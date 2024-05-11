What is the best time to cruise to the Eastern Mediterranean?

If you're a fan of art and antiquities, a cruise to the Eastern Mediterranean is right up your alley. With itineraries that include the Adriatic/Dalmatian Coast, Black Sea, Greek Isles and Holy Land, the region is a treasure trove for history lovers. Ports such as Venice and Athens have their own unique flavor, while the Greek Isles, Crete and Cypress lure beachgoers. Religion in the Eastern Mediterranean is varied, do don't miss Dubrovnik's ancient churches, Istanbul's breathtaking mosques or Jerusalem's vibrant synagogues.

Lightweight, comfortable clothing and a swimsuit are essentials in the Eastern Mediterranean, as are comfortable shoes -- sandals for the beach and sneakers for city sightseeing. For visits to monasteries, temples and other religious sites, it's smart to pack a pashmina or shawl that can be used to cover heads or shoulders; skirts or dresses can still be required for women at some holy sites.

Yes, a passport is required for Americans to cruise to the Eastern Mediterranean.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the Eastern Mediterranean?

A major highlight of Eastern Mediterranean cruises is visiting historic sites like the Acropolis and Parthenon in Athens, Dubrovnik's Old Town and holy Judeo-Christian pilgrimage sites in Haifa and Jerusalem. But the region is also brimming with gorgeous beaches and incredible food to enjoy.

What are some things to do in the Eastern Mediterranean?

There are a wide variety of cruise lines offering Eastern Mediterranean cruises including Royal Caribbean, Princess, Holland America, Disney Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises and more. European lines like MSC and Costa have a big presence here, as well and luxury lines including Regent Seven Seas and Crystal. Some lines, like Azamara, offer country-intensive cruises to just one of these Eastern Mediterranean nations, like Italy or Greece. Others offer itineraries themed "holy lands" that visit notable religious sites.

Eastern Mediterranean cruises -- encompassing dozens of ports in countries like Greece, Israel, Italy and Croatia -- are generally offered from spring through fall, with the most popular time being the summer. If you have a choice, we recommend avoiding those summer months since they tend to be hot and overcrowded. For more: Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Tips .

What is the best time to cruise to the Eastern Mediterranean?

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages , per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of April 20th, 2024 .