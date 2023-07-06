With so much going on, Norwegian Epic is a cruise ship with broad appeal. The ship was one of the first at sea to be referred to as Las Vegas-esque and it's no wonder. With more than a dozen restaurants, shows that range from Broadway to The Beatles, an active casino and outdoor attractions that include water slides and rock climbing walls, there's enough to keep cruisers busy from sunup to well past sundown.
Epic's passengers delight in all the choices; they're onboard to have fun and they do so in spades, though the ship does provide a handful of quiet spots for those looking for a more relaxed vacation. Either way, be prepared to rub elbows with your fellow passengers as the most popular shows, restaurants, bars and activities are always full -- no time for napping on an Epic cruise
As with a visit to any city, Epic's passengers need to plan ahead to make the most of their time onboard. Dinners and shows should be booked ahead of sailing or you may find yourself on the outside looking in. Lines are common, and much of the onboard experience, particularly dining, costs extra.
Besides the families, couples and groups of friends who make up the bulk of Norwegian Epic's passengers, you'll also find a fair number of solo cruisers on the ship. With no supplemental fees for its single studio cabins and a lounge designed to help single travelers meet other passengers, the ship is a standout for solo cruisers.
Unless you're doing something wrong, you won't leave this ship feeling hungry or bored.
Two dining rooms, meals at O'Sheehan's and the buffet
All theater shows, except for those in the Spiegel Tent
Use of the Aqua Park and mini-golf
Access to Spice H2O adults-only sun deck
Most daily activities unless noted below
Use of the gym
Gratuities ($14.99 per person, per day or $17.99 per person, per day for those staying in suites)
Automatic beverage and spa tips (20 percent for both)
All drinks *except* ice water, tea (including iced tea), coffee and select juices in the buffet
Cirque Dreams dinner shows
Spa treatments and most fitness classes
Shore excursions
Wi-Fi
Late night (after 10:30 p.m.) group babysitting
Activities including, but not limited to, wine and whiskey tastings, bowling at O'Sheehan's, arcade games and bingo
Photos and artwork
Daytime: Casual is the way to go, with shorts, capri pants, jeans, collared shirts, T-shirts and swimwear the norm.
Evening: You'll see women in casual dresses, skirts, and pants and blouses, and men in slacks or "nice" shorts and collared, sports or button-down shirts. On the optional formal night, you'll spot men in jackets, button-up shirts (with or without ties) and women in cocktail dresses and elegant pantsuits.
Not permitted: Beach-style shorts and ripped jeans are not permitted in the main dining rooms.
For more information, visit Cruise Line Dress Codes: Norwegian Cruise Line.
