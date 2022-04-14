  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

3-5 Day Cruise Deals

#3 in the US today
Last-Minute Deal
Ending today
1
'Cruises'
1
'Cruises'

$219 pp 3-Nt. Bahamas Balcony – Free Drinks, Free Wi-Fi & Kids Sail Free

MSC Divina

1,782 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
90
Offer breakdown
Price
$73/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount
Free Drinks
Free Cabin Upgrade
Free Wifi
Bahamas
MSC Cruises
Departure Date: 4/14/22
CruiseWise
#7 in the US today
2
'Cruises'
2
'Cruises'

$299 pp 4-Nt Caribbean Balcony | Exclusive pre-paid tips, $100 onboard credit, more

Carnival Conquest

1,525 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
Deal score
88
Offer breakdown
Price
$75/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$240 Fare Discount
Free Gratuities
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Reduced Deposit
Caribbean
Carnival Cruise Line
Departure Date: 12/05/22
CruisesOnly.com
#11 in the US today
Last-Minute Deal
Ending today
3
'Cruises'
3
'Cruises'

$362 pp 3-Nt Bahamas Balcony w/ Up to $1,500 to Spend, 30% off All Fares & More

Freedom of the Seas

2,349 Reviews
CheapCruises.com
Deal score
80
Offer breakdown
Price
$121/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$357 Fare Discount
Free Gift Card
Other
Bahamas
Royal Caribbean International
Departure Date: 4/22/22
CheapCruises.com
#12 in the US today
Ending today
4
'Cruises'
4
'Cruises'

$479 pp 5-Nt. Caribbean Balcony w/No Deposit, Up to $1,500 to Spend, 30% Off & More

Mariner of the Seas

1,269 Reviews
CheapCruises.com
Deal score
80
Offer breakdown
Price
$96/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$450 Fare Discount
No Deposit
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Caribbean - Eastern
Royal Caribbean International
Departure Date: 9/24/22
CheapCruises.com
#13 in the US today
Last-Minute Deal
Ending today
5
'Cruises'
5
'Cruises'

$418 pp 4-Nt. Bahamas Balcony w/ Up to $1,500 to Spend + 30% Off All Fares & More

Independence of the Seas

1,633 Reviews
Cruises.com
Deal score
79
Offer breakdown
Price
$105/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$400 Fare Discount
Free Gift Card
Other
Bahamas
Royal Caribbean International
Departure Date: 4/25/22
Cruises.com
#15 in the US today
Last-Minute Deal
Ending today
6
'Cruises'
6
'Cruises'

$414 pp 4-Nt. Bahamas Oceanview – Up to $1,025 to Spend & Free Drinks

Celebrity Summit

2,360 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
79
Offer breakdown
Price
$104/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Free Specialty Dining
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Bahamas
Celebrity Cruises
Departure Date: 4/21/22
CruiseWise
Last-Minute Deal
Ending today
7
'Cruises'
7
'Cruises'

$596 pp 5-Nt. E Caribbean Oceanview – Up to $1,100 to Spend & Free Drinks

Celebrity Summit

2,360 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
71
Offer breakdown
Price
$119/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Dining Credit
Free Gratuities
$75 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Caribbean - Eastern
Celebrity Cruises
Departure Date: 4/16/22
CruiseWise
Ending today
8
'Cruises'
8
'Cruises'

$644 pp 5-Nt. Caribbean Balcony w/ Free Tips for 2, Up to $1,500 to Spend & More

Carnival Sunrise

137 Reviews
CheapCruises.com
Deal score
70
Offer breakdown
Price
$129/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Cabin Upgrade
Free Gratuities
Free Gift Card
Other
Caribbean - Eastern
Carnival Cruise Line
Departure Date: 6/04/22
CheapCruises.com
Ending today
9
'Cruises'
9
'Cruises'

$319 pp 4-Nt. Bahamas Balcony – Up to $1,000 to Spend & Free Gratuities

Carnival Liberty

1,513 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
69
Offer breakdown
Price
$80/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount
Free Cabin Upgrade
Free Gratuities
$25 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Bahamas
Carnival Cruise Line
Departure Date: 9/19/22
CruiseWise
Last-Minute Deal
Ending today
10
'Cruises'
10
'Cruises'

$495 pp 5-Nt. Caribbean w/ Up to $1,600 to Spend + Free Drinks, Wi-Fi & More

Celebrity Summit

2,360 Reviews
Cruises.com
Deal score
61
Offer breakdown
Price
$99/night · Inside
Inclusions
Inclusions
Basic Drinks
Gratuities
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Specialty Dining
$25 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Caribbean - Western
Celebrity Cruises
Departure Date: 4/16/22
Cruises.com
Last-Minute Deal
Ending today
11
'Cruises'
11
'Cruises'

$199 pp 3-Nt. Ensenada Balcony – Up to $1,000 to Spend & 30% Off Fares

Navigator of the Seas

2,230 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
48
Offer breakdown
Price
$66/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount
Free Cabin Upgrade
$25 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Baja California
Royal Caribbean International
Departure Dates: 5/13/22 - 5/20/22
CruiseWise
Last-Minute Deal
Ending today
12
'Cruises'
12
'Cruises'

$189 pp 5-Nt. E Caribbean – Up to $1,000 to Spend & 30% Off All Guests

Mariner of the Seas

1,269 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
48
Offer breakdown
Price
$38/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount
$25 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Caribbean - Eastern
Royal Caribbean International
Departure Date: 4/23/22
CruiseWise

Want more deals like this?

Sign up for our weekly emails

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

3-5 Day Cruise Deals

Does a weekend in Bermuda sound like all you need? Or maybe a full-week cruise through the Eastern Caribbean is more your speed, or two weeks cruising Alaska. No matter what kind of time you have to spare, there are plenty of cruise deals out there for you.

Cruise Critic's Deal Score does all of the hard cruise deal hunting for you. We crunch the numbers on everything from price discounts to upgrades, onboard credits, and even airfare inclusions to help you see just how good that deal you've found is. And our cruise deals aren't just limited to one or two lines. Whether a week-long luxury all-inclusive cruise experience on Viking Ocean Cruises is your style or a short and sun-filled jaunt aboard Carnival is more your speed, your perfect cruise deal is out there.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!/p>

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.