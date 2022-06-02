  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Last Minute Cruise Deals

2022 Last Minute Norwegian Cruise Line Royal Caribbean International
1
'Cruises'
1
'Cruises'

$779 Open Bar on 7-Nt Caribbean Cruise on NCL w/ $80 OBC, WiFi, Specialty Dining

Norwegian Encore

223 Reviews
American Discount Cruises
Deal score
94
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Onboard Credit (OBC)
$80
Free Drinks
$1,386
Free Specialty Dining
$190
Free Wifi
$125
Discount - Shore Excursions
$250
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
$1,000
Discount - Airfare
-
Caribbean - Eastern
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Dates: 2/06/22 - 2/13/22
American Discount Cruises
2
'Cruises'
2
'Cruises'

$519 7-Nt. Bahamas – Onboard Spending + All Free at Sea (Includes Open Bar)

Norwegian Gem

2,478 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
92
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Onboard Credit (OBC)
$50
Other
$2,900
Bahamas
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: 1/02/22
CruiseWise
3
'Cruises'
3
'Cruises'

$569 5-Nt Cancun from Nola. Free At Sea + $10 OBC. + Save $132pp

Norwegian Breakaway

3,628 Reviews
CruiseCheap.com
Deal score
92
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Free Drinks
$570
Free Specialty Dining
$129
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
$1,138
Discount - Shore Excursions
$50
Onboard Credit (OBC)
$25
Free Wifi
$198
Caribbean - Western
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Dates: 12/12/21 - 2/12/23
CruiseCheap.com
4
'Cruises'
4
'Cruises'

$498 4-Nt. Caribbean – Get Back a $150 Transportation Credit

Celebrity Summit

2,334 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
90
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Other
$150
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
-
Free Drinks
$472
Free Gratuities
$124
Free Wifi
$120
Onboard Credit (OBC)
$150
Caribbean - Western
Celebrity Cruises
Departure Date: 12/26/21
CruiseWise
5
'Cruises'
5
'Cruises'

$388 7-Nt. Caribbean – All-in: Free Drinks & Wi-Fi, Reduced Rates

MSC Seaview

135 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
89
Other $1,100
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Other
$1,100
Caribbean - Southern
MSC Cruises
Departure Dates: 1/02/22 - 2/20/22
CruiseWise
6
'Cruises'
6
'Cruises'

$392 5-Nt. Caribbean - get back a $150 transportation credit

Celebrity Summit

2,334 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
88
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Other
$150
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
-
Free Basic Drinks
$590
Free Gratuities
$155
Free Wifi
$150
Caribbean - Western
Celebrity Cruises
Departure Date: 12/16/21
CruiseWise
7
'Cruises'
7
'Cruises'

$145 4-Nt Catalina/Ensenada on Royal Caribbean w/ 30% off, $50 OBC & more

Navigator of the Seas

2,213 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
Deal score
83
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Fare Discount
$85
Onboard Credit (OBC)
$50
Mexican Riviera
Royal Caribbean International
Departure Date: 1/31/22
CruisesOnly.com
8
'Cruises'
8
'Cruises'

$474 7-Nt. Caribbean – Onboard Spending + 30% Off All Guests

Symphony of the Seas

314 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
65
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Onboard Credit (OBC)
$25
Fare Discount
$75
Caribbean - Western
Royal Caribbean International
Departure Dates: 1/15/22 - 4/23/22
CruiseWise
9
'Cruises'
9
'Cruises'

$1,799 7-Nt. Tahiti – All-inclusive options + reimbursed travel expenses

Star Breeze

113 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
55
Other $200
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Other
$200
South Pacific
Windstar Cruises
Departure Dates: 12/09/21 - 3/31/22
CruiseWise
10
'Cruises'
10
'Cruises'

$502 7-Nt. Caribbean w/Onboard Spending + 30% Off All Guests

Oasis of the Seas

3,653 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
54
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Onboard Credit (OBC)
$50
Fare Discount
-
Caribbean - Western
Royal Caribbean International
Departure Dates: 1/09/22 - 4/24/22
CruiseWise
Cruise Critic Exclusive
11
'Cruises'
11
'Cruises'

$844 7-Nt. Caribbean w/ Drinks, Spec. Dining, WiFi, ShorEx & $75 Credit

Norwegian Joy

280 Reviews
CruCon
Deal score
50
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Free Drinks
-
Free Shore Excursion(s)
-
Free Wifi
-
Free Specialty Dining
-
Onboard Credit (OBC)
-
Caribbean
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: 1/22/22
CruCon
12
'Cruises'
12
'Cruises'

$432 7-Nt. Caribbean from $432 – Up to $75 in OBC

Oasis of the Seas

3,653 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
48
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Onboard Credit (OBC)
$75
Caribbean
Royal Caribbean International
Departure Date: 2/06/22
CruiseWise
13
'Cruises'
13
'Cruises'

$852 7-Nt. Mexico Cruise on Carnival Panorama

Carnival Panorama

88 Reviews
Expedia
Deal score
35
Offer breakdown
Offer Breakdown
Estimated Value
Other
-
Mexican Riviera
Carnival Cruise Line
Departure Date: 2/05/22
Expedia

