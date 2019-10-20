D-Day tour 9B with Overlord Tours
We took tour 9b from our ship NCL Prima out of Le Havre. Yannick met us with a large and comfortable passenger van. This young man was a walking encyclopedia about D-day. His commentary was riveting and fun as we drove to Omaha Beach as he regaled the events of that day. At the beach he showed pictures and maps related to where we were standing. He explained ...
We chose to go on the Historic Rouen tour as any tours to Paris needed 3 hour journeys each way and this was only an hour by comparison. The city itself is beautiful but this tour is far far too short at 5 hours - 2 of which are travelling, and we lost time due to the horrendous traffic in the port of Le Havre before we even really got started. After we did the walking tour, you only had 20 mins ...
Took a shuttle bus into town. it was Sunday but the market was on and quite enjoyable. St Joseph’s church is worth a visit but we could not go in due to services being on. Didn’t stay long as not much to see given it is a modern city. ...
In Le Havre we took a rather expensive excursion to Monet's Garden and Rouen. The garden is amazing, with year-round glory and a peek into Monet's life. Rouen is interesting and I'm glad I read a biography of Joan of Arc before going because it really enhanced the visit. ...
This port was changed to Zeebrugge so was able to visit Bruges which was just breathtakingly beautiful. Really something that needs to be seen in your lifetime.
Chocolates - a - plenty and Belgian beers too ! ...