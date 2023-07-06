Although Norwegian Getaway doesn’t sail from Florida as often as it used to, the ship was built to ooze Miami, starting with the hull, with art designed by Miami artist David "LEBO" Le Batard. It's impossible to miss the painting, which features a mermaid and pelicans and employs the colors of the sea. Inside, the overall color palate successfully melds bright purples and turquoises with more muted browns and gleaming silvers.
Even the public spaces feel like Miami. At The Waterfront, an outdoor space that encircles Deck 8, passengers can sip drinks or dine alfresco. While the innovation debuted on twin sister Norwegian Breakaway, it just really works on Getaway, which sails mostly to warm-weather destinations.
The Norwegian Getaway ship was built for socializing, and its deck plans make it easy. Most of the action takes place around 678 Ocean Place, the three-deck open space around which many of Getaway's bars are located. Have dinner in Le Bistro on Deck 6, and then catch an improv comedy show across the way at Headliners, before finishing the night at Sugarcane Mojito Bar on Deck 8 without missing a beat.
The area is packed with activities, which also means it's packed with people. The Norwegian Getaway casino encircles the area on Deck 7, and smoke drifts to restaurants and clubs on the decks above and below. It also leads to some bottlenecking as passengers make their way through. Adding to the chaos is Norwegian's Freestyle dining concept which, while much adored on the line's smaller ships, can seem onerous on Norwegian Getaway, which has a total capacity of 3,963 passengers.
Getaway scores huge points for entertainment options with 20 restaurants, more than a dozen bars, Broadway-caliber theater and a large sports complex that boasts a ropes course, climbing wall and zip line. Passengers on the Norwegian Getaway cruise ship would have to go out of their way to squeeze in everything. Highlights include musical "Million Dollar Quartet"; dinner theater production The Illusionarium; and five multistory waterslides, including the scream-inducing Free Fall.
Norwegian Getaway’s most recent refurbishment was in 2020. New venues on the ship include a Starbucks and a bar, Syd’s Norman Pour House. Staterooms received a few nice upgrades, but the biggest improvements happened outdoors: the adult-only Spice H2O deck got new water features, and Vibe was expanded.
Norwegian Getaway itineraries are perfect for sun worshippers. The ship offers a range of Mediterranean and European sailings during the summer months, including Baltic cruises. In early fall, Getaway usually repositions to the US for Caribbean and North Atlantic itineraries.
Unlike other cruise ships, Norwegian Getaway Bermuda sailings more often than not combine days on the pink-sand island with Puerto Rico, the US and British Virgin Islands, St Maarten and Dominican Republic, among other destinations.
· Meals in three main dining rooms, O’Sheehan’s Bar & Grill, the Garden Cafe buffet and at Shanghai Noodle Bar; continental breakfast room service
Most entertainment, including all main theater shows
Most daily activities, except those noted otherwise
Fitness center (excluding fitness classes and training sessions)
Use of the sports complex, water slides and water park, ropes course, basketball course
Splash Academy Kids Program
· Daily service charge (mandatory tip amounts on Norwegian Getaway vary based on stateroom category)
Room service fee (waived for suites and continental breakfast orders)
Drinks except water, tea (including iced tea), coffee and select juices from the buffet
Most specialty dining
Automatic gratuities of 20 percent on all beverage, spa and salon purchases, as well as on specialty dining reservations
Spa, salon and barber services
Most fitness center classes
Access to the spa's thermal suite
Activities including, but not limited to, alcohol tastings, select arts and crafts classes, bingo and gameshows like Deal or No Deal
After-hours programs at the Splash Academy kids clubs
Internet access and packages
Shore excursions
Artwork and photos
Norwegian Cruise Line’s Getaway blends a lot of adult spaces with kid-friendly activities, so passengers are a mix of couples, families -- both nuclear and multigenerational -- and groups of friends.
Daytime: With its Freestyle dining program, Norwegian broke cruising's formal night tradition years ago, and the casual concept has only gained in popularity with casual clothing the norm during the day.
Evening: While passengers are encouraged to "dress up" (meaning suits for men and cocktail dresses for women) one night, called Norwegian's Night Out, only a fraction of people do. On this ship, women should be fine with sundresses, skirts or nice pants with blouses most evenings, while men can get by with khakis or linen pants and collared shirts.
Note that some of the nicer restaurants, such as Le Bistro and Cagney's, do require men to wear slacks.
Not permitted: Tank tops and baseball caps are prohibited in the main dining rooms. Shoes must be worn in all dining venues at all times.
For more information, visit Cruise Line Dress Codes: Norwegian Cruise Line.
Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts
Get Norwegian Getaway price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email
We'll be back NCL!
First Time Cruiser
•
Age 50s
The Getaway we needed!
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 40s
A wonderful "Getaway".
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 70s
Not that great
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 50s