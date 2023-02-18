  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Balcony Room Cruise Deals

#1 in the US today
1
'Cruises'
1

$825 pp 7-Nt Carib Balcony: Exclusive up to $1900 OBC, 70% off 2nd, drinks & more

Caribbean, from Miami

view map

Norwegian Bliss

1,249 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
Deal score
88
Offer breakdown
Price
$118/night · Balcony
Inclusions
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$577 Fare Discount
Free Domestic Airfare
$275 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Reduced Deposit
Other
Caribbean
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: 2/18/23
CruisesOnly.com
#2 in the US today
2
'Cruises'
2

$842 pp 7Nt Bermuda Balcony: up to $1900 OBC & entry fee covered + 70% off 2nd, drinks

Bermuda, from New York (Manhattan)

view map

Norwegian Joy

318 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
Deal score
88
Offer breakdown
Price
$120/night · Balcony
Inclusions
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$590 Fare Discount
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
Discount - Airfare
Free Gift Card
$275 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Reduced Deposit
Other
Bermuda
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: 11/19/22
CruisesOnly.com
#4 in the US today
3
'Cruises'
3

$633 pp 7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony w/Up to $1,600 to Spend, Kids Sail Free, 30% Off, Up to $550 Instant Savings & More From $633

Caribbean - Eastern, from Miami

view map

Symphony of the Seas

332 Reviews
Cruises.com
Deal score
85
Offer breakdown
Price
$90/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$500 Fare Discount
Free Specialty Dining
$100 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Caribbean - Eastern
Royal Caribbean International
Departure Date: 11/26/22
Cruises.com
#3 in the US today
Last-Minute Deal
4
'Cruises'
4

$1,248 pp 7-Nt Med Balcony: Exclusive up to $1900 OBC, 70% off 2nd, drinks, 3rd & 4th free

Mediterranean, from Rome (Civitavecchia)

view map

Norwegian Epic

4,208 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
Deal score
85
Offer breakdown
Price
$178/night · Balcony
Inclusions
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$873 Fare Discount
Free Fare - 3rd and 4th Guests
$300 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Mediterranean
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Dates: 7/26/22 - 9/12/22
CruisesOnly.com
#6 in the US today
5
'Cruises'
5

$463 pp 7Nt Bahamas Balcony: Exclusive up to $1650 OBC, 30% off + kids sail free

Bahamas, from Bayonne (Cape Liberty)

view map

Oasis of the Seas

3,695 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
Deal score
84
Offer breakdown
Price
$66/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$388 Fare Discount
Kids Sail Free
Free Specialty Dining
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Bahamas
Royal Caribbean International
Departure Date: 10/16/22
CruisesOnly.com
#5 in the US today
6
'Cruises'
6

$929 pp 7Nt Alaska Balcony: Exclusive up to $1900 OBC + 70% off 2nd, free drinks & more

Alaska, from Seattle

view map

Norwegian Encore

269 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
Deal score
84
Offer breakdown
Price
$133/night · Balcony
Inclusions
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$650 Fare Discount
Free Fare - 3rd and 4th Guests
$275 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Alaska
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: 9/25/22
CruisesOnly.com
#8 in the US today
7
'Cruises'
7

$729 pp 7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony – Up to $1,400 to Spend & Free Drinks

Caribbean - Eastern, from Port Canaveral (Orlando)

view map

Norwegian Escape

2,845 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
83
Offer breakdown
Price
$104/night · Balcony
Inclusions
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Fare Discount - 3rd and 4th Guests
$250 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Caribbean - Eastern
Norwegian Cruise Line
Departure Date: 1/07/23
CruiseWise
#10 in the US today
8
'Cruises'
8

$3,699 pp 10-Nt Carib Xmas Balcony: free tips & $400 back + drinks, $800 OBC, shore excursions

Caribbean, from Barbados

view map

Sirena

235 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
Deal score
82
Offer breakdown
Price
$370/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Free Specialty Dining
Free Gift Card
$800 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Caribbean
Oceania Cruises
Departure Date: 12/20/22
LuxuryOnly.com
#11 in the US today
9
'Cruises'
9

