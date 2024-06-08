The British Isles include Great Britain (England, Scotland and Wales) and all the offshore islands, including the separate nation of Ireland. From rolling green countryside and castles to charming cobblestone streets and traditional pubs, the region offers something for every type of cruiser. The compact nature of the British Isles means you can spend more time onshore, so you can visit landmarks such as Stonehenge and the Blarney Stone, and spend time in historic cities such as Dublin, Edinburgh and London.