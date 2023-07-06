  • Write a Review
Norwegian Epic Review

4.5 / 5.0
4,321 reviews
Editor Rating
4.5
Very Good
Overall
John Deiner
Contributor

With so much going on, Norwegian Epic is a cruise ship with broad appeal. The ship was one of the first at sea to be referred to as Las Vegas-esque and it's no wonder. With more than a dozen restaurants, shows that range from Broadway to The Beatles, an active casino and outdoor attractions that include water slides and rock climbing walls, there's enough to keep cruisers busy from sunup to well past sundown.

Epic's passengers delight in all the choices; they're onboard to have fun and they do so in spades, though the ship does provide a handful of quiet spots for those looking for a more relaxed vacation. Either way, be prepared to rub elbows with your fellow passengers as the most popular shows, restaurants, bars and activities are always full -- no time for napping on an Epic cruise

As with a visit to any city, Epic's passengers need to plan ahead to make the most of their time onboard. Dinners and shows should be booked ahead of sailing or you may find yourself on the outside looking in. Lines are common, and much of the onboard experience, particularly dining, costs extra.

Besides the families, couples and groups of friends who make up the bulk of Norwegian Epic's passengers, you'll also find a fair number of solo cruisers on the ship. With no supplemental fees for its single studio cabins and a lounge designed to help single travelers meet other passengers, the ship is a standout for solo cruisers.

Unless you're doing something wrong, you won't leave this ship feeling hungry or bored.

Pros

Jam-packed with 24/7 entertainment for singles, couples, families and groups

Cons

Confusing corridors and congested main decks

Bottom Line

Fun, fun, fun for everyone

About

Passengers: 4100
Crew: 1738
Passenger to Crew: 2.36:1
Launched: 2010
Shore Excursions: 762

Sails To

Mediterranean, Eastern Mediterranean, Western Caribbean, Eastern Caribbean, Western Mediterranean, Caribbean, Europe

Sails From

Barcelona, Rome, Civitavecchia, Haifa, Venice, Marseille, Lisbon, Port Canaveral, Manhattan, Toulon

Inclusions

Included with your cruise fare:

  • Two dining rooms, meals at O'Sheehan's and the buffet

  • All theater shows, except for those in the Spiegel Tent

  • Use of the Aqua Park and mini-golf

  • Access to Spice H2O adults-only sun deck

  • Most daily activities unless noted below

  • Use of the gym

Not included with your cruise fare:

  • Gratuities ($14.99 per person, per day or $17.99 per person, per day for those staying in suites)

  • Automatic beverage and spa tips (20 percent for both)

  • All drinks *except* ice water, tea (including iced tea), coffee and select juices in the buffet

  • Cirque Dreams dinner shows

  • Spa treatments and most fitness classes

  • Shore excursions

  • Wi-Fi

  • Late night (after 10:30 p.m.) group babysitting

  • Activities including, but not limited to, wine and whiskey tastings, bowling at O'Sheehan's, arcade games and bingo

  • Photos and artwork

Norwegian Epic Dress Code

Daytime: Casual is the way to go, with shorts, capri pants, jeans, collared shirts, T-shirts and swimwear the norm.

Evening: You'll see women in casual dresses, skirts, and pants and blouses, and men in slacks or "nice" shorts and collared, sports or button-down shirts. On the optional formal night, you'll spot men in jackets, button-up shirts (with or without ties) and women in cocktail dresses and elegant pantsuits.

Not permitted: Beach-style shorts and ripped jeans are not permitted in the main dining rooms.

For more information, visit Cruise Line Dress Codes: Norwegian Cruise Line.

More about Norwegian Epic

Where does Norwegian Epic sail from?

Norwegian Epic departs from Barcelona, Rome, Civitavecchia, Haifa, Venice, Marseille, Lisbon, Port Canaveral, Manhattan, and Toulon

Where does Norwegian Epic sail to?

Norwegian Epic cruises to Barcelona, Corsica (Ajaccio), Rome (Civitavecchia), Naples, Florence (Livorno), Cannes, Palma de Mallorca (Majorca), Santorini, Athens (Piraeus), Corfu, Malta (Valletta), Taormina (Messina), Mykonos, Kusadasi, Istanbul, Patmos, Rhodes, Limassol, Jerusalem (Ashdod), Haifa (Tel Aviv), Split, Venice, Koper, Dubrovnik, Malaga, Seville, Lisbon, Marseille, Kotor, Ravenna (Bologna), Villefranche, Madeira (Funchal), Tenerife, Las Palmas (Gran Canaria), Lanzarote, Agadir, Casablanca, Gibraltar, Ibiza, Port Canaveral (Orlando), Cozumel, Grand Cayman (Georgetown), Ocho Rios, Great Stirrup Cay, St. Thomas, Tortola, San Juan, New York (Manhattan), King's Wharf, Ponta Delgada, Cartagena (Spain), Roatan, Harvest Caye, Amber Cove (Puerto Plata), Alicante, Falmouth, Trieste, Toulon, and Salerno

How much does it cost to go on Norwegian Epic?

Cruises on Norwegian Epic start from $349 per person.

Is Norwegian Epic a good ship to cruise on?

Norwegian Epic won 4 awards over the years.
Norwegian Epic Cruiser Reviews

Nothing Epic about this ship but the lines

Norwegian Epic Review 7 Day Southern Caribbean Week of 3/12/23-3/19/23 I just returned from a 7 day Spring Break cruise on Norwegian Epic, Here are my thoughts on the trip.Read More
Wayne813

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

Our experience on Epic was great!

Unlike so many reviews I read, we had a great time and had great service on Norwegian Epic.Read More
wifeofaplumber

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Excellent Cruise in the Haven on the EPIC

We are Sapphire members with Norwegian . We chose this cruise because we have never taken a Southern Carribean cruise. We booked the Haven 2 bedroom Villa.Read More
dacoman

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Free Airfare made it worth it, but barely

And even though we had ports of call in some of the Caribbean’s best diving locales, Norwegian unbelievably did not provide diving excursions.Read More
Rbw111

First Time Cruiser

Age 40s