$6,399 pp 17-Nt Far East Balcony: exclusive free tips & $1100 back + drinks, $800 OBC, shore excursions

Asia, from Yokohama

view map

Regatta

380 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
Deal score
81
Offer breakdown
Price
$376/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Free Specialty Dining
Free Gift Card
$800 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Asia
Oceania Cruises
Departure Date: 10/21/22
LuxuryOnly.com
#12 in the US today
10
'Cruises'
10

$627 pp 7Nt Caribbean Balcony on New Ship: exclusive up to $1700 OBC + 35% off

Caribbean, from Miami

view map

Carnival Celebration

CruisesOnly.com
Deal score
80
Offer breakdown
Price
$90/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$440 Fare Discount
$250 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Reduced Deposit
Caribbean
Carnival Cruise Line
Departure Date: 11/27/22
CruisesOnly.com
#14 in the US today
Last-Minute Deal
11
'Cruises'
11

$2,026 pp 7Nt Med Balcony: up to $1500 OBC & $300 off air, 60% off 2nd + drinks & tips

Mediterranean, from Rome (Civitavecchia)

view map

Celebrity Edge

636 Reviews
CruisesOnly.com
Deal score
79
Offer breakdown
Price
$289/night · Balcony
Inclusions
Inclusions
Gratuities
Drinks
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$1,215 Fare Discount
Discount - Airfare
Free Specialty Dining
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Mediterranean
Celebrity Cruises
Departure Dates: 8/27/22 - 9/17/22
CruisesOnly.com
Last-Minute Deal
12
'Cruises'
12

$2,899 pp 7Nt Baltic Lux Balcony: exclusive free tips & up to $2k back + drinks, $800 OBC

Baltic Sea, from Stockholm

view map

Marina

720 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
Deal score
70
Offer breakdown
Price
$414/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
Free Specialty Dining
Free Gift Card
$800 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Baltic Sea
Oceania Cruises
Departure Date: 8/17/22
LuxuryOnly.com
13
'Cruises'
13

$2,799 pp 7-Nt Danube Balcony: up to $500 OBC, shore excursions, wine/beer, Wifi included

Europe - River Cruise, from Passau

view map

Viking Kadlin

164 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
Deal score
69
Offer breakdown
Price
$400/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Wifi
Free Basic Drinks
$500 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Europe - River Cruise
Viking River Cruises
Departure Date: 11/06/22
LuxuryOnly.com
14
'Cruises'
14
'Cruises'

$2,029 pp 7-Nt. Mediterranean Balcony – up to $1,000 transportation credit

Mediterranean

Azamara Onward

6 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal score
65
Offer breakdown
Price
$290/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount
Free Drinks
Discount - Airfare
Free Wifi
Free Gratuities
$500 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Mediterranean
Azamara
Departure Date: 12/11/22
CruiseWise

Balcony Room Cruise Deals

Cruise ship rooms come in four categories: interior (or inside) rooms, oceanview (outside) rooms, balcony rooms and suites. Each room type includes different views, perks, and space which is factors into the overall price. Interior (or inside) cruise ship rooms are the cheapest cabins on cruise ships. They're small and may or may not have windows, though some might feature balconies overlooking a ship's main promenade. Outside rooms typically offer a window to let you enjoy the sea without prying your wallet open. The most popular rooms are balcony cabins, which give you private outdoor space to unwind away from pool deck crowds and noise.

For travelers with cash to spare, suites bring the luxury hotel treatment to sea, including perks like dedicated stewards or access to exclusive lounges, and large balconies and terraces. You'll be shelling out a pretty penny, but those seeking a top-notch cruise vacation should scope out this category. Regardless of what kind of cabin you are looking for, Cruise Critic sources deals for them all.

Cruise Critic's Deal Score helps you find that cheap weekend cruise by factoring everything from price discounts to upgrades, onboard credits, and package bargains into one simple-to-understand number. Use the Deal Score to find the perfect weekend cruise destination and price tag to score your much-needed weekend getaway.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

