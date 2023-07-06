  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Norwegian Joy Review

4.0 / 5.0
418 reviews
See all photos
Editor Rating
4.0
Very Good
Overall
Dori Saltzman
Contributor

Norwegian Joy is packed with engaging activities and spaces, and while there's no doubt it has quiet areas -- such as the gorgeous and serene Observation Lounge -- the ship's character is driven more by all there is to do than anything else.

Maybe it's the ship's name that gets everyone in the mood for fun, but so many of the activities onboard are sure to put a smile on your face -- from go-kart racing and virtual reality gaming all day long to comedy, live music and the Broadway musical "Footloose" at night. Deck 8, which is lined from front to end with busy restaurants and bars is another spot where the energy level is high and everyone is having fun. Plus, the crew are among the friendliest we've encountered at sea -- you can't go 2 feet without being greeted or asked how your day is going -- and it's infectious.

But all the fun does come at a premium, and anyone sailing on Norwegian Joy should be prepared for a variety of extra costs onboard, including most of the outdoor fun (water slides are free, but that's about it), the virtual reality playroom Galaxy Pavilion and all of the specialty dining.

Longtime cruisers used to a more all-inclusive cruise experience may balk at all the extra charges, but for most people onboard, the pay-for-what-you-want system is appreciated. And all the "big kids" onboard have no problem shelling out for a few laps around the go-kart or 90 minutes shooting zombies, racing "Star Wars" pod racers or "Jeeping" it away from "Jurassic Park" dinosaurs in Galaxy.

A few notable missteps on this ship should be noted, as they certainly could color your enjoyment on the ship: Other than the suites-only pool, there are just two small pools to serve everyone onboard, plus the pool deck is one of the oddest we've seen. The two small pools are located diagonally across the deck from each other, leaving a massive open space in between. It's covered with deck chairs in warm weather, but it's a lot of wasted space and just looks weird. Additionally, there is no spa thermal suite or relaxation room. Adults can hit the Spice H2O sun deck to get away from the under-18s, but you won't get the same relaxed vibe you would in a spa thermal suite.

Pros

Great selection of dining venues, plus fun activities like go-karts, laser tag and a VR arcade.

Cons

Most dining venues and activities cost extra; and everything requires reservations.

Bottom Line

A fun ship that has plenty to keep you busy.

About

Passengers: 3804
Crew: 1821
Passenger to Crew: 2.09:1
Launched: 2017
Shore Excursions: 765

Sails To

Western Caribbean, Bermuda, Mexican Riviera, Canada & New England, Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal & Central America, Bahamas, Eastern Caribbean

Sails From

Miami, Manhattan, Los Angeles, Quebec City, Seattle, Barcelona, Southampton, Southampton

Inclusions

Included with your cruise fare:

  • Three main dining rooms, the buffet and The Local Bar &amp; Grill

  • All mainstage theater shows and comedy in the Social

  • Use of the pool, hot tubs and water slides

  • Daily activities, unless noted below

  • Use of the gym, but not most classes

Not included with your cruise fare:

  • Gratuities ($14.99 per person, per day, or $17.99 per person, per day, for those staying in suites)

  • Automatic beverage and spa tips (20 percent for both)

  • All drinks beyond water, tea (including iced tea), coffee and select juices in the buffet

  • Spa treatments

  • Shore excursions

  • Wi-Fi

  • Activities including, but not limited to, the Galaxy Pavilion, go-karts, laser tag, tastings (wine, whiskey, beer)

  • Vibe Beach Club sun deck

  • Photos and artwork

Norwegian Joy Dress Code

Daytime: Casual, with jeans, shorts and tees most common inside the ship and bathing suits and cover-ups on the pool deck.

Evening: The dress code at night is the same as during the day: casual. Norwegian Cruise Line doesn't have any official formal nights, but passengers are encouraged to dress up for the line's Norwegian's Night Out. Long pants (including dark jeans) and collared shirts for men, and dresses for women are the norm that night. If you want to be prepared for any theme nights, bring along a few glow party, cowboy and 60s/70s/80s regalia along with you; that way you've got your bases covered.

Not permitted: Bathing suits are not permitted in any of the dining venues, but beyond that pretty much anything goes. Le Bistro, Cagney's and Ocean Blue do maintain a dress code, however; you'll need long pants and a collared shirt for the guys, and nice pants or a skirt with blouse, or dress for the ladies.

For more information, visit Cruise Line Dress Codes: Norwegian Cruise Line.

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get Norwegian Joy price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

Find a Norwegian Joy Cruise from $449

Any Month

More about Norwegian Joy

Where does Norwegian Joy sail from?

Norwegian Joy departs from Miami, Manhattan, Los Angeles, Quebec City, Seattle, Barcelona, Southampton, and Southampton

Where does Norwegian Joy sail to?

Norwegian Joy cruises to Miami, Roatan, Harvest Caye, Costa Maya, Cozumel, New York (Manhattan), King's Wharf, Los Angeles, Cabo San Lucas, Ensenada, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan, Quebec City, Saguenay, Corner Brook, Sydney (Nova Scotia), Halifax, Boston, Portland (Maine), Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island), St. Maarten, St. Thomas, Bonaire, Aruba, Curacao, San Juan, Seattle, Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Icy Strait, Glacier Bay, Victoria, Sitka, Acapulco, Puerto Quetzal (Antigua), Cartagena (Colombia), Grand Cayman (Georgetown), Ponta Delgada, Lisbon, Valencia, Palma de Mallorca (Majorca), Barcelona, Cartagena (Spain), Seville, Great Stirrup Cay, Port Canaveral (Orlando), Nassau, Vigo, Le Havre, Southampton, Ocho Rios, Tortola, and Puerto Limon

How much does it cost to go on Norwegian Joy?

Cruises on Norwegian Joy start from $449 per person.
Norwegian Joy Cruiser Reviews

A Joy to be on Joy

I was hesitant about going on Norwegian for a second trip, but I was highly impressed with the beautiful Joy. Will definitely consider sailing them again.Read More
Granny3273

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Norwegian is Cheaping Out

Norwegian has raised the service charges from $16 to $20 per person per day.Read More
RECH

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

A Voyage of Hits and Misses

I sailed on the Norwegian Joy out of NYC on May 21st 2023 for a 7 day cruise to Bermuda. The ship docked in Bermuda over 3 days and returned to NYC on May 28th.Read More
mikeylikesit

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

One of the best cruises we've been on. Excellent food and entertainment. NCL needs to upgrade Wifi to Starlink, though.

Since we finally found a cruise that wasn't so expensive, we were excited to go on Norwegian Joy and try Norwegian again.Read More
LoveandLight

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Norwegian Cruise Line Fleet
Norwegian Sky
2,099 reviews
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map