Odyssey of the Seas is an action-packed ship designed for families, though adults will enjoy it just as much as the kids do. With a huge variety of activities and venues, it will appeal to all sorts of tastes, whether you're seeking adventure or a bit of rejuvenation.

The Odyssey of the Seas Deck Plan Feels Exciting and Unique

The Royal Caribbean Odyssey of the Seas deck plan blends sophistication with fun. We love the elevated approach this ship takes to the cruise line's Royal Promenade, for example, creating a chic space that's a visual sensation, while still bringing on the excitement.

Its innovative method in designing spaces -- especially the wow-inducing Two70 venue -- feels new and contemporary. The ship's unflinching approach to exposing its guests to exciting concepts is a breath of fresh air; we're sure passengers will leave having seen and done things they haven't anywhere else. We especially enjoyed the art throughout; we literally were stopping in stairwells to look at each piece. Additionally, our favorite activity on the ship was the VR venue adjacent to the SeaPlex, which had us laughing uproariously at ourselves by the end; it's a don't-miss.

Despite the Odyssey of the Seas size, which is large, great care has been taken to ensure passenger flow doesn't feel congested. With so many spots to enjoy onboard – including a huge pool deck – guests tend to find their favorites and stick with them. And multiple shows in the main entertainment venues are offered on various nights, so it's easy to work out a schedule that suits you without running up against crowds. For reference, the Odyssey of the Seas capacity is 4,198 passengers at double occupancy.

With Odyssey of the Seas, Royal Caribbean has given guests a cruise ship that seamlessly blends fun, technology and even a little luxury. The cruise line thought of all the little details along the way so cruisers won't have to once they're onboard. The result? A vacation that feels like a real getaway.

Odyssey of the Seas Rooms are Smart and Contemporary

Odyssey of the Seas cabins are excellent, designed to be comfortable and maximize space. No matter the stateroom category, you'll sail in cabins that are modern and offer lots of storage space. It's an approach we'd love to see replicated across the industry. Popular cabins include Odyssey of the Seas balcony room and Junior Suite options.

Free Restaurants on Odyssey of the Seas Deliver on Quality

When it comes to dining, again the Odyssey of the Seas cruise ship stands out for its variety. Passengers could be content to eat at the included restaurants for the duration of their cruise, though we recommend trying a specialty option or two. At the top is Giovanni's Kitchen, an Italian restaurant that delivers on fantastic service and surprisingly authentic dishes that aspire to be shared.

Health & Safety on Odyssey of the Seas

Passengers 12 and older sailing on Odyssey of the Seas must be fully vaccinated, with the final dose administered at least 14 days before sailing. All guests 2 and older -- regardless of vaccination status -- must take a COVID-19 test no more than two days before arriving at the departure port. Odyssey of the Seas is sailing at reduced capacity to encourage physical distancing onboard.

Rules are evolving and changing all the time as policies on land change as well. Consult the Royal Caribbean website for the most up-to-date information.

How Old is Odyssey of the Seas?

Odyssey of the Seas launched in July 2021.