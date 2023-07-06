After acquiring the ship from Princess Cruises (where it had sailed as Ocean Princess), Oceania gave the ship a major refurbishment, and the 1990s-built vessel now feels almost brand new. Special attention was paid to revamping all cabins with new soft goods and upholstery, upgrading restaurant galleys and modernizing decor, and completely re-outfitting the beautiful teak-lined pool deck.

Sirena got some extra modifications as well. Suites were completely redecorated and in some cases, as with its top-of-the-line owners' accommodations, were reconstructed to offer an airier feel. In light of the popularity of the Red Ginger Asian-fusion restaurant on larger siblings Marina and Riviera, Sirena is the first R-class vessel to get its own dedicated version. (This was done by combining two popular eateries, the Italian Toscana and meat-lovers Polo Grill into one, now called the Tuscan Steakhouse, and adding Red Ginger in the now-vacant spot.)

In other culinary news, Sirena is the first Oceania ship to try out a new concept at lunch. Jacques Bistro, hosted in the Grand Restaurant every day but embarkation day, offers French fare via menus that rotate every 14 days.

Oceania's Sirena is a great ship if small size matters and if you want a cozy and elegant yet unpretentious home base while you spend long days exploring ports of call.