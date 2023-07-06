Launched in 2001, the 2,348-passenger Norwegian Star was the first Norwegian ship custom built for Freestyle Cruising, NCL's anti-traditionalist program that touts a plethora of dining, cabin and entertainment options.

The ship boasts more than 10 restaurants, including venues serving Tex-Mex, Japanese and French cuisine, and nearly 10 bars and lounges. In line with the Freestyle mantra, public spaces range from intimate to exuberant, providing a variety of spots for activities and entertainment day and night. There are also tons of accommodation options, from standard inside cabins to the enormous 6,694-square-ft., three-bedroom Garden Villas.