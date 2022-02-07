  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
6-9 Day Cruise Deals

#1 in the US today
Ending today
1
'Cruises'
1
'Cruises'

$799 pp 7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony -- Up to $1,400 to Spend & Free Drinks

Norwegian Getaway

3,46 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
93
Offer breakdown
Price
$114/night · Balcony
Inclusions
Inclusions
Premium Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount
Free Fare - 2nd Guest
$275 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Caribbean
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: 7/02/22
CruiseWise
#2 in the US today
2
'Cruises'
2
'Cruises'

$899 pp 7-Nt Carib Balcony: $200 OBC, $100 gift card, free drinks, 70% off 2nd+more

Norwegian Getaway

3,46 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
Deal score
90
Offer breakdown
Price
$128/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$559 Fare Discount
Free Drinks
Free Fare - 3rd and 4th Guests
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
Free Gift Card
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Reduced Deposit
Caribbean
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Dates: 7/02/22 - 10/22/22
CruisesOnly.com
#4 in the US today
Last-Minute Deal
Ending today
3
'Cruises'
3
'Cruises'

$473 pp 7-Nt. Alaska – Up to $1,000 to Spend, Free Tips, Drinks & More

Eurodam

1,120 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
89
Offer breakdown
Price
$68/night · Inside
Inclusions
Inclusions
Premium Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Cabin Upgrade
Free Gratuities
$25 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Alaska
Holland America Line
Departure Date: 4/30/22
CruiseWise
#5 in the US today
Last-Minute Deal
4
'Cruises'
4
'Cruises'

$1,085 pp 7-Nt Alaska Balcony: $125 gift card, $200 OBC, 70% 2nd, open bar & more

Norwegian Encore

250 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
Deal score
89
Offer breakdown
Price
$155/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$690 Fare Discount
Free Drinks
Free Fare - 3rd and 4th Guests
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
Free Gift Card
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: 5/08/22
CruisesOnly.com
#6 in the US today
5
'Cruises'
5
'Cruises'

$569 pp 7-Nt Carib Balcony | Kids Sail Free, free tips, no deposit, up to $150 OBC

Liberty of the Seas

2,580 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
Deal score
88
Offer breakdown
Price
$81/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$470 Fare Discount
No Deposit
Kids Sail Free
Free Gratuities
$150 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Caribbean
Royal Caribbean International
Departure Date: 8/28/22
CruisesOnly.com
#8 in the US today
6
'Cruises'
6
'Cruises'

$724 pp 7-Nt Caribbean Balcony: Exclusive free tips & no deposit + kids sail free

Harmony of the Seas

1,983 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
Deal score
87
Offer breakdown
Price
$103/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$477 Fare Discount
No Deposit
Kids Sail Free
Free Gratuities
$150 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Caribbean
Royal Caribbean International
Departure Date: 9/18/22
CruisesOnly.com
#9 in the US today
Last-Minute Deal
Ending today
7
'Cruises'
7
'Cruises'

$994 pp 7-Nt. Alaska Balcony w/ Up to $1,900 to Spend, Free Drinks & More

Norwegian Bliss

1,230 Reviews
Cruises.com
Deal score
84
Offer breakdown
Price
$142/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$695 Fare Discount
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Other
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: 5/14/22
Cruises.com
#10 in the US today
Ending today
8
'Cruises'
8
'Cruises'

$509 pp 7-Nt. Caribbean & Bahamas – Reduced Rates, Free Drinks & Free Wi-Fi

MSC Divina

1,782 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
80
Offer breakdown
Price
$73/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Caribbean - Western
MSC Cruises
Departure Date: 10/02/22
CruiseWise
Ending today
9
'Cruises'
9
'Cruises'

$694 pp 7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony w/No Deposit, Up to $1,500 to Spend, 30% off & More

Symphony of the Seas

325 Reviews
Cruises.com
Deal score
79
Offer breakdown
Price
$99/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$640 Fare Discount
No Deposit
$50 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Caribbean - Eastern
Royal Caribbean International
Departure Date: 9/03/22
Cruises.com
#14 in the US today
Ending today
10
'Cruises'
10
'Cruises'

