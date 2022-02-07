Does a weekend in Bermuda sound like all you need? Or maybe a full-week cruise through the Eastern Caribbean is more your speed, or two weeks cruising Alaska. No matter what kind of time you have to spare, there are plenty of cruise deals out there for you.

Cruise Critic's Deal Score does all of the hard cruise deal hunting for you. We crunch the numbers on everything from price discounts to upgrades, onboard credits, and even airfare inclusions to help you see just how good that deal you've found is. And our cruise deals aren't just limited to one or two lines. Whether a week-long luxury all-inclusive cruise experience on Viking Ocean Cruises is your style or a short and sun-filled jaunt aboard Carnival is more your speed, your perfect cruise deal is out there.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!/p>