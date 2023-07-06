For years, Windstar Cruises had been a fleet of three majestic motor-sail yachts: Wind Surf, Wind Star and Wind Spirit. But in 2014–2015, the line doubled in size when it purchased a trio of 212-passenger luxury yachts from Seabourn. Star Legend is one of those yachts, and Windstar applied $8.5 million in upgrades to the ship before it joined the fleet. Cabins, restaurants and all public spaces benefited from the refresh.

Windstar's vibe of laid-back luxury carries over from the sailing ships to the yachts. The intimacy of the ship means that the crew -- especially the stewards, wait staff and bartenders -- get to know you and anticipate your requests. The staff is friendly and will ask how you'd prefer to be addressed -- not defaulting to "Mr. or Mrs. So-and-So," as is often the case on the luxury lines. The ship's ambiance is relaxed but classy, with casual attire recommended during the day and resort casual in the evenings. The freedom of no formal night means travelers don't have to pack too much.

Star Legend offers an "almost luxury" experience, just like its fleetmates. Your cruise fare isn't all-inclusive like it is aboard the ships of SeaDream, Regent Seven Seas or Silversea. Nonalcoholic beverages (soda, water, specialty teas and coffee drinks) are included, but you'll need to buy a beverage package or pay a la carte for any alcoholic beverages that you order. You'll likewise pay for all shore excursions. All dining options, including the intimate Candles, are surcharge-free.

Experienced Windstar cruisers will note some significant differences between the motor-sail-yachts and Star Legend. For starters, this is more of a traditional cruise ship and that means the cabins are larger than those on the sailing ships. In comparison, they feel downright spacious with walk-in closets, a marble bathroom and a shower/tub combo (aside from a few shower-only cabins), and either large picture windows or a French balcony. There are also elevators (not found on Wind Star and Wind Spirit), which makes this ship more appropriate for those with compromised mobility (however, be aware that there is no way to initially board the ship other than a gangway.)

Windstar's port-intensive itineraries are a major selling point to many passengers who select their voyage based on the destinations Windstar visits. Star Legend isn't the type of ship where travelers stay aboard all day when the ship is in port. They get out there and explore -- either as part of a ship-sponsored shore excursion or on their own.

As with Windstar's sailing ships, the line's tradition of playing Vangelis' heroic "1492" theme song (from the film of the same name) extends to Star Legend -- although the crew hoists flags on Legend instead of those big beautiful sails found on Wind Surf, Wind Star and Wind Spirit.