$1,999 pp 7-Nt. Rhine Getaway– Up to $1,200 to Spend & Reduced Airfare

Viking Eir

137 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
79
Offer breakdown
Price
$286/night · Outside
Inclusions
Inclusions
Premium Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free International Airfare
$500 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Europe - River Cruise
Viking River Cruises
Departure Date: 11/11/22
CruiseWise
Last-Minute Deal
Ending today
11
'Cruises'
11
'Cruises'

$899 pp 7-Nt Caribbean Balcony w/ Up to $1,900 to Spend, Free Drinks & More

Norwegian Breakaway

3,668 Reviews
CheapCruises.com
Deal score
78
Offer breakdown
Price
$128/night · Balcony
Inclusions
Inclusions
Basic Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$465 Fare Discount
Free Gift Card
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Caribbean - Eastern
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: 5/08/22
CheapCruises.com
Ending today
12
'Cruises'
12
'Cruises'

$4,414 pp 7-Alaska Suite – Free Transportation Credit & Free Gratuities

Seabourn Odyssey

196 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
78
Offer breakdown
Price
$631/night · Suite
Inclusions
Inclusions
Gratuities
Premium Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Discount - Airfare
$250 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Alaska
Seabourn Cruise Line
Departure Date: 7/22/22
CruiseWise
Ending today
13
'Cruises'
13
'Cruises'

$667 pp 7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony – Up to $1,050 to Spend & Free Gratuities

Liberty of the Seas

2,580 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
76
Offer breakdown
Price
$95/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount
No Deposit
Free Gratuities
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Caribbean - Western
Royal Caribbean International
Departure Date: 9/25/22
CruiseWise
Ending today
14
'Cruises'
14
'Cruises'

$3,949 pp 7-Nt Mexico Suite: up to $2,000 off, $600 gift card, drinks, shore ex +more

Seven Seas Grandeur

LuxuryOnly.com
Deal score
73
Offer breakdown
Price
$564/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$2,000 Fare Discount
Free Drinks
Free Pre-Cruise Hotel
Free Wifi
Free Gift Card
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Caribbean
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Departure Date: 12/14/23
LuxuryOnly.com
Last-Minute Deal
15
'Cruises'
15
'Cruises'

$499 pp 7-Nt. Alaska – up to $1,000 to Spend at Sea, Free Drinks & More

Discovery Princess

CruiseWise
Deal score
72
Offer breakdown
Price
$71/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
$25 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Alaska
Princess Cruises
Departure Dates: 5/08/22 - 5/15/22
CruiseWise

Last-Minute Deal
Ending today
1
'Cruises'
1
'Cruises'

$449 pp 7-Nt. Caribbean – Up to $1,000 to Spend, Free Drinks & More

Rotterdam

26 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
72
Offer breakdown
Price
$64/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Dining Credit
$25 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Caribbean
Holland America Line
Departure Date: 4/10/22
CruiseWise
2
'Cruises'
2
'Cruises'

$8,785 pp 40% Savings in Antarctica, Brand New 5 Star Expedition ship

SH Vega

Swan Hellenic
Deal score
70
Offer breakdown
Price
$976/night · Outside
Inclusions
Inclusions
Shore Excursion(s)
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$8,785 Fare Discount
Free Drinks
Free Domestic Airfare
Free Pre-Cruise Hotel
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Reduced Single Supplement
Antarctica
Swan Hellenic Cruises
Departure Dates: 11/22/22 - 12/19/22
Swan Hellenic
3
'Cruises'
3
'Cruises'

$5,578 pp Arctic - Second Guest Sails Free on Brand New All Inclusive Expedition Ship

SH Minerva

3 Reviews
Swan Hellenic
Deal score
70
Offer breakdown
Price
$797/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Fare - 2nd Guest
Free Pre-Cruise Hotel
Free Wifi
Free Transfers
Free Gratuities
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Arctic
Swan Hellenic Cruises
Departure Dates: 6/18/22 - 7/09/22
Swan Hellenic
Ending today
4
'Cruises'
4
'Cruises'

