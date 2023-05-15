  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Portugal Cruise Deals

Oops, there are currently no deals matching this filter. See below for other deals you might like.

1
'Cruises'
1
'Cruises'

$2,170 pp
Royal Caribbean 11-Nt Alaska Cruise w/Into the Sun Sale: 30% OFF Every Gurdy, Kids Sail Free & Up to $500 Off

Alaska

5/20/24 - 9/09/24

Radiance of the Seas

1,220 Reviews
CruiseDirect.com
78
78

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$197/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Kids Sail Free
Free Gift Card
$500 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Other
Alaska
Royal Caribbean International
#10 in the US today
Luxury Deal
2
'Cruises'
2

$3,639 pp
7nt Luxe Iceland Suite: exclusive $400 back, $2,000 air credit, free tips, drinks & more

Iceland, from Reykjavik

view map

8/03/24 - 9/07/24

Seabourn Sojourn

148 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
84
84

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$520/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Cabin Upgrade
Discount - Airfare
Free Gratuities
Free Specialty Dining
Free Gift Card
Reduced Deposit
Iceland
Seabourn Cruise Line
LuxuryOnly.com
#2 in the US today
3
'Cruises'
3

$906 pp
7nt Spain & France: exclusive $200 OBC + $600 bar tab, $1200 air credit & free tips

Mediterranean, from Barcelona

view map

10/15/23

Valiant Lady

248 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
87
87

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$129/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Discount - Airfare
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Mediterranean
Virgin Voyages
CruisesOnly.com
Luxury Deal
4
'Cruises'
4

$6,699 pp
7nt Luxe Alaska Suite: exclusive $1,150 back + free hotel, drinks, excursions & more

Alaska, from Vancouver

view map

8/23/23

Seven Seas Explorer

241 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
73
73

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$957/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Pre-Cruise Hotel
Free Wifi
Free Gift Card
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Alaska
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
CruisesOnly.com
Last-Minute Deal
5
'Cruises'
5

$449 pp
7-Nt. Mediterranean – Limited-time reduce fares & Free Drinks

Europe - Western Mediterranean, from Rome (Civitavecchia)

view map

5/15/23

Costa Diadema

139 Reviews
CruiseWise
72
72

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$64/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Other
Europe - Western Mediterranean
Costa Cruises
CruiseWise
#15 in the US today
6
'Cruises'
6

$496 pp
7-Nt Alaska w/ 59% Off Fares, $50 OBC, up to $500 Instant Savings, Free Specialty Dining + Kids Sail Free!

Alaska, from Vancouver

view map

8/25/23

Radiance of the Seas

1,220 Reviews
Avoya Travel
82
82

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$71/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Kids Sail Free
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Alaska
Royal Caribbean International
Avoya Travel
Customize Your Deal Score
Answer three simple questions and see scores based on your preferences
Ending today
7
'Cruises'
7

$287 pp
4-Nt. Bahamas – Up to $1,050 to Spend & No Deposit Required

Bahamas, from Miami

view map

10/23/23

Freedom of the Seas

2,376 Reviews
CruiseWise
74
74

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$72/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
No Deposit
$75 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Bahamas
Royal Caribbean International
CruiseWise
#7 in the US today
Ending in 2 days
8
'Cruises'
8

$2,899 pp
7nt Hawaii Balcony: exclusive $250 OBC & free tips + 35% off, free drinks, excursions, dining

Hawaii, from Honolulu

view map

8/19/23

Pride of America

2,298 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
85
85

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$414/night · Balcony
Inclusions
Drinks
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Discount - Airfare
Free Gratuities
$250 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Discount - Shore Excursions
Hawaii
Norwegian Cruise Line
CruisesOnly.com
Luxury Deal
9
'Cruises'
9

$5,500 pp
30% Off Society Islands & Tuamotus

South Pacific, from Tahiti (Papeete)

view map

1/24/24

Paul Gauguin

309 Reviews
Paul Gauguin
74
74

Deal Score Analysis

Price
$550/night · Inside
Inclusions
Basic Drinks
Gratuities
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Discount - Airfare
South Pacific
Paul Gauguin Cruises
Paul Gauguin

Want more deals like this?

Sign up for our weekly emails

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

Portugal Cruise Deals

Know where you want to go but can't find a cruise deal that fits your budget? Whether you're hunting for Europe cruise deals or cheap Mediterranean cruises, there are plenty of bargains out there. You just have to know where and how to look.

Use Cruise Critic's Deal Score to quickly see how good your deal is, no matter where in the world you want to sail. With fare discounts, onboard credits, upgrades, and other discounts all factored into our score, you'll know just how much you're saving on your vacation in Aruba or your bucket-list cruise to the Greek Islands.

What's more? You'll be able to take your pick from a huge variety of deals across cruise lines and ships around the world. Whether you want the amenities and entertainment of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) and Celebrity Cruises, or something more intimate -- like a luxury cruise in the Bahamas -- there's a deal out there for you.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

More Filters

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map