Sirena Review

4.5 / 5.0
261 reviews
Editor Rating
4.5
Very Good
Overall
Carolyn Spencer Brown
Contributor

Sirena, which debuted in April 2016, is the fourth of defunct Renaissance Cruises' R-class vessels to join the Oceania Cruises fleet. (The others are Regatta, Insignia and Nautica.) In many ways, it's identical to its siblings, with key attributes being its small size and ability to offer itineraries in both marquee and out-of-the-way ports.

After acquiring the ship from Princess Cruises (where it had sailed as Ocean Princess), Oceania gave the ship a major refurbishment, and the 1990s-built vessel now feels almost brand new. Special attention was paid to revamping all cabins with new soft goods and upholstery, upgrading restaurant galleys and modernizing decor, and completely re-outfitting the beautiful teak-lined pool deck.

Sirena got some extra modifications as well. Suites were completely redecorated and in some cases, as with its top-of-the-line owners' accommodations, were reconstructed to offer an airier feel. In light of the popularity of the Red Ginger Asian-fusion restaurant on larger siblings Marina and Riviera, Sirena is the first R-class vessel to get its own dedicated version. (This was done by combining two popular eateries, the Italian Toscana and meat-lovers Polo Grill into one, now called the Tuscan Steakhouse, and adding Red Ginger in the now-vacant spot.)

In other culinary news, Sirena is the first Oceania ship to try out a new concept at lunch. Jacques Bistro, hosted in the Grand Restaurant every day but embarkation day, offers French fare via menus that rotate every 14 days.

Oceania's Sirena is a great ship if small size matters and if you want a cozy and elegant yet unpretentious home base while you spend long days exploring ports of call.

Pros

Cozy, small ship with excellent cuisine

Cons

Standard cabins are small; weak enrichment program

Bottom Line

Port-intensive itineraries in an upmarket setting

About

Passengers: 684
Crew: 373
Passenger to Crew: 1.83:1
Launched: 2002
Shore Excursions: 1499

Sails To

Western Caribbean, Eastern Mediterranean, Mediterranean, Europe, Baltic Sea, Eastern Caribbean, Southern Caribbean, British Isles & Western Europe, South America, Panama Canal & Central America

Sails From

Miami, Istanbul, Monaco, Monte Carlo, Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Rome, Civitavecchia, Barcelona, Lisbon, Venice, Southampton, Southampton, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Barbados, Bilbao, Manhattan, Tenerife, Messina, Seville (Cadiz), Dublin, Reykjavik, Hamburg, Cartagena, San Juan, Oslo

Fellow Passengers

Oceania markets mainly to English-speaking travelers from the United States, Canada, the U.K. and Australia. Passengers typically are seasoned travelers in the 50-plus demographic.

Oceania Sirena Dress Code

Plan for country club casual, and you'll be fine. Casual tropical wear is the norm during the days onboard. Pack pretty, flowing skirt/pants outfits for women, and jackets and maybe one tie for men for evening attire. There are no formal nights, though many passengers do dress for the welcome dinner.

Sirena Inclusions

Gratuities are not included in the cruise fare. Passengers in standard category cabins pay $16 per person, per day. Those in suites, all of which have butler service, pay $23 per person, per day.

Dining at all restaurants onboard Oceania Sirena is included in fares; there are no service fees levied. While alcohol costs extra, soft drinks, bottled water and coffee drinks are complimentary.

Oceania has evolved into a more inclusive cruise experience with its OLife Choice promotion. Passengers can choose an inclusion from a list that includes a beverage package, shipboard credit or shore excursions.

More about Oceania Sirena

Where does Oceania Sirena sail from?

Oceania Sirena departs from Miami, Istanbul, Monaco, Monte Carlo, Piraeus, Piraeus, Laviron, Rome, Civitavecchia, Barcelona, Lisbon, Venice, Southampton, Southampton, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Barbados, Bilbao, Manhattan, Tenerife, Messina, Seville (Cadiz), Dublin, Reykjavik, Hamburg, Cartagena, San Juan, and Oslo

Where does Oceania Sirena sail to?

