If you like to wait in line take this cruise. Bermuda now requires a travel authorization to be filled out pay 40.00 per person. Then when you get to the pier wait in line to get this document APPROVED by the bermuda government. Norwegian does not tell you about this before you book only after they have your money. Stay away and go somewhere elsewhere Like I said you will wait in line all day ...
I sailed on the Norwegian Joy to Bermuda from NY on May 1. 2022 and paid a substantial amount to stay in a
Haven Courtyard Suite with large balcony. The room and the room steward were excellent, but that's where the superlatives end. I stayed in the Haven on the NCL Getaway recently and was very pleased. However, I was extremely disappointed with the Haven experience on the NCL Joy. To begin ...
Service was poor in Effy jewelry area. Personal we’re rude at times and if you weren’t buying something didn’t want to answer questions. Casino charges fees to access your cabin charges. Suggest you take cash only to casino. Machines were super tight as well as tables. Ocean Blue and La Cucina had the best food by far. The local dining area was also great and personal were friendly and helpful. ...
Just off QM2 from New York to Southampton 8th May
Positive aspects
Cabin clean and steward always professional
All Crew great , couldn't do enough
Entertainment good to great most nights
Cunard insights good always something for everyone
Average
King's court compared to last crossing done 5 years ago noticeable downgrade in choice , Service good ,Celebrity has surpassed ...
If you enjoy cruising but hate the formality, this is the cruise for you!
Whilst having all of the usual cruising benefits of great food, good nightlife, plenty of bars and speciality restaurants, you can keep it casual. There is only one formal night and even then it's optional if you dress up or down.
There is one night called 'The Glow Party' were everyone dresses in white (glowsticks ...
We chose this 5 day to Bermuda for convenience out of NYC.
Positive comments: The Joy is a nice ship with a beautiful Observation Lounge on Deck 15 which has a lovely decor with quality leather chairs and chaise lounges. There was a bar and Starbucks along with a mini buffet for breakfast and afternoon snacks.
Overall food and service in dining areas was good.
Negative comments: ...
We liked the itinerary, so we went ahead and booked it. We regret our decision as our previous experience on a cruise was a Oasis class RC ship, which has WAY more stuff to do. Almost all the shows were cancelled (including the two main shows) and the included food was borderline awful. Simply put, we got bored and regret this sailing. The vibe we got is this was more of a booze-cruise where ...
We have been waiting to rebook the 2 Bedroom Haven since Covid. I choose the Joy because of the length (5 nights)was a perfect length to travel w/our special needs son. Husband wasn't able to accompany us because he not vaccinated. We came home positive, glad now he stayed home. The ship was absolutely beautiful!! I can't say enough about the Heaven, the staff, food and service was amazing! I ...
This transatlantic cruise was 3 years in the making! Twice canceled and then the ship's grounding almost didn't make it! But the trip finally came together. For the first time ever I put in a bid to upgrade and we won! We moved from a regular aft balcony to a Haven penthouse aft balcony. It was our first time in the Haven,but it won't be our last. The trip started on the wrong shoe when the day ...
Cruise was picked by a family member. The itinerary looked and was, good. Boarding in Manhattan, with ports in Canada, N. Ireland, Ireland, Wales, U.K. and France. Problems, however, started before even boarding the ship. With a boarding window around 10:30 a.m., arrived on time, and was told that special paperwork had to be filled out because of the Canadian port and that there was a cost of ...