Although Norwegian Getaway doesn’t sail from Florida as often as it used to, the ship was built to ooze Miami, starting with the hull, with art designed by Miami artist David "LEBO" Le Batard. It's impossible to miss the painting, which features a mermaid and pelicans and employs the colors of the sea. Inside, the overall color palate successfully melds bright purples and turquoises with more muted browns and gleaming silvers.

Even the public spaces feel like Miami. At The Waterfront, an outdoor space that encircles Deck 8, passengers can sip drinks or dine alfresco. While the innovation debuted on twin sister Norwegian Breakaway, it just really works on Getaway, which sails mostly to warm-weather destinations.

Norwegian Getaway Deck Plans Include a Lively Atrium and 20 Dining Options

The Norwegian Getaway ship was built for socializing, and its deck plans make it easy. Most of the action takes place around 678 Ocean Place, the three-deck open space around which many of Getaway's bars are located. Have dinner in Le Bistro on Deck 6, and then catch an improv comedy show across the way at Headliners, before finishing the night at Sugarcane Mojito Bar on Deck 8 without missing a beat.

The area is packed with activities, which also means it's packed with people. The Norwegian Getaway casino encircles the area on Deck 7, and smoke drifts to restaurants and clubs on the decks above and below. It also leads to some bottlenecking as passengers make their way through. Adding to the chaos is Norwegian's Freestyle dining concept which, while much adored on the line's smaller ships, can seem onerous on Norwegian Getaway, which has a total capacity of 3,963 passengers.

Getaway scores huge points for entertainment options with 20 restaurants, more than a dozen bars, Broadway-caliber theater and a large sports complex that boasts a ropes course, climbing wall and zip line. Passengers on the Norwegian Getaway cruise ship would have to go out of their way to squeeze in everything. Highlights include musical "Million Dollar Quartet"; dinner theater production The Illusionarium; and five multistory waterslides, including the scream-inducing Free Fall.

Norwegian Getaway’s most recent refurbishment was in 2020. New venues on the ship include a Starbucks and a bar, Syd’s Norman Pour House. Staterooms received a few nice upgrades, but the biggest improvements happened outdoors: the adult-only Spice H2O deck got new water features, and Vibe was expanded.

Bermuda is a Popular Norwegian Getaway Itinerary

Norwegian Getaway itineraries are perfect for sun worshippers. The ship offers a range of Mediterranean and European sailings during the summer months, including Baltic cruises. In early fall, Getaway usually repositions to the US for Caribbean and North Atlantic itineraries.

Unlike other cruise ships, Norwegian Getaway Bermuda sailings more often than not combine days on the pink-sand island with Puerto Rico, the US and British Virgin Islands, St Maarten and Dominican Republic, among other destinations.