Haifa (Tel Aviv) Cruise Reviews

4.3
Very Good
145 reviews

1-10 of 145 Haifa (Tel Aviv) Cruise Reviews

Review for Sirena to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Holytour
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We docked at a commercial industrial working port. Ugly, noisy, not a relaxing view from my cabin balcony. ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Review for Viking Sky to Mediterranean

User Avatar
HTLinke
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Crusader fortress best part. ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Review for Viking Sky to Mediterranean

User Avatar
HTLinke
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

One of two best guides, very entertaining especially Jordan River, Capernaum, and ruins of Nazareth. ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Review for Norwegian Jade to Mediterranean

User Avatar
scheest
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We did everything on our own. Very good train connection to Jerusalem. Lots of buses ti Nazareth and lake Galilee. ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Review for Norwegian Jade to Mediterranean

User Avatar
donnabob
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Israel is interesting but if you have no religious background you may not appreciate it. Jerusalem was crazy, jammed full of people, if you don't love shuffling slowly forward to look at some relic you may want to skip it. The Dead Sea was the highlight at this port. ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Review for Viking Sky to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Hairmimi
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Nice to be in the country, and experience a bit of the humble environment ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Review for Viking Sky to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Cgray410
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Easy to get to gardens and cafes on our own. We were able to reschedule our Masada and Dead Sea excursion so we were quite pleased with the crews efforts ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Review for Marina to Mediterranean

User Avatar
brellis
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

3 days in port, did it all! ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Celebrity Infinity to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
EmsMom
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We didn't go in the water.....crowded and unappealing. ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Review for Celebrity Infinity to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Franpi
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

When in Ashdod we also went to Jaffa and Cesare. In Haifa : Mount of Beatitudes, Lake of Tiberiade and Nazareth. ...
Sail Date: September 2019

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.