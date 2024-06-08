British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

About British Isles & Western Europe Cruises

The British Isles include Great Britain (England, Scotland and Wales) and all the offshore islands, including the separate nation of Ireland. From rolling green countryside and castles to charming cobblestone streets and traditional pubs, the region offers something for every type of cruiser. The compact nature of the British Isles means you can spend more time onshore, so you can visit landmarks such as Stonehenge and the Blarney Stone, and spend time in historic cities such as Dublin, Edinburgh and London.

More about the British Isles & Western Europe

What is the best time to cruise to the British Isles & Western Europe?

The British Isles and Western Europe are year-round cruise destinations, with some of the most pleasant months to visit during the spring and summer. Even with the colder temperatures, the winter months are also a good option for those hoping for lower cruise fares and lots of holiday festivities. For more: British Isles Cruise Tips.

Which cruise lines go to the British Isles & Western Europe?

For a strictly British Isles cruise, you might have to stick with a UK-based cruise line like P&O, Cunard or Fred.Olsen, but many mainstream American cruise lines -- including Princess and Celebrity -- offer combo British Isles and Western Europe sailings. If you're interested in luxury cruises, Seabourn, Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Crystal are among the options.

What are some things to do in the British Isles & Western Europe?

The British Isles and Western Europe are full of historical sights and natural wonders. Depending on your chosen itinerary, you can see everything from Buckingham Palace and the Guinness Storehouse to the Scottish Highlands and whales and dolphins off the coast of Tobermory. Don't forget to stop at a traditional whisky distillery. For more: 5 Best Day Trips From UK Ports.

Do you need a passport to take a cruise to the British Isles & Western Europe?

Yes, a passport is required for British Isles & Western Europe cruises.

What should I pack for a cruise to the British Isles & Western Europe?

You'll want to pack for nearly any weather condition. Layers are crucial and rain gear, including a jacket and boots, can be a lifesaver. Many of the UK-based cruise lines are also more traditional than modern American lines, so bringing along some formal (or at least semi-formal) attire is a good idea.

