 2) had a blast--the older ones couldn't get enough of the club and lab and the toddler was well taken care of for a few mornings when we wanted to spend more time with the older ones.Read More
User Avatar
arrenway

many10+ Cruises

Age 75s

First and Last Disney Cruise

The staff was great at check-in propelling us to the front of the line.Food service crew and food was great in the dining rooms.Read More
User Avatar
Not A Fan

oneFirst Time Cruiser

Age 66s

Related Cruises

Disney Magic

Disney Magic

494 Reviews
Disney Wonder

Disney Wonder

579 Reviews
Disney Dream

Disney Dream

786 Reviews
Disney Fantasy

Disney Fantasy

457 Reviews
Disney Wish

Disney Wish

62 Reviews
Disney II

Disney II

Disney Treasure

Disney Treasure

Disney Adventure

Disney Adventure

disney destiny

disney destiny

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.