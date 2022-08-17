  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Luxury Cruise Deals

#12 in the US today
1
'Cruises'
1


$2,399 pp 9Nt Med Lux Balcony: exclusive up to $2K back & $500 OBC + tips, drinks

Mediterranean, from Ravenna (Bologna)

view map

Azamara Journey

791 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
Deal Score
83
Offer breakdown
Price
$267/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Fare Discount - 2nd Guest
Free Gratuities
Free Gift Card
$500 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Other
Mediterranean
Azamara
Departure Date: 8/17/22
LuxuryOnly.com
2
'Cruises'
2


$3,899 pp 10Nt Greece/Turkey Lux Balcony: free drinks, $800 OBC, shore ex & $600 back

Mediterranean, from Athens (Piraeus)

view map

Riviera

702 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
Deal Score
76
Offer breakdown
Price
$390/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
Free Gift Card
$800 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Mediterranean
Oceania Cruises
Departure Date: 7/27/22
LuxuryOnly.com
3
'Cruises'
3


$3,999 pp 9-Nt Lux Baltic Balcony: free drinks, $800 OBC, shore ex & up to $2000 back

Baltic Sea, from Stockholm

view map

Marina

716 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
Deal Score
75
Offer breakdown
Price
$444/night · Balcony
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
Free Gift Card
$800 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Baltic Sea
Oceania Cruises
Departure Date: 9/04/22
LuxuryOnly.com
4
'Cruises'
4


$5,699 pp 7-Nt Lux Alaska Suite: free drinks, shore ex, wifi, hotel stay & $1050 back

Alaska, from Vancouver

view map

Seven Seas Mariner

364 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
Deal Score
70
Offer breakdown
Price
$814/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Pre-Cruise Hotel
Free Wifi
Free Specialty Dining
Free Gift Card
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Alaska
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Departure Date: 9/07/22
LuxuryOnly.com
Ending in 2 days
5
'Cruises'
5


$6,599 pp All-Inclusive 7-Nt Alaska Cruise w/ Exclusive Cash Back!

Alaska, from Vancouver

view map

Seven Seas Mariner

364 Reviews
Avoya Travel
Deal Score
64
Offer breakdown
Price
$943/night · Suite
Inclusions
Inclusions
Gratuities
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Specialty Dining
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
$300 Fare Discount
Free Gift Card
$200 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Alaska
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Departure Date: 7/13/22
Avoya Travel
Last-Minute Deal
Ending in 2 days
6
'Cruises'
6


$1,899 pp Oceanview 7-Nt Alaska Cruise w/ Wifi + Cash Back!

Alaska, from Seattle

view map

Regatta

378 Reviews
Avoya Travel
Deal Score
59
Offer breakdown
Price
$271/night · Outside
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount
Free Wifi
Alaska
Oceania Cruises
Departure Date: 6/10/22
Avoya Travel
7
'Cruises'
7


$2,099 pp 7-Nt. Baltic Marvels – Free Transportation Credit & Free Drinks

Baltic Sea, from Stockholm

view map

Marina

716 Reviews
CruiseWise
Deal Score
50
Offer breakdown
Price
$300/night · Inside
Inclusions
Inclusions
Basic Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Discount - Airfare
Onboard Credit (OBC)
Baltic Sea
Oceania Cruises
Departure Date: 8/17/22
CruiseWise
8
'Cruises'
8


$3,950 pp 7-Nt. Alaska Cruise - 50% Off Second Suite plus up to $300 OBC

Alaska, from Seward

view map

Silver Muse

229 Reviews
Luxury Cruise Connections
Deal Score
47
Offer breakdown
Price
$564/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Fare Discount
Onboard Credit (OBC)
Alaska
Silversea Cruises
Departure Date: 8/11/22
Luxury Cruise Connections
9
'Cruises'
9


$6,499 pp 11 Nights Heritage to Hermitage with OLife Ultimate Offer - Receive ALL 3 O

Europe, from Copenhagen

view map

Marina

716 Reviews
Luxury Cruise Connections
Deal Score
43
Offer breakdown
Price
$591/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Bonus Offers
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Europe
Oceania Cruises
Departure Date: 8/24/22
Luxury Cruise Connections

Luxury Cruise Deals

Luxury cruise deals are a real thing -- we promise. For special occasions or a week of pampering yourself, not much beats the experience of sailing the open seas in the lap of luxury. Think: caviar, champagne, lobster, high thread count sheets, private beach visits, and spa-level bath amenities -- all without breaking the bank.

Whether you'd like to sail on Azamara and Seadream Yacht Club's impeccable yachts or prefer larger luxury ships like those offered by Regent Seven Seas, Oceania, and Viking, there's a luxury cruise deal out there for you.

Cruise Critic's Deal Score calculates just how good of a deal you're getting by weighing price discounts on luxury cruises against onboard credits, itinerary length, inclusions, upgrades, and more. So whether you're looking for that all-inclusive cruise with luxury perks; want to save money on airfare; or plan to cash in hundreds of dollars in onboard credits at the spa, there's a luxury cruise deal out there that's right for you.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new luxury cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

