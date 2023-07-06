Norwegian Star underwent a refurbishment in summer 2018 during which it received the Sky High Bar (which replaced the Bier Garten), the Bliss Ultra Lounge (which replaced Spinnaker Lounge) and the adults-only Spice H2O. Additionally, all cabins and suites were outfitted with USB charging ports.
Launched in 2001, the 2,348-passenger Norwegian Star was the first Norwegian ship custom built for Freestyle Cruising, NCL's anti-traditionalist program that touts a plethora of dining, cabin and entertainment options.
The ship boasts more than 10 restaurants, including venues serving Tex-Mex, Japanese and French cuisine, and nearly 10 bars and lounges. In line with the Freestyle mantra, public spaces range from intimate to exuberant, providing a variety of spots for activities and entertainment day and night. There are also tons of accommodation options, from standard inside cabins to the enormous 6,694-square-ft., three-bedroom Garden Villas.
Meals in two main dining rooms and at Ginza Asian Restaurant, O'Sheehan's bar and grill, the Garden Cafe buffet and Topsiders Grill; also Continental breakfast room service
Main theater production shows and live music in various venues
Most onboard activities, except as noted
Use of the fitness center (excluding most classes and training sessions)
Use of the sports deck and golf driving nets
Splash Academy kids club
Daily service fee of $15 per person, per day for those in standard staterooms or $18 per person, per day, for anyone in The Haven, Concierge-level cabins and all suites
Drinks, except water, tea, coffee and select juices from the buffet
Gratuities of 20 percent on beverage, spa and salon purchases
Room service fee of $9.95 (waived for suites and continental breakfast orders)
Most specialty dining, on an a la carte basis, plus 20 percent service charge
Spa and salon services, plus access to the spa's Thermal Suite
Entrance to the outdoor, adults-only Spice H2O
Most fitness center classes
Select daily activities including bingo, alcohol tastings,bingo, and games like Deal or No Deal
After-hours kids supervision programs at the Splash Academy
Shore excursions
Internet access and packages
Photos taken by shipboard photographers, artwork from the art gallery
NCL's passengers run the broad spectrum of families with young kids to retirees who want a casual cruise experience at a reasonable cost.
**Daytime:**Casual, casual, casual.
Evening: There is one voluntary formal night for those who want to dress up, but most choose to leave their jewels and tuxes at home. The fancier restaurants (Le Bistro, Cagney's) do lend themselves to cocktail attire, but the other dining spots only require resort casual.
Not permitted: No shorts, swimsuits or tank tops are allowed in the restaurants after 5 p.m.
