Odyssey of the Seas Review

5.0 / 5.0
88 reviews
See all photos
Editor Rating
5.0
Excellent
Overall
Colleen McDaniel
Editor-In-Chief

Odyssey of the Seas is an action-packed ship designed for families, though adults will enjoy it just as much as the kids do. With a huge variety of activities and venues, it will appeal to all sorts of tastes, whether you're seeking adventure or a bit of rejuvenation.

The Odyssey of the Seas Deck Plan Feels Exciting and Unique

The Royal Caribbean Odyssey of the Seas deck plan blends sophistication with fun. We love the elevated approach this ship takes to the cruise line's Royal Promenade, for example, creating a chic space that's a visual sensation, while still bringing on the excitement.

Its innovative method in designing spaces -- especially the wow-inducing Two70 venue -- feels new and contemporary. The ship's unflinching approach to exposing its guests to exciting concepts is a breath of fresh air; we're sure passengers will leave having seen and done things they haven't anywhere else. We especially enjoyed the art throughout; we literally were stopping in stairwells to look at each piece. Additionally, our favorite activity on the ship was the VR venue adjacent to the SeaPlex, which had us laughing uproariously at ourselves by the end; it's a don't-miss.

Despite the Odyssey of the Seas size, which is large, great care has been taken to ensure passenger flow doesn't feel congested. With so many spots to enjoy onboard – including a huge pool deck – guests tend to find their favorites and stick with them. And multiple shows in the main entertainment venues are offered on various nights, so it's easy to work out a schedule that suits you without running up against crowds. For reference, the Odyssey of the Seas capacity is 4,198 passengers at double occupancy.

With Odyssey of the Seas, Royal Caribbean has given guests a cruise ship that seamlessly blends fun, technology and even a little luxury. The cruise line thought of all the little details along the way so cruisers won't have to once they're onboard. The result? A vacation that feels like a real getaway.

Odyssey of the Seas Rooms are Smart and Contemporary

Odyssey of the Seas cabins are excellent, designed to be comfortable and maximize space. No matter the stateroom category, you'll sail in cabins that are modern and offer lots of storage space. It's an approach we'd love to see replicated across the industry. Popular cabins include Odyssey of the Seas balcony room and Junior Suite options.

Free Restaurants on Odyssey of the Seas Deliver on Quality

When it comes to dining, again the Odyssey of the Seas cruise ship stands out for its variety. Passengers could be content to eat at the included restaurants for the duration of their cruise, though we recommend trying a specialty option or two. At the top is Giovanni's Kitchen, an Italian restaurant that delivers on fantastic service and surprisingly authentic dishes that aspire to be shared.

Health & Safety on Odyssey of the Seas

Passengers 12 and older sailing on Odyssey of the Seas must be fully vaccinated, with the final dose administered at least 14 days before sailing. All guests 2 and older -- regardless of vaccination status -- must take a COVID-19 test no more than two days before arriving at the departure port. Odyssey of the Seas is sailing at reduced capacity to encourage physical distancing onboard.

Rules are evolving and changing all the time as policies on land change as well. Consult the Royal Caribbean website for the most up-to-date information.

How Old is Odyssey of the Seas?

Odyssey of the Seas launched in July 2021.

About

Passengers: 4198
Crew: 1550
Passenger to Crew: 2.71:1
Launched: 2021
Shore Excursions: 629

Sails To

Western Caribbean, Eastern Mediterranean, Southern Caribbean, Eastern Caribbean, Bahamas

Sails From

Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Rome, Civitavecchia, Bayonne, Cape Liberty, Bayonne

Inclusions

Included with your cruise fare:

  • Meals in the main dining room, the Windjammer Cafe buffet, Solarium Bistro, Sorrento's Pizza, Cafe @ Two70, Cafe Promenade, El Loco Fresh, Coastal Kitchen (suite guests only); snacks from Sprinkles Ice Cream; and continental breakfast room service

  • All theater shows and most entertainment options

  • Many daily activities, including the FlowRider Surf Simulator, rock-climbing wall, bumper cars, virtual reality games in the SeaPlex, and SkyPad trampoline (unless otherwise noted)

  • Select times at the North Star and Ripcord by iFly

  • Use of the fitness center (but not most fitness classes and personal training)

  • Adventure Ocean Kids Club activities for kids ages 6 months to 17 years (some exceptions apply)

  • Beverages including iced tea, tap water, some juices and basic coffee

Not included with your cruise fare:

  • Gratuities

  • Soda, alcoholic and upgraded beverages, coffee from Starbucks, bottled water

  • Wi-Fi

  • Automatic gratuities for beverage, mini-bar, spa and salon purchases

  • Mini-bar purchases

  • Meals at most specialty restaurants

  • Spa treatments

  • Most fitness classes and all personal training sessions

  • Access to the ship's Sea Thermal suite

  • Additional time or select times with North Star or Ripcord by iFly

  • Casino

  • Activities like alcohol tasting events

  • Shore excursions

  • Photographs and artwork

More about Odyssey of the Seas

Where does Odyssey of the Seas sail from?

Odyssey of the Seas departs from Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades, Rome, Civitavecchia, Bayonne, Cape Liberty, and Bayonne

Where does Odyssey of the Seas sail to?

Odyssey of the Seas cruises to Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades), Perfect Day at CocoCay, Falmouth, Grand Cayman (Georgetown), Rome (Civitavecchia), Naples, Santorini, Athens (Piraeus), Mykonos, Kusadasi, Taormina (Messina), Aruba, Curacao, Labadee, Ponta Delgada, Malaga, Cartagena (Spain), La Spezia (Cinque Terre), Jerusalem (Ashdod), Haifa (Tel Aviv), Limassol, Rhodes, Villefranche, Palma de Mallorca (Majorca), Valencia, King's Wharf, Barcelona, Madeira (Funchal), Bayonne (Cape Liberty), Port Canaveral (Orlando), Nassau, St. Maarten, Antigua, St. Kitts (Port Zante), St. Thomas, St. Lucia, Barbados, San Juan, and Miami

How much does it cost to go on Odyssey of the Seas?

Cruises on Odyssey of the Seas start from $398 per person.
Odyssey of the Seas Cruiser Reviews

The Good, Bad & The Ugly

Odyssey was launched in 2021, so she is fairly new. We have been spoiled by Harmony of the Seas, which is a Royal Caribbean ship, but also The Escape by NCL.Read More
captainorin

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Got Covid on Odyssey of the Seas New Year's 2022 Cruise 12/30 to 1/08/23

Caught Covid on Odyssey of the Seas New Year's 2022 Cruise 12/20/22 to 1/8/23 My husband and I got Covid for the first time ever after getting off of the Odyssey of the Seas 9 day New Year's CruiseRead More
mindySUE

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Some highlights along with some low lights

Other than the cabin and crew we were not impressed by the Odyssey of the SeasRead More
Lhdive1

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Great cruise on the brand new Odyssey of the Seas!

This was a port-intensive cruise but we did have 3 seas days and a couple later morning arrivals, so we got to take advantage of most of what the ship had to offer.Read More
vivace91

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

