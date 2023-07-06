Oceania is known for its cuisine, and Regatta lives up to the reputation. While it has fewer specialty restaurants than the line's larger ships, the variety and quality of food onboard is impressive.

The ship nimbly walks a line between full-on luxury cruising and a more mass-market approach. You can tailor your experience to the style you prefer. On the one hand, every cabin is equipped with the most heavenly plush beds we've ever encountered, toiletries are by Bulgari, the luxurious spa is run by Canyon Ranch and the excellent specialty restaurants carry no surcharge. On the other hand, drinks and other extras are priced on an a la carte basis, standard cabins can be small (cozy, but small) with basic, shower-only bathrooms, and there are plenty of inside cabins. Want to dial it up? Splash out a little more for a Penthouse Suite with butler service. Add a drinks package or choose the OLife Choice option and get free internet, plus shore excursions or a beverage package. We like that flexibility.

While Regatta might attract both the more value-minded and bigger spenders, it's likely you won't be able to tell them apart. The ship has a "country club casual" dress code, and passengers tend to be low-key in dress and behavior. That same description could apply to the decor, which is what you'd find at an upscale country club -- classic and classy. The ship attracts an older crowd, thanks to longer itineraries and far-flung destinations in places like Asia, as well as around-the-world cruises. The exception is when it visits Alaska in the summer, when you might see younger cruisers.

Service is friendly and polished, whether it's your steward always calling you by name or a waiter who makes spot-on menu recommendations. Regatta's butlers are downright miracle workers, who anticipate things you haven't even thought to ask for.

One area where you'll notice a marked difference from bigger ships is entertainment. While Regatta does have a small production cast, its shows aren't going to be the most memorable part of your cruise. Guest solo performers and a versatile show band help add some variety.

If you're looking for excellent food, outstanding service, itineraries that offer overnights in port, leisurely sea days and a continual parade of different, intriguing destinations, Regatta -- and its sister ships -- are definitely worth considering.