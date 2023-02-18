Cruise ship rooms come in four categories: interior (or inside) rooms, oceanview (outside) rooms, balcony rooms and suites. Each room type includes different views, perks, and space which is factors into the overall price. Interior (or inside) cruise ship rooms are the cheapest cabins on cruise ships. They're small and may or may not have windows, though some might feature balconies overlooking a ship's main promenade. Outside rooms typically offer a window to let you enjoy the sea without prying your wallet open. The most popular rooms are balcony cabins, which give you private outdoor space to unwind away from pool deck crowds and noise.

For travelers with cash to spare, suites bring the luxury hotel treatment to sea, including perks like dedicated stewards or access to exclusive lounges, and large balconies and terraces. You'll be shelling out a pretty penny, but those seeking a top-notch cruise vacation should scope out this category. Regardless of what kind of cabin you are looking for, Cruise Critic sources deals for them all.

Cruise Critic's Deal Score helps you find that cheap weekend cruise by factoring everything from price discounts to upgrades, onboard credits, and package bargains into one simple-to-understand number. Use the Deal Score to find the perfect weekend cruise destination and price tag to score your much-needed weekend getaway.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!