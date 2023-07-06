Epic's passengers delight in all the choices; they're onboard to have fun and they do so in spades, though the ship does provide a handful of quiet spots for those looking for a more relaxed vacation. Either way, be prepared to rub elbows with your fellow passengers as the most popular shows, restaurants, bars and activities are always full -- no time for napping on an Epic cruise

As with a visit to any city, Epic's passengers need to plan ahead to make the most of their time onboard. Dinners and shows should be booked ahead of sailing or you may find yourself on the outside looking in. Lines are common, and much of the onboard experience, particularly dining, costs extra.

Besides the families, couples and groups of friends who make up the bulk of Norwegian Epic's passengers, you'll also find a fair number of solo cruisers on the ship. With no supplemental fees for its single studio cabins and a lounge designed to help single travelers meet other passengers, the ship is a standout for solo cruisers.

Unless you're doing something wrong, you won't leave this ship feeling hungry or bored.