Norwegian Star Review

4.0 / 5.0
2,542 reviews
See all photos
Editor Rating
4.0
Very Good
Overall

Norwegian Star underwent a refurbishment in summer 2018 during which it received the Sky High Bar (which replaced the Bier Garten), the Bliss Ultra Lounge (which replaced Spinnaker Lounge) and the adults-only Spice H2O. Additionally, all cabins and suites were outfitted with USB charging ports.

Launched in 2001, the 2,348-passenger Norwegian Star was the first Norwegian ship custom built for Freestyle Cruising, NCL's anti-traditionalist program that touts a plethora of dining, cabin and entertainment options.

The ship boasts more than 10 restaurants, including venues serving Tex-Mex, Japanese and French cuisine, and nearly 10 bars and lounges. In line with the Freestyle mantra, public spaces range from intimate to exuberant, providing a variety of spots for activities and entertainment day and night. There are also tons of accommodation options, from standard inside cabins to the enormous 6,694-square-ft., three-bedroom Garden Villas.

Pros

Refurbs have kept original Freestyle ship modern

Cons

Constant upcharges may turn some cruisers off

Bottom Line

Star provides some of Norwegian's most popular features, on a smaller ship

About

Passengers: 2240
Crew: 1100
Passenger to Crew: 2.04:1
Launched: 2001
Shore Excursions: 423

Sails To

South America, Europe, Mediterranean

Sails From

Buenos Aires, Southampton, Southampton, Lisbon, Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Reykjavik, Tromso, Manhattan, Oslo, Portsmouth, Ushuaia

Inclusions

Included with your cruise fare:

  • Meals in two main dining rooms and at Ginza Asian Restaurant, O'Sheehan's bar and grill, the Garden Cafe buffet and Topsiders Grill; also Continental breakfast room service

  • Main theater production shows and live music in various venues

  • Most onboard activities, except as noted

  • Use of the fitness center (excluding most classes and training sessions)

  • Use of the sports deck and golf driving nets

  • Splash Academy kids club

Not included with your cruise fare:

  • Daily service fee of $15 per person, per day for those in standard staterooms or $18 per person, per day, for anyone in The Haven, Concierge-level cabins and all suites

  • Drinks, except water, tea, coffee and select juices from the buffet

  • Gratuities of 20 percent on beverage, spa and salon purchases

  • Room service fee of $9.95 (waived for suites and continental breakfast orders)

  • Most specialty dining, on an a la carte basis, plus 20 percent service charge

  • Spa and salon services, plus access to the spa's Thermal Suite

  • Entrance to the outdoor, adults-only Spice H2O

  • Most fitness center classes

  • Select daily activities including bingo, alcohol tastings,bingo, and games like Deal or No Deal

  • After-hours kids supervision programs at the Splash Academy

  • Shore excursions

  • Internet access and packages

  • Photos taken by shipboard photographers, artwork from the art gallery

Fellow Passengers

NCL's passengers run the broad spectrum of families with young kids to retirees who want a casual cruise experience at a reasonable cost.

Norwegian Star Dress Code

**Daytime:**Casual, casual, casual.

Evening: There is one voluntary formal night for those who want to dress up, but most choose to leave their jewels and tuxes at home. The fancier restaurants (Le Bistro, Cagney's) do lend themselves to cocktail attire, but the other dining spots only require resort casual.

Not permitted: No shorts, swimsuits or tank tops are allowed in the restaurants after 5 p.m.

For more information, visit Cruise Line Dress Codes: Norwegian Cruise Line.

More about Norwegian Star

Where does Norwegian Star sail from?

Norwegian Star departs from Buenos Aires, Southampton, Southampton, Lisbon, Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Reykjavik, Tromso, Manhattan, Oslo, Portsmouth, and Ushuaia

Where does Norwegian Star sail to?

Norwegian Star cruises to Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Stanley, Ushuaia (Tierra del Fuego), Punta Arenas, Puerto Montt, Punta del Este, Southampton, Cobh (Cork), Belfast, Dublin, Amsterdam, Brugge (Bruges), Le Havre, Bilbao, Lisbon, Las Palmas (Gran Canaria), Agadir, Casablanca, Gibraltar, Malaga, Seville, Madeira (Funchal), Tenerife, Lanzarote, Edinburgh (South Queensferry), Invergordon (Inverness), Kirkwall, Rio de Janeiro, Buzios, Ilha Grande, Ilhabela, Santos (Sao Paulo), Reykjavik, Akureyri, Alta, Tromso, St. John's (Newfoundland), Halifax, New York (Manhattan), Oslo, Stavanger, Bergen, Alesund, Lerwick (Shetland Islands), Olden, La Rochelle-La Pallice, Hamburg, Waterford, La Coruna, Porto (Leixoes), Copenhagen, and Rostock (Warnemunde)

How much does it cost to go on Norwegian Star?

Cruises on Norwegian Star start from $548 per person.

Is Norwegian Star a good ship to cruise on?

Norwegian Star won 2 awards over the years.
Norwegian Star Cruiser Reviews

Norwegian Star was great. Loved Norway, Svalbard, and Iceland.

My wife and I were on the Star for 11 days and the food was very good.Read More
2201david

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Western europe

Had great cruise in 2018 with Norwegian on the epic. Was hoping for same on the Star. The Star is smaller and was very clean. Cabin staff were excellent.Read More
Judycrosby

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Transatlantic Crossing on the Norwegian Star

NORWEGIAN STAR As we walked up the gangway, we were greeted by the wonderful crew of the NCL Star.Read More
NJa416

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

Inconsistent

https://www.cruisemapper.com/news/11231-ncl-norwegian-star-passengers-attacked-robbery Staff are given little latitude ( if any ) for problem resolution, and they start finger pointing ( another departmentRead More
ebbooby

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

