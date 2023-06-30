Odyssey of the Seas is an action-packed ship designed for families, though adults will enjoy it just as much as the kids do. With a huge variety of activities and venues, it will appeal to all sorts of tastes, whether you're seeking adventure or a bit of rejuvenation.
The Royal Caribbean Odyssey of the Seas deck plan blends sophistication with fun. We love the elevated approach this ship takes to the cruise line's Royal Promenade, for example, creating a chic space that's a visual sensation, while still bringing on the excitement.
Its innovative method in designing spaces -- especially the wow-inducing Two70 venue -- feels new and contemporary. The ship's unflinching approach to exposing its guests to exciting concepts is a breath of fresh air; we're sure passengers will leave having seen and done things they haven't anywhere else. We especially enjoyed the art throughout; we literally were stopping in stairwells to look at each piece. Additionally, our favorite activity on the ship was the VR venue adjacent to the SeaPlex, which had us laughing uproariously at ourselves by the end; it's a don't-miss.
Despite the Odyssey of the Seas size, which is large, great care has been taken to ensure passenger flow doesn't feel congested. With so many spots to enjoy onboard – including a huge pool deck – guests tend to find their favorites and stick with them. And multiple shows in the main entertainment venues are offered on various nights, so it's easy to work out a schedule that suits you without running up against crowds. For reference, the Odyssey of the Seas capacity is 4,198 passengers at double occupancy.
With Odyssey of the Seas, Royal Caribbean has given guests a cruise ship that seamlessly blends fun, technology and even a little luxury. The cruise line thought of all the little details along the way so cruisers won't have to once they're onboard. The result? A vacation that feels like a real getaway.
Odyssey of the Seas cabins are excellent, designed to be comfortable and maximize space. No matter the stateroom category, you'll sail in cabins that are modern and offer lots of storage space. It's an approach we'd love to see replicated across the industry. Popular cabins include Odyssey of the Seas balcony room and Junior Suite options.
When it comes to dining, again the Odyssey of the Seas cruise ship stands out for its variety. Passengers could be content to eat at the included restaurants for the duration of their cruise, though we recommend trying a specialty option or two. At the top is Giovanni's Kitchen, an Italian restaurant that delivers on fantastic service and surprisingly authentic dishes that aspire to be shared.
Passengers 12 and older sailing on Odyssey of the Seas must be fully vaccinated, with the final dose administered at least 14 days before sailing. All guests 2 and older -- regardless of vaccination status -- must take a COVID-19 test no more than two days before arriving at the departure port. Odyssey of the Seas is sailing at reduced capacity to encourage physical distancing onboard.
Rules are evolving and changing all the time as policies on land change as well. Consult the Royal Caribbean website for the most up-to-date information.
Odyssey of the Seas launched in July 2021.
Meals in the main dining room, the Windjammer Cafe buffet, Solarium Bistro, Sorrento's Pizza, Cafe @ Two70, Cafe Promenade, El Loco Fresh, Coastal Kitchen (suite guests only); snacks from Sprinkles Ice Cream; and continental breakfast room service
All theater shows and most entertainment options
Many daily activities, including the FlowRider Surf Simulator, rock-climbing wall, bumper cars, virtual reality games in the SeaPlex, and SkyPad trampoline (unless otherwise noted)
Select times at the North Star and Ripcord by iFly
Use of the fitness center (but not most fitness classes and personal training)
Adventure Ocean Kids Club activities for kids ages 6 months to 17 years (some exceptions apply)
Beverages including iced tea, tap water, some juices and basic coffee
Gratuities
Soda, alcoholic and upgraded beverages, coffee from Starbucks, bottled water
Wi-Fi
Automatic gratuities for beverage, mini-bar, spa and salon purchases
Mini-bar purchases
Meals at most specialty restaurants
Spa treatments
Most fitness classes and all personal training sessions
Access to the ship's Sea Thermal suite
Additional time or select times with North Star or Ripcord by iFly
Casino
Activities like alcohol tasting events
Shore excursions
Photographs and artwork
