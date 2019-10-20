  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Le Havre Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
353 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 353 Le Havre Cruise Reviews

Review for Viking Mars to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
KlausL
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We took the Paris on Your Own excursion. The guide was helpful and informative, but we only had a few hours in Paris after the long bus ride. A good intro to Paris, though. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Review for Norwegian Prima to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Chpiersol
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

D-Day tour 9B with Overlord Tours We took tour 9b from our ship NCL Prima out of Le Havre. Yannick met us with a large and comfortable passenger van. This young man was a walking encyclopedia about D-day. His commentary was riveting and fun as we drove to Omaha Beach as he regaled the events of that day. At the beach he showed pictures and maps related to where we were standing. He explained ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Review for Norwegian Prima to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
slclove
6-10 Cruises • Age 20s

We chose to go on the Historic Rouen tour as any tours to Paris needed 3 hour journeys each way and this was only an hour by comparison. The city itself is beautiful but this tour is far far too short at 5 hours - 2 of which are travelling, and we lost time due to the horrendous traffic in the port of Le Havre before we even really got started. After we did the walking tour, you only had 20 mins ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Willibobs1954
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Took a shuttle bus into town. it was Sunday but the market was on and quite enjoyable. St Joseph’s church is worth a visit but we could not go in due to services being on. Didn’t stay long as not much to see given it is a modern city. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Europe - All

User Avatar
disudds
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

In Le Havre we took a rather expensive excursion to Monet's Garden and Rouen. The garden is amazing, with year-round glory and a peek into Monet's life. Rouen is interesting and I'm glad I read a biography of Joan of Arc before going because it really enhanced the visit. ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Review for Avalon Tapestry II to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
carolina_yankee
6-10 Cruises • Age 2020s

Much to see in this area! ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
iloveacruiseme
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This port was changed to Zeebrugge so was able to visit Bruges which was just breathtakingly beautiful. Really something that needs to be seen in your lifetime. Chocolates - a - plenty and Belgian beers too ! ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Review for MSC Magnifica to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Riddos
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Very underwhelming ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
JillandRalph
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Rented a car and drove to Omaha Beach. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Review for Norwegian Getaway to Transatlantic

User Avatar
NOLAPJF
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

It's France, but it was so bombed out by the British during the war that the whole city was rebuilt in concrete in the 50s. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Find a cruise

Any Month
Other Cruise Styles from Le Havre Reviews
Le Havre Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews
Le Havre Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews
Le Havre Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
Le Havre Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews
Le Havre Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews
Le Havre River Cruises Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent