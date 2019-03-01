Common Haifa Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from Haifa?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Silversea and Mano Cruise.
What cruise trip options do I have from Haifa?
Most commonly, cruises from Haifa go to exciting destinations such as Europe - All, World Cruise, Mediterranean, Italy, and Croatia.
How many days are cruises from Haifa?
Haifa cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from Haifa cost?
Starting at just $8,099, choose the perfect cruise from Haifa that fits your traveling desires.