$1,129 pp 7-Nt. Italy & France – Up to $1,000 to Spend on Board & Reduced Airfare

Celebrity Edge

622 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
69
Offer breakdown
Price
$161/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$400 Fare Discount
Free Drinks
Discount - Airfare
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Mediterranean
Celebrity Cruises
Departure Dates: 6/04/22 - 9/10/22
CruiseWise
5
'Cruises'
5
'Cruises'

$1,699 pp 7-Nt. Alaska – Up to $800 to Spend, Free Gratuities & More

Regatta

377 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
68
Offer breakdown
Price
$243/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
$400 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Alaska
Oceania Cruises
Departure Date: 6/10/22
CruiseWise
Ending today
6
'Cruises'
6
'Cruises'

$2,875 pp 7-Nt Canary Islands Suite w/ tips, drinks, up to $250 OBC + $400 gift card

Seabourn Sojourn

144 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
Deal score
67
Offer breakdown
Price
$411/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Gratuities
Free Specialty Dining
Free Gift Card
$250 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Canary Islands
Seabourn Cruise Line
Departure Date: 10/23/22
LuxuryOnly.com
Ending today
7
'Cruises'
7
'Cruises'

$5,199 pp 7-Nt Greece Lux Suite: drinks, shore ex & up to $2000 bonus + $2000 savings

Seven Seas Splendor

10 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
Deal score
67
Offer breakdown
Price
$743/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$2,000 Fare Discount
Free Drinks
Free Pre-Cruise Hotel
Free Wifi
Free Gift Card
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Mediterranean
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Departure Date: 10/30/23
LuxuryOnly.com
8
'Cruises'
8
'Cruises'

$2,029 pp 7-Nt. Mediterranean Balcony – up to $1,000 transportation credit

Azamara Onward

CruiseWise
Deal score
65
Offer breakdown
Price
$290/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount
Free Drinks
Discount - Airfare
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
$500 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Mediterranean
Azamara
Departure Date: 12/11/22
CruiseWise
Ending today
9
'Cruises'
9
'Cruises'

$528 pp 7-Nt. Caribbean – Up to $1,050 to Spend & No Deposit Required

Symphony of the Seas

325 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
63
Offer breakdown
Price
$75/night · Inside
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount
No Deposit
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Caribbean - Eastern
Royal Caribbean International
Departure Date: 11/12/22
CruiseWise
Ending today
10
'Cruises'
10
'Cruises'

$1,449 pp 7-Nt Lux Caribbean Oceanview: exclusive free tips, $100 OBC, $125 gift card

Insignia

198 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
Deal score
63
Offer breakdown
Price
$207/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Free Specialty Dining
Free Gift Card
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Caribbean
Oceania Cruises
Departure Date: 12/10/22
LuxuryOnly.com
Ending today
11
'Cruises'
11
'Cruises'

$989 pp 7-Nt. Mediterranean Balcony – NEW SHIP - Up to $1,000 to Spend

Wonder of the Seas

1 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
42
Offer breakdown
Price
$141/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount
$75 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Mediterranean
Royal Caribbean International
Departure Date: 10/09/22
CruiseWise

6-9 Day Cruise Deals

Does a weekend in Bermuda sound like all you need? Or maybe a full-week cruise through the Eastern Caribbean is more your speed, or two weeks cruising Alaska. No matter what kind of time you have to spare, there are plenty of cruise deals out there for you.

Cruise Critic's Deal Score does all of the hard cruise deal hunting for you. We crunch the numbers on everything from price discounts to upgrades, onboard credits, and even airfare inclusions to help you see just how good that deal you've found is. And our cruise deals aren't just limited to one or two lines. Whether a week-long luxury all-inclusive cruise experience on Viking Ocean Cruises is your style or a short and sun-filled jaunt aboard Carnival is more your speed, your perfect cruise deal is out there.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!/p>

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.