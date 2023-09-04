  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
$8,799 pp 12-Nt New Lux Ship Suite in Med: $500 OBC, $1350 back, pre/post hotels, drinks, shore ex, more

Mediterranean, from Lisbon

Seven Seas Splendor

16 Reviews
LuxuryOnly.com
$733/night · Suite
Bonus Offers
Free Drinks
Free Pre-Cruise Hotel
Free Post-Cruise Hotel
Free Wifi
Free Gift Card
$500 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Free Shore Excursion(s)
Mediterranean
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Departure Date: 4/09/23
LuxuryOnly.com
$4,099 pp 9-Nt. Mexico Suite – Up to $400 to Spend & Included Drinks

Mexican Riviera, from Los Angeles

Seven Seas Mariner

365 Reviews
CruiseWise
$455/night · Suite
Inclusions
Drinks
Shore Excursion(s)
Wifi
Bonus Offers
Discount - Airfare
$400 Onboard Credit (OBC)
Mexican Riviera
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Departure Date: 10/25/22
CruiseWise

Cruise ship rooms come in four categories: interior (or inside) rooms, oceanview (outside) rooms, balcony rooms and suites. Each room type includes different views, perks, and space which is factors into the overall price. Interior (or inside) cruise ship rooms are the cheapest cabins on cruise ships. They're small and may or may not have windows, though some might feature balconies overlooking a ship's main promenade. Outside rooms typically offer a window to let you enjoy the sea without prying your wallet open. The most popular rooms are balcony cabins, which give you private outdoor space to unwind away from pool deck crowds and noise.

For travelers with cash to spare, suites bring the luxury hotel treatment to sea, including perks like dedicated stewards or access to exclusive lounges, and large balconies and terraces. You'll be shelling out a pretty penny, but those seeking a top-notch cruise vacation should scope out this category. Regardless of what kind of cabin you are looking for, Cruise Critic sources deals for them all.

Cruise Critic's Deal Score helps you find that cheap weekend cruise by factoring everything from price discounts to upgrades, onboard credits, and package bargains into one simple-to-understand number. Use the Deal Score to find the perfect weekend cruise destination and price tag to score your much-needed weekend getaway.

Using our sort feature, you can explore cruise deals by what matters to you most. Whether you are looking for the best deal available, or the most popular, we make it easy for you to explore. Cruise Critic sources new cruise deals every week, so make sure to sort by new cruise deals to ensure you don't miss out on the latest offerings!

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