Oceania Sirena cruises to Miami, Costa Maya, Harvest Caye, Roatan, Cozumel, Istanbul, Kusadasi, Nafplion, Katakolon (Olympia), Dubrovnik, Ancona, Venice, Monaco (Monte Carlo), Rome (Civitavecchia), Sorrento, Rhodes, Antalya, Patmos, Athens (Piraeus), Salerno, Olbia, Florence (Livorno), Sanary-Sur-Mer, Palma de Mallorca (Majorca), Barcelona, Alicante, Lanzarote, Tenerife, Las Palmas (Gran Canaria), Tangier, Lisbon, Seville, Gibraltar, Almeria, Ibiza, Corfu, Bodrum, Santorini, Mykonos, Limassol, Syros, Malta (Valletta), Taormina (Messina), Madeira (Funchal), Hamilton, Haifa (Tel Aviv), Jerusalem (Ashdod), Southampton, Hamburg, Kiel, Copenhagen, Gdansk (Warsaw), Helsinki, Stockholm, Tallinn, Riga, Visby, Berlin, Klaipeda, Travemunde (Lubeck), Oslo, Rouen, Dover, Antwerp, Amsterdam, San Juan, St. Barts, Dominica, Grenada, Barbados, Guadeloupe, St. Maarten, Great Stirrup Cay, Aruba, Curacao, St. Lucia, St. Kitts (Port Zante), Brugge (Bruges), London (Greenwich, Tower Bridge, Tilbury), Dublin, Cobh (Cork), Bordeaux, Bilbao, New York (Manhattan), Antigua, Bonaire, Martinique, St. Vincent, Agadir, Casablanca, Saint-Malo, Edinburgh (South Queensferry), Kirkwall, Greenock (Glasgow), Belfast, Holyhead, Waterford, Plymouth, La Coruna, Porto (Leixoes), Portofino, Marseille, Falmouth, Lerwick (Shetland Islands), Trondheim, Alesund, Gothenburg, Akureyri, Isafjord, Reykjavik, Stavanger, Skagen, Santo Tomas de Castilla, Puerto Limon, Cartagena (Colombia), Santa Marta, Grand Cayman (Georgetown), Colon (Cristobal), Scarborough, Iles des Saintes, Sete, Belize City, Jost Van Dyke, Nassau, Santarem, Manaus, Port of Spain (Trinidad), Tortola, Valencia, Saint-Tropez, Kotor, Split, Koper, Portsmouth (England), Paris, Alta, Tromso, Invergordon (Inverness), Argostoli (Kefalonia), Positano (Amalfi), and Corsica (Ajaccio)

How much does it cost to go on Oceania Sirena?

Cruises on Oceania Sirena start from $1,399 per person.

Is Oceania Sirena a good ship to cruise on?

Oceania Sirena won 8 awards over the years.
Oceania Sirena Cruiser Reviews

Panama Potpourri

Sirena does not have metal walls. Our stateroom attendant was Jorinda and she did an exceptional job.Read More
Lego

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Best O Cruise Ever

Sirena, one of the smaller O ships, is also a good size for us. We selected a penthouse suite right by the aft elevators; so we were super close to all restaurants and Martini's.Read More
Sny

6-10 Cruises

Age 80s

Wonderful Cruise after 2 years!

All and all, we really enjoyed our cruise on the Sirena, despite the small room and bath. If I went on Sirena again, I would choose a penthouse suite for the larger room and bath.Read More
jeriram

10+ Cruises

Age 20s

Enjoyable return to cruising

Sirena is a nice ship but I would avoid it in the future unless the itinerary is outstanding. Like Regents Navigator, the sports deck is at the bow end and unusable unless in port.Read More
zanzan

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Oceania Cruises Fleet
Regatta
405 reviews
