  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Inside Room Cruise Deals

#9 in the US today
1
'Cruises'
1

$649 pp 7-Nt. Mediterranean – Up to $200 to Spend on Board & Free Drinks

Mediterranean, from Rome (Civitavecchia)

view map

Costa Toscana

1 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
83
Offer breakdown
Price
$93/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Mediterranean
Costa Cruises
Departure Date: 9/12/22
CruiseWise
#7 in the US today
Last-Minute Deal
2
'Cruises'
2

$449 pp 7-Nt. Alaska – Up to $1,000 to Spend, Free Drinks & 40% Off Fares

Alaska, from Seattle

view map

Discovery Princess

34 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
83
Offer breakdown
Price
$64/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
$25 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Alaska
Princess Cruises
Departure Date: 7/03/22
CruiseWise
#13 in the US today
3
'Cruises'
3
'Cruises'

$900 pp 9-Days Memphis to New Orleans, Included Pre-Cruise Hotel, Open Bars, WiFi

North America River

American Countess

22 Reviews
American Queen Voyages
Deal score
80
Offer breakdown
Price
$113/night · Inside
Inclusions
Inclusions
Guided Tour(s)
Pre-Cruise Hotel
Drinks
Transfers
Wifi
North America River
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Departure Date: 12/19/22
American Queen Voyages
#15 in the US today
4
'Cruises'
4
'Cruises'

$1,350 pp 9-Days Minneapolis to St. Louis, Included Pre-Cruise Hotel, Open Bars, WiFi

North America River

American Queen

220 Reviews
American Queen Voyages
Deal score
79
Offer breakdown
Price
$169/night · Inside
Inclusions
Inclusions
Guided Tour(s)
Pre-Cruise Hotel
Drinks
Transfers
Wifi
North America River
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Departure Date: 10/16/22
American Queen Voyages
5
'Cruises'
5

$240 pp 4-Nt. Caribbean – Up to $1,050 to Spend & Kids Sail Free

Caribbean, from Port Canaveral (Orlando)

view map

Mariner of the Seas

1,283 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
78
Offer breakdown
Price
$60/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount
Kids Sail Free
$75 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Caribbean
Royal Caribbean International
Departure Date: 12/01/22
CruiseWise
6
'Cruises'
6

$1,000 pp 8-Days Roundtrip New Orleans, Included Pre-Cruise Hotel, Open Bars, WiFi

North America River, from New Orleans

view map

American Duchess

46 Reviews
American Queen Voyages
Deal score
77
Offer breakdown
Price
$143/night · Inside
Inclusions
Inclusions
Guided Tour(s)
Pre-Cruise Hotel
Drinks
Transfers
Wifi
North America River
American Queen Voyages (formerly American Queen Steamboat Company)
Departure Date: 12/17/22
American Queen Voyages
7
'Cruises'
7

$2,899 pp 7-Nt. Tahiti Oceanview – Free Transportation Credit & More

South Pacific, from Tahiti (Papeete)

view map

Wind Spirit

100 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
75
Offer breakdown
Price
$414/night · Inside
Inclusions
Inclusions
Gratuities
Drinks
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Discount - Airfare
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
South Pacific
Windstar Cruises
Departure Date: 10/13/22
CruiseWise
8
'Cruises'
8

$2,399 pp 10-Nt. Caribbean – Free Gratuities, Free Drinks & More

Caribbean, from Barbados

view map

Sirena

235 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
71
Offer breakdown
Price
$240/night · Inside
Inclusions
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Free Specialty Dining
$800 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Caribbean
Oceania Cruises
Departure Date: 12/20/22
CruiseWise
9
'Cruises'
9

$1,499 pp 10-Nt. Caribbean – Up to $1,000 Transportation Credit & Free Tips

Caribbean, from Miami

view map

Azamara Onward

6 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
61
Offer breakdown
Price
$150/night · Inside
Inclusions
Inclusions
Gratuities
Drinks
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount
Discount - Airfare
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Caribbean
Azamara
Departure Date: 12/12/22
CruiseWise
10
'Cruises'
10

$501 pp 7-Nt. Caribbean– Up to $1,200 to Spend & Free Stateroom Upgrades

Caribbean - Eastern, from Port Canaveral (Orlando)

view map

Carnival Mardi Gras

80 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
43
Offer breakdown
Price
$72/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount
Free Cabin Upgrade
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Caribbean - Eastern
Carnival Cruise Line
Departure Date: 1/28/23
CruiseWise

Want more deals like this?

Sign up for our weekly emails

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

Inside Room Cruise Deals

Cruise ship rooms come in four categories: interior (or inside) rooms, oceanview (outside) rooms, balcony rooms and suites. Each room type includes different views, perks, and space which is factors into the overall price. Interior (or inside) cruise ship rooms are the cheapest cabins on cruise ships. They're small and may or may not have windows, though some might feature balconies overlooking a ship's main promenade. Outside rooms typically offer a window to let you enjoy the sea without prying your wallet open. The most popular rooms are balcony cabins, which give you private outdoor space to unwind away from pool deck crowds and noise.

For travelers with cash to spare, suites bring the luxury hotel treatment to sea, including perks like dedicated stewards or access to exclusive lounges, and large balconies and terraces. You'll be shelling out a pretty penny, but those seeking a top-notch cruise vacation should scope out this category. Regardless of what kind of cabin you are looking for, Cruise Critic sources deals for them all.

Cruise Critic's Deal Score helps you find that cheap weekend cruise by factoring everything from price discounts to upgrades, onboard credits, and package bargains into one simple-to-understand number. Use the Deal Score to find the perfect weekend cruise destination and price tag to score your much-needed weekend getaway.